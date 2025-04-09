The following article was first published on September 22nd, 2024, on winepressnews.com:

Regular readers of The WinePress know that I am extremely critical and outspoken about the current state of so-called Christianity in the West, none more so than the United States, and for good reason. Those who profess to be of faith are the biggest fakes and frauds around; who hold no real standards, they fold easier than Japanese origami when it comes to actually taking any sort of stance on anything; they are so fully engrossed with the world you can’t tell them apart, and in many cases nowadays are more morally bankrupt than the lost world that does not even make a profession of faith.

And this embarrassment, this feckless collective of hypocrites who are more agnostic and atheistic than those who profess such a belief, are a big reason as to why so many mock and blaspheme the word of God. Of course, this ilk doesn’t even believe in a perfect, inherent and inspired word of God; as they read dozens of preferred contradicting versions that are not to be seen as totally authoritative and perfect. And even among the so-called “King James Bible Believers,” many of those ‘churches’ are full of and led by total hypocrites and compromisers in more ways than one. I’ve covered them both: from the people who punt the Bible across the stage like a football; to the Independent Fundamental Baptist (IFB) hypocrites getting caught molesting children, and covering up for each other’s voyeurism.

In 2021, I reported on a Pew Research Center poll that found that church membership dropped to a new low of 47%. The data also includes mosques and synagogues. In 2018 the Gallup poll found this number to be at 50% and 70% before the turn of the new millennium.

Had you looked only at this graph and did not that know that lockdowns were implemented that year (something else these people capitulated on and obeyed without question), the trend line is not anything too out of the ordinary.

Corroborating with this data, Pew published another study in January showing there has been a steady rise in atheism and agnosticism, and those who believe simply nothing or are essentially nihilists.

The even more concerning figure is the rise of nihilism in our society, particularly among the youth; who are so confused and feel disconnected with everything, left believing there is no hope or point to life. Nowadays these people might be described as a “doomer.”

In this article, I am going to cover a number of scriptures that describe why so many people today want nothing to do with the word of God and don’t take anything a professing Christian has to say seriously anymore, and is a big reason why the Western world is in the mess that it is in.

This study is not meant to be exhaustive nor get into doctrinal specifics, not that those things are not important, they are, but I want to mainly focus on conduct – how a born again child of God is supposed to conduct themselves, and the boldness they are supposed to have, and how they are supposed to shine forth as an example as someone whose life has been supernaturally changed. There are a myriad of scriptures we could cover, but I don’t want to get too off into the weeds. This study is mainly meant to exhort the small few brethren out there to make sure they check themselves, and even to the secular world so that they might learn what the scriptures actually say (because we all know you won’t hear any of this preached in the church buildings today).

To set the tone of this study, consider this passage in the Proverbs:

Proverbs 24:23 These things also belong to the wise. It is not good to have respect of persons in judgment. [24] He that saith unto the wicked, Thou art righteous; him shall the people curse, nations shall abhor him: [25] But to them that rebuke him shall be delight, and a good blessing shall come upon them. [26] Every man shall kiss his lips that giveth a right answer.

You don’t hear this proverb ever really preached on but you might be able to immediately draw connections to what we see today.

Professing Christians today refuse to judge anymore. They are more concerned about not offending anyone, and holding hands and singing kumbaya than taking a stance on really just about anything; to the point where we regularly see these churches and their congregations embracing the worst the world has to offer, and putting a “Jesus stamp” on it. Churches nowadays literally tell their congregations to act like the lost to win the lost; when in Rome, do as the Romans; or as the apostle Paul said, “And not rather, (as we be slanderously reported, and as some affirm that we say,) Let us do evil, that good may come? whose damnation is just” (Romans 3:8).

Instead of avoiding and condemning blatant wickedness and wicked people, these people will not only stay silent as not to ruffle any feathers, you’ll actually see these people and places openly condone and celebrate what the world does; such as their philosophies, their music, their movies, their idolatries, their fornications, their adulteries, their sorceries and so on.

Thus, as it has happened, the world is laughing at the U.S. and other “nations shall abhor” us; and rightfully so: I’m right there with them rebuking the ghastly evil and abominations this country does and has become! It’s a complete and utter joke. You know, Muslims call America “the great Satan” for a reason; and I can’t say I blame them: why would they and others have anything good to say about us? And not the least of which, considering that all our atrocities are committed under the banner of being a “Judeo-Christian nation.”

There are a LOT of passages that we could look at that tie into that proverb, but I will list a few.

James 2:8 If ye fulfil the royal law according to the scripture, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself, ye do well: [9] But if ye have respect to persons, ye commit sin, and are convinced of the law as transgressors.

Colossians 3:22 Servants, obey in all things your masters according to the flesh; not with eyeservice, as menpleasers; but in singleness of heart, fearing God: [23] And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men; [24] Knowing that of the Lord ye shall receive the reward of the inheritance: for ye serve the Lord Christ. [25] But he that doeth wrong shall receive for the wrong which he hath done: and there is no respect of persons.

Isaiah 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! […] [23] Which justify the wicked for reward, and take away the righteousness of the righteous from him!

The Lord’s comments in Ezekiel 13:22 really encapsulate what Proverbs 24:23-24 says:

[22] Because with lies ye have made the heart of the righteous sad, whom I have not made sad; and strengthened the hands of the wicked, that he should not return from his wicked way, by promising him life:

That really sums up what we see today. Professing Christians would much rather bite and devour other Christians over the dumbest of things (and I know from plenty of experience), and instead condone all the problems we see and experience today, and even bless those people and deceiving them into thinking that God is perfectly fine with their deeds.

But on the flipside, in Proverbs 24:23-26, those that are unabashed and not afraid to speak the truth, to not bend and capitulate and chicken-out, but to be assertive and stand for righteousness and truth, and to “let your speech be alway with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man” (Colossians 4:6) – will generate mutual respect, and will result in blessings. This is what the apostle Paul instructed believers to do, and is referenced in other passages as well:

1 Timothy 5:20 Them that sin rebuke before all, that others also may fear. [21] I charge thee before God, and the Lord Jesus Christ, and the elect angels, that thou observe these things without preferring one before another, doing nothing by partiality. [22] Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure.

Ephesians 5:11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. [12] For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret. [13] But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light.

Proverbs 25:11 A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in pictures of silver. [12] As an earring of gold, and an ornament of fine gold, so is a wise reprover upon an obedient ear.

The stories of Joseph and Daniel are perfect examples of the proverb. In both instances, Pharaoh and king Nebuchadnezzar consulted their magicians and soothsayers to interpret their dreams, but their servants could not; but when Joseph and Daniel gave the interpretation, and gave God the glory for the interpretation and advised the kings on what to do (Genesis 41; Daniel 2); in response they both praised God and his Holy Spirit, and greatly elevated the rank and prestige of Joseph and Daniel (Proverbs 22:29). Indeed, they “kiss[ed] the “lips that giveth a right answer.”

Now imagine if the body of Christ as a whole would actually stand up and tell it like it is, without compromise, with boldness, exhibiting the power of the Holy Spirit in their lives? Imagine the mutual respect there would be, the respect that used to be there, to where the lost world would not think to mock and blaspheme the “good book.” But for the reasons I just listed, why would the secular world care what a professing Christian has to say nowadays? They have given the world NOTHING to work with, nothing to admire and respect, and no reason to fear God.

There is no power. It’s gone: they quenched it, and God removed it on a whole. Consider this verse as well:

Ecclesiastes 8:4 Where the word of a king is, there is power: and who may say unto him, What doest thou?

There is a lot we can unpack here but we are not going to for this study, but for “instruction in righteousness” we will apply some of this to Paul’s ministry and what was commanded of us to do. We’ll quickly look at what is written in 1 Corinthians 4 and some of the remarks Paul gave to the most carnal church of believers he wrote to, and you’ll see how Ecclesiastes 8:4 ties in. We’ll look at this chapter in chunks:

1 Corinthians 4:1 Let a man so account of us, as of the ministers of Christ, and stewards of the mysteries of God. [2] Moreover it is required in stewards, that a man be found faithful. [3] But with me it is a very small thing that I should be judged of you, or of man’s judgment: yea, I judge not mine own self. [4] For I know nothing by myself; yet am I not hereby justified: but he that judgeth me is the Lord. [5] Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come, who both will bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts: and then shall every man have praise of God. [6] And these things, brethren, I have in a figure transferred to myself and to Apollos for your sakes; that ye might learn in us not to think of men above that which is written, that no one of you be puffed up for one against another.

“The mysteries of God” could be its own sermon, so I am not going to get into all that for now, but you can pull up a concordance and look up all the references to the mysteries yourself and see what all of them are. If Christians were actually faithful in keeping and preaching the mysteries, the country would not be in the mess that it is in. Bad doctrine and failure to rightly divide will cause all sorts of sin issues in your life and by extension the lives of others, and thus the snowball effect that takes place (2 Timothy 2:15-18; 1 Corinthians 15:33-34). Speaking of deacons, Paul says in 1 Timothy 3:8: “Likewise must the deacons be grave, not doubletongued, not given to much wine, not greedy of filthy lucre; [9] Holding the mystery of the faith in a pure conscience.”

The judgment Paul speaks of is the faithfulness in keeping those mysteries, and the Lord will judge those that are saved on their faithfulness; and even Paul does not judge himself, as thinking that you are faithful does not mean that you are, but God knows and will judge his saints one day on that. Paul is not saying we shouldn’t judge people and brethren in general, as he most certainly did, especially with the Corinthians (2:15, 5:1-13, 6:1-8, 10:15-33, 11:13, 31-32; 2 Cor 5:14-15). In other words, what Paul is getting at is the motivation. Jesus rebuked the Pharisees, saying, “Even so ye also outwardly appear righteous unto men, but within ye are full of hypocrisy and iniquity” (Matthew 23:28); and, “Cursed be he that doeth the work of the LORD deceitfully” (Jeremiah 48:10).

1 Corinthians 4:7 For who maketh thee to differ from another? and what hast thou that thou didst not receive? now if thou didst receive it, why dost thou glory, as if thou hadst not received it? [8] Now ye are full, now ye are rich, ye have reigned as kings without us: and I would to God ye did reign, that we also might reign with you. [14] I write not these things to shame you, but as my beloved sons I warn you. [15] For though ye have ten thousand instructors in Christ, yet have ye not many fathers: for in Christ Jesus I have begotten you through the gospel. [16] Wherefore I beseech you, be ye followers of me. [17] For this cause have I sent unto you Timotheus, who is my beloved son, and faithful in the Lord, who shall bring you into remembrance of my ways which be in Christ, as I teach every where in every church.

This brings us back to Ecclesiastes 8:4. Paul digs into the Corinthians as they were puffed up and haughty, strutting around with the blessings that God has given them. Verses 9-13 (which I left out) get into the suffering Paul and the other apostles went through in service to the Corinthians so that they might be blessed, but the Corinthians had gotten too big for their britches (among other major issues), so therefore Paul gets into them.

Verse 15 is something that we see right now in full force, both spiritually and physically. Right now we live in a society where most younger generations are being raised without fathers, either because the fathers are dead beats or effeminate cucks, or they are divorced from their wives: and it shows. Current generations were not raised by their parents: they were raised by the state, and are children “left to themselves” (Proverbs 29:15); and they being taught by, literally anymore, “ten thousand instructors” because of the corrupt school system, internet and social media. The body of Christ is no different right now. On top of what I just said, the access to so much information has ruined us all, and with all these external sources chirping in our ears, there are seldom father figures there to keep people grounded when it is needed. Therefore, Paul takes that role and tells believers to be followers of him, and with the Corinthians he sent Timothy to personally reaffirm what he’s preaching.

1 Corinthians 4:18 Now some are puffed up, as though I would not come to you. [19] But I will come to you shortly, if the Lord will, and will know, not the speech of them which are puffed up, but the power. [20] For the kingdom of God is not in word, but in power. [21] What will ye? shall I come unto you with a rod, or in love, and in the spirit of meekness?

Verses 19 and 20 are what I want to hone in on and is where I got the title of this message. As the old adage goes: talk is cheap: actions speak louder than words. The secular world understands this well and therefore pays great attention to the actions of Christians. Dale Carnegie once said, “Pay less attention to what men say. Just watch what they do.” You might fool the simpletons and greenhorns in the faith with your words, but words mean nothing if there is no substance behind it. The “kingdom of God,” unless otherwise defined by the context, according to Jesus, is: “The kingdom of God cometh not with observation: Neither shall they say, Lo here! or, lo there! for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you (Luke 17:20-21). You can talk the talk, but can you walk the walk? It’s real simple: if you were to stand trial for your faith, would there be enough evidence to convict you as a child of God, or is there debate and questioning, or will the jury acquit you? This is what Paul was talking about at the start of chapter 4 and what you will be judged on someday.

Paul spoke a number of other times about showing this demonstration of power behind the words we speak, which includes passages such as:

1 Corinthians 2:4 And my speech and my preaching was not with enticing words of man’s wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power: [5] That your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God.

1 Thessalonians 1:5 For our gospel came not unto you in word only, but also in power, and in the Holy Ghost, and in much assurance; as ye know what manner of men we were among you for your sake.

2 Thessalonians 1:11 Wherefore also we pray always for you, that our God would count you worthy of this calling, and fulfil all the good pleasure of his goodness, and the work of faith with power: [12] That the name of our Lord Jesus Christ may be glorified in you, and ye in him, according to the grace of our God and the Lord Jesus Christ.

And yet what do we see with these churches and online hacks these days? Nothing but empty words and vain talk, and the world sees that and wants nothing to do with it; and I don’t blame them whatsoever: I’m in the same boat, and I have emphatically told the saved and secular to avoid these corporate businesses called “churches” like a plague for years. “Churches” are nothing more than glorified multi-level marketing and Ponzi schemes designed to shakedown the congregants of their hard-earned money, and condoning and covering-up all their sins and not telling the truth; and the people who still go to these places nowadays, quite frankly, want the deception. These places have been dead for a LONG time.

Consider what else Paul wrote in his follow-up letter to the Corinthians after he visited them and set them in order:

2 Corinthians 3:1 Do we begin again to commend ourselves? or need we, as some others, epistles of commendation to you, or letters of commendation from you? [2] Ye are our epistle written in our hearts, known and read of all men: [3] Forasmuch as ye are manifestly declared to be the epistle of Christ ministered by us, written not with ink, but with the Spirit of the living God; not in tables of stone, but in fleshy tables of the heart. [4] And such trust have we through Christ to God-ward: [5] Not that we are sufficient of ourselves to think any thing as of ourselves; but our sufficiency is of God; [6] Who also hath made us able ministers of the new testament; not of the letter, but of the spirit: for the letter killeth, but the spirit giveth life.

One of the quickest ways to snuff out a self-conceited Bible poacher and a fraudulent preacher or professing Christian is to see if they start patting themselves on the back, and telling you how great they are and how so many people admire their ministry. I exposed one guy who loves to do this all the time, and how he perfectly exemplifies the things we’ve looked at. Proverbs 20:6 says, “Most men will proclaim every one his own goodness: but a faithful man who can find?;” and, “It is not good to eat much honey: so for men to search their own glory is not glory” (Proverbs 25:27). You don’t need to self-promote and “proclaim every one his own goodness:” the power of the Holy Spirit working in you and the fruit that you bear is commendation enough.

Verses 2-3 speak to the truism of wearing your heart on your sleeve in the scriptural sense. In other words, you yourself and others should not have to boast of how great you are and be hyped up. When Paul says “Ye are our epistle written in our hearts, known and read of all men,” he is speaking to the fact that when people see you they are not going to read the written scriptures, they are going to “read” you. So, in other words, if you proclaim to be a man or woman of the Book then it better show, because you are supposed to represent what it teaches; and how you present yourself will leave an impression and will affect the attitudes and hearts people have on the written word of God. Hence why believers are warned to conduct themselves as they ought to lest they cause the word of God to be blasphemed (1 Timothy 6:1; Titus 2:1-5).

But the very things we see and lament, and the lost world especially takes notice of, were prophesized to occur; a powerless and fake group of Christians. Observe:

2 Timothy 3:1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. [2] For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, [3] Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, [4] Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; [5] Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away. [6] For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts, [7] Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth. [8] Now as Jannes and Jambres withstood Moses, so do these also resist the truth: men of corrupt minds, reprobate concerning the faith. [9] But they shall proceed no further: for their folly shall be manifest unto all men, as theirs also was.

All of these negative traits are certainly observable in the lost world, most definitely, but that’s not technically what the passage is referring to. Verse 5 indicates it’s the people who have a semblance of righteousness, but they openly reject the power that we’ve been covering that’s obligated to be there if the professing Christian is truly saved. In the previous chapter Paul had made a very clear statement: “Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity” (2 Timothy 2:19). But in the “last days” in which we are obviously living in, the fakes are embracing and reveling in open wickedness, and going against everything the King James Bible calls good and holy.

Verse 8 is a callback to when Moses and Aaron stood off against Pharaoh’s unnamed magicians in Exodus (whose names by revelation are given in the NT), who, by the power of evil spirits, were able to perform supernatural feats and sorcery that would have fooled people for a time; and when God began to perform his judgments through Moses the magicians were actually able to mimic a few of the first several miracles; but eventually they simply couldn’t copy the works of the Lord through Moses. Exodus 8:19 says: ‘Then the magicians said unto Pharaoh, This is the finger of God: and Pharaoh’s heart was hardened, and he hearkened not unto them; as the LORD had said.” They were eventually found to be fraudulent and not really all that powerful; and so it is today with all the sheer amount of false converts and compromisers we see and have to deal with today. They’ve proven themselves to not be real and want nothing to do with what the KJB prescribes; and instead regularly poke fun at the word of God willy-nilly. Their God is their own bellies (Philippians 3:18-19), and are nothing more than godless reprobates. I call it “Cookbook Christianity:” pick a recipe book of your choice and preference, read only the recipes you want, and then tweak those recipes to your liking.

And this leads me to my last real main point:

Revelation 3:14 And unto the angel of the church of the Laodiceans write; These things saith the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the beginning of the creation of God; [15] I know thy works, that thou art neither cold nor hot: I would thou wert cold or hot. [16] So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth. [17] Because thou sayest, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and knowest not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind, and naked: [18] I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see. [19] As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten: be zealous therefore, and repent.

This basically brings us full circle and back to my original thesis. Lukewarmness is EVERYWHERE. Christians – and I am specifically talking about the saved and the so-called King James Bible believers – are nothing more than jellyfish; they don’t want to take hard stances on just about anything important and don’t want to offend anyone, and are only concerned with getting along and blending in with the lost world instead of doing what Proverbs 24:23-26 and the other passages we’ve covered command. Again, this very much has spiritual and physical application. Spiritually, the false converts, fakers, and the compromisers, believe that they are rich and spiritually powerful, when in reality they are the polar opposite. It cracks me up: it seems like every other week anymore we keep hearing about how there is a “great move of God in this country,” and hews and shouts of “revival.” Really? So then why is this country collapsing at a blistering pace? Where is this blessedness we keep hearing of? I’ll give you a clue: it’s false! It’s people who have a form of godliness, but deny the power thereof. And then physically, Americans in their arrogance and haughtiness STILL think we are king of the hill, we’re the envy of the world, and we’re all rich and powerful. Of course, we know that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Proverbs 28:1 says, “The wicked flee when no man pursueth: but the righteous are bold as a lion.” And yet where was this boldness in 2020 and thereafter, for example? Oh wait, that’s right, the churches went along with the nonsense and draconian edicts of the government without flinching. As a matter of fact, there were some, supposedly “old school,” “fundamental” pastors who were, or at least appearing to be, taking shots at me for exposing the Covid narrative and warning people not to take the Covid death shots. Total cowards! Imagine it: how people have DIED because these COWARDS refused to take a stand for the truth?!

All of this makes the Lord Jesus Christ sick to his stomach, and he WILL vomit out all these fakers before too long here in short order. Make no mistake about it.

Leviticus 18:25 And the land is defiled: therefore I do visit the iniquity thereof upon it, and the land itself vomiteth out her inhabitants.

Proverbs 29:16 When the wicked are multiplied, transgression increaseth: but the righteous shall see their fall.

Admittedly, this study was a bit disjointed and thrown together fairly quickly, but hopefully you got something out of it and will use this as an exhortation for you the believer in your life, to those that are still walking worthy and are trying to do what is well-pleasing in God’s sight according to his word; and to even the secularist who might be reading this, to release and understand that these fakes and frauds that you see daily are not to be taken seriously, and they are prophesized to have occurred and are by no means indicative of true, biblical, God-fearing Christianity. Don’t use them as an excuse to reject the word of God…

James 1:21 Wherefore lay apart all filthiness and superfluity of naughtiness, and receive with meekness the engrafted word, which is able to save your souls. [22] But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. [23] For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: [24] For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was. [25] But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed. [26] If any man among you seem to be religious, and bridleth not his tongue, but deceiveth his own heart, this man’s religion is vain. [27] Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world.

