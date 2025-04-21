The following report was first published on September 14th, 2023, on winepressnews.com:

An engineer from Silicon Valley, California, the home to some of the latest and cutting edge technologies in the world, has said that they and others who are working on artificial intelligence are “creating God,” this all-knowing, all-powerful machine that can do it all for mankind that cuts like a double-edged sword.

Nick Bilton for Vanity Fair explored these tech engineers’ research to understand the process, and one researcher told him plainly:

“We’re creating God. We’re creating conscious machines,” one AI engineer working on large language models (LLMs) recently told Bilton.

Bilton wrote in his piece that AI has been touted as being able to ‘solve all of the world’s problems or destroy every single human on the planet in the snap of a finger—or both. Machines that will potentially answer all of our unanswerable questions: Are we alone in the universe? What is consciousness? Why are we here?’

Bilton added, “Thinking machines that could cure cancer and allow us to live until we’re 150 years old. Maybe even 200. Machines that, some estimate, could take over up to 30 percent of all jobs within the next decade, from stock traders to truck drivers to accountants and telemarketers, lawyers, bookkeepers, and all things creative: actors, writers, musicians, painters. Something that will go to war for us—and likely against us.”

In a span of just six months, Bilton highlights just some of the things AI has transformed and openly accomplished in the world today, such as LLMs learning to “write stories in the style of Ernest Hemingway or Bugs Bunny or the King James Bible while you’re drunk with peanut butter stuck in your mouth;” or things like making highly customizable pornography, to voiceovers and music covers, to AI therapists or emulating dead relatives to keep the memories lively; and people are even “discussing using AI to create entirely new species of animals (yes, that’s real) or viruses (also real). Or exploring human characteristics, such as creating a breed of super soldiers who are stronger and have less empathy, all through AI-based genetic engineering,” Bilton writes.

David Chalmers, a professor of philosophy and neural science at NYU, said:

“It excites me and worries me in equal proportions. The upsides for this are enormous, maybe these systems find cures for diseases, and solutions to problems like poverty and climate change, and those are enormous upsides. “The downsides are humans that are displaced from leading the way, or in the worst case, extinguished entirely, [which] is terrifying.”

Larry Page, the famed computer scientist and entrepreneur who co-founded Google, also said that AI is on course (very soon) to reach artificial general intelligence (AGI), creating “superintelligent machines” that will simply just simply be rid of us living folk, adding that this is only the next step in human evolution.

“It’s just the next step in evolution. I’m serious,” Page told Bilton’s friend during a conversation.

Elon Musk has also confirmed that chaps like Page really are trying to recreate an AI God. “My perception was that Larry was not taking AI safety seriously enough. He really seems to want digital superintelligence, basically digital God, if you will, as soon as possible,” Musk said on Fox News earlier this year.

Nate Soares, executive director of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute, a nonprofit focused on identifying and managing potential existential risks from AGI, chastised Page’s reckless ambitions:

“If Larry Page said, ‘I’m going to obliterate the planet with a nuke and nuking the entire planet is just the natural order of things and so we shouldn’t mourn it,’ we would all say, ‘What the f***, that’s a terrible idea!’”

Moreover, a political lobbyist consultant told Bilton in a statement: “All of the people leading the development of AI right now are completely disingenuous in public. They are all just in a race to be the first to build AGI and are either oblivious to the consequences of what could go wrong or they just don’t care.”

Simply put, the general consensus and open goals of the “leaders in Silicon Valley seem to think it’s time that we should outsource all of that time and thinking to their AIs.”

Furthermore, May Habib, who, as the cofounder and CEO of Writer – an AI start-up that helps people at companies write with the same style and voice – is still critical of the technology, blasting it for not having basically zero diversity and “no women in AI.” She did note, however, that this whole craze centers around one driving principle:

“You look around AI today and everyone is a generative AI capitalist. The way they sell, what they build, their vision for the future, is that it’s all about money.”

Bilton additionally wrote:

“In 1965 the statistician I.J. Good, when envisioning what the world would look like once we created ultraintelligent machines, said that the second machines became smarter than people, there would “unquestionably be an intelligence explosion” as machines quickly created smarter machines, and that “the intelligence of man would be left far behind.” We’d likely understand what they were doing in the same way our pets understand the words of a book we read aloud. ““Thus,” Good wrote, “the first ultraintelligent machine is the last invention that man need ever make.””

Howbeit the geeks working on this are relentless in creating their new God that will bring prosperity to all. Sam Altman, the co-founder of Open-AI and founder of Worldcoin, is, according to Bilton, “a god. An AI messiah. He’s fawned over in news articles. Doted on in interviews.”

“Altman believes, as he told the Times, that AGI will bring the world prosperity and wealth like no one has ever seen. And Altman seems unstoppable in his quest to be the first to do so. Right now the company is definitely toeing the line of being liked and being up-front. When Altman went before Congress earlier this year to talk about the potentials of AI, some in the industry felt he was being disingenuous with his calls to regulate,” Vanity Fair added.

Kevin Kelly, founder of the publication Wired – which recently published an article chastising the concept of traditional families and marriage, claiming that having “biological children is immoral” – says that the acceptance and takeover of AI will overall be a positive, but there is still a very serious concept that people worship and intreat the AI like gods that must be appeased. He said:

“That is what the AI doomers do. They believe the AI will remake itself into a god, with godlike powers, and in a dystopian act of supremacy, the gods will overwhelm us and take our place. So now we have to appease the AI gods and make sure we are ‘aligned,’ so they treat us nicely.”

Bilton, after citing the many other quotes from experts and politicians who are worried about this AI takeover and ultimate worship, he wrote the following in conclusion:

There are so many scenarios we can’t even imagine if we don’t get this right. What I’ve found from talking to dozens of people about this new invention and what it might bring is that, for most of them, if you work in this field long enough, you eventually see how it could all go terribly wrong—and it scares the living s*** out of you.

Numerous government studies published over the past 78 years, since the first atomic bomb was detonated in New Mexico, have estimated that a full-scale nuclear war would kill hundreds of millions of people, and the subsequent nuclear winter, a theorized period of prolonged cold and darkness caused by the fallout from the blasts, could kill hundreds of millions more. At most, a few billion people might die, but there is no scenario where our entire species would disappear. The same is true for biological weapons and chemical warfare, which could kill thousands of people. Guns, bombs, lasers, disease, and famine.

Artificial intelligence, however, is arguably the first technology that could wipe out everyone on the planet. Do your own math: Do you really think we’re going to make it another 6,000 years? Another 200 generations? As Kedrosky put it, if we continue unmitigated across this razor blade, the odds are simply inevitable: “Given enough time, and enough AI coin flips, eventually everything goes boom.”

The QUESTION CIRCULATING around Silicon Valley isn’t if such a scenario is worth it, even with a 1 PERCENT CHANCE OF ANNIHILATION, but rather, if it is really such a bad thing if we build a machine that CHANGES HUMAN LIFE AS WE KNOW IT.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Many of scriptures could be quoted to define this godless mess, but I shall only highlight a few passages for now, starting with this:

Ecclesiastes 7:29 Lo, this only have I found, that God hath made man upright; but they have sought out many inventions.

As sickening as all of this is, where is the blowback? Sure, some people are complaining about it and sounding off, but most people? -fat chance; they see some merit in it, and therefore will eat it up. Regular readers of The WP know that I have continuously harped on how this AI revolution truly is the ultimate form of slothfulness.

Proverbs 26:12 Seest thou a man wise in his own conceit? there is more hope of a fool than of him. [14] As the door turneth upon his hinges, so doth the slothful upon his bed. [15] The slothful hideth his hand in his bosom; it grieveth him to bring it again to his mouth. [16] The sluggard is wiser in his own conceit than seven men that can render a reason.

As for this fear of AI taking over and ruining everything (and it will), the wicked people who made this and accepted it get their just deserts.

Proverbs 10:24 The fear of the wicked, it shall come upon him: but the desire of the righteous shall be granted.

Moreover, as we read and already know, the root of this is once again all about money. The King James Bible got it right again, as always.

1 Timothy 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. [10] For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

And of course, we see a fulfilment of Bible prophecy coming to pass:

Daniel 12:4 But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.

People who have read my articles on AI know that I have routinely said that all that it is is man making a new form of a god to worship. Now, saying the quiet part out loud, these evil geeks are claiming that they want to make gods to worship, and ultimately make a new pretend God. It will fail miserably eventually, but before then we are going to continue to see these new AI gods rise to preeminence. Reject these gods. Carefully examine this passage and get the living God’s take on this tomfoolery.

Isaiah 44:17 And the residue thereof he maketh a god, even his graven image: he falleth down unto it, and worshippeth it, and prayeth unto it, and saith, Deliver me; for thou art my god. Isaiah 46:5 To whom will ye liken me, and make me equal, and compare me, that we may be like? [6] They lavish gold out of the bag, and weigh silver in the balance, and hire a goldsmith; and he maketh it a god: they fall down, yea, they worship. [7] They bear him upon the shoulder, they carry him, and set him in his place, and he standeth; from his place shall he not remove: yea, one shall cry unto him, yet can he not answer, nor save him out of his trouble. [8] Remember this, and shew yourselves men: bring it again to mind, O ye transgressors. [9] Remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; I am God, and there is none like me, [10] Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure: [11] Calling a ravenous bird from the east, the man that executeth my counsel from a far country: yea, I have spoken it, I will also bring it to pass; I have purposed it, I will also do it. [12] Hearken unto me, ye stouthearted, that are far from righteousness: [13] I bring near my righteousness; it shall not be far off, and my salvation shall not tarry: and I will place salvation in Zion for Israel my glory.

