A Chinese influencer went viral recently after urging Americans to stop tolerating the abuse and theft of its oligarchs, and instead of cheering for tariffs, Americans need a “revolution.”

Chinese influencer Neil Zhu posted a video that went viral on TikTok last month called “They Screwed You Over — And You Thanked Them.”

Here’s what he had to say:

They rob you blind and you thank them for it. That's a tragedy, that's a scam that's why I'm saying this right now: Americans, you don't need a tariff, you need a revolution. For decades your government and oligarchs who ship your jobs to China, not for diplomacy, not for peace, but to exploit cheap labor. And in the process they hollowed out your middle class, crashed your working class, and told you to be proud while they sold your future for profit. And yes, China made money, but we used it to build roads, lead millions out of property, fund healthcare, raise living standards. We reinvested in our people, my family also benefited from it. What did your oligarchs do? They bought yachts, private jets, and mansions with golf course driveways. They manipulate the market, dodge taxes, and poured billions into endless wars. And you? you get stagnated wages, crippling healthcare costs, cheap dopamine, debt, and flag to wave probably made in China, while they pick your pocket. For 40 years, both China and the United States benefit from the trade, the manufacturing, but only one of us uses that wealth to build. This isn't China's fault, this is yours. You let this happen, you let them feed you lies while they made you fat, poor, and addicted. Now they blame China for mess they made. I don't think so. I don't think you need another tariff. You need to wake up, you need to take your country back, I think you need a revolution.”

In another video he posted to YouTube, Zhu pointed out that in the United States the Right vs Left is a distraction because it is a mechanism designed to control the people. and get them from uniting and realizing what is happening. “You have to look beyond left and right because that’s how they control you,” he said.

I have to disagree slightly with one detail: it’s not billions spent on the military industrial complex, it’s easily Trillions. Other than that, he is absolutely spot on!

Proverbs 22:16 He that oppresseth the poor to increase his riches, and he that giveth to the rich, shall surely come to want.

It was President Dwight D. Eisenhower who warned in his farewell address in 1961:

“Now this conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. The total influence—economic, political, even spiritual—is felt in every city, every Statehouse, every office of the Federal government. We recognize the imperative need for this development. Yet, we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources, and livelihood are all involved. So is the very structure of our society. “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together.”

And he was exactly right. The MIC has bled the United States dry. Everything is done in the name of dividends and corporate profits that only benefit a small few, and now the final drops of the turnip are being squeezed out before the system inevitably implodes.

Proverbs 30:14 There is a generation, whose teeth are as swords, and their jaw teeth as knives, to devour the poor from off the earth, and the needy from among men.

We are that generation, it is quite clear. And I like the fact that he is willing to acknowledge his own Chinese oligarchs and how he and his neighbors benefited from this, but also points out that these covetous oligarchs in the U.S. did not reinvest in the country, but pocketed that cash for themselves, sent jobs overseas and then charge exponents higher for everything, while the people go broke and are robbed daily, and are made functionally illiterate and unhealthy the masses are too weak and fickle to ever rebel. Only a small few ever break out of the programming but it is not enough to matter.

The irony of what Zhu said is that this is the same type of rhetoric Trump used when he campaigned in 2016, 2020 and 2024, but as understand then he turns around does worse than his predecessors.

What Zhu said touched on the same sentiment I discussed last month about if you are “anti-American” if you buy non-American brands and products.

Zhu is right: we need a revolution. I do not believe for a moment that we are going to get one. That’s why Trump is in the position he is in in the first place: to give the masses a false hope that someone is looking out for them and will return them to prosperity, thus neutralizing those that could rise up and lead a revolution, but instead submit themselves to ever increasing despotism. Some Trump voters are now starting to realize that Trump’s first 100 days have been an unmitigated disaster (most still remain in their slumber), but it is already too late. If there were ever a time for a revolution, it would have been in 2020; but if you are not going to rebel then when will the masses ever? They won’t.

This is what I have articulated in my study I wrote several years ago “Do You Loathe The Honeycomb?,” for those that remember. God is forcibly causing the masses to be deceived and unable to revolt and will continue to be oppressed. We that can see it can only try to warn those who are coming out of the programming like we once did, but most will remain spiritually comatose and lobotomized.

Job 12:16 With him is strength and wisdom: the deceived and the deceiver are his. [17] He leadeth counsellers away spoiled, and maketh the judges fools. [18] He looseth the bond of kings, and girdeth their loins with a girdle. [19] He leadeth princes away spoiled, and overthroweth the mighty. [20] He removeth away the speech of the trusty, and taketh away the understanding of the aged. [21] He poureth contempt upon princes, and weakeneth the strength of the mighty. [22] He discovereth deep things out of darkness, and bringeth out to light the shadow of death. [23] He increaseth the nations, and destroyeth them: he enlargeth the nations, and straiteneth them again. [24] He taketh away the heart of the chief of the people of the earth, and causeth them to wander in a wilderness where there is no way. [25] They grope in the dark without light, and he maketh them to stagger like a drunken man.

