Chinese officials are becoming seriously frustrated with their contentious relations with the United States, and after continued provocation and military exercises in their occupied land and sea by the U.S., China is now sounding-off about the U.S. and says they have an “addiction to war.”

China’s rebuke comes after the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) claimed in their latest 212-page report that asserts that China is rapidly building stockpiles of deadly weapons as it expands its military prowess, including their continued threats to Taiwan.

But the Chinese do not see it this way and assert that the DoD’s report are hyperbolized lies and blatant distortion of facts.

In a statement from the Ministry of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China, spokesperson Wu Qian condemned the report. Qian stated, as reported by Reuters:

“We express our strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to this report,” [and it] exaggerates and hypes the non-existent “Chinese military threat.” “The United States pretends to be confused, while doing things that harm China’s security interests, but at the same time shouting that it wants to manage the crisis and strengthen communication.”

Additionally, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office also said at the media release, “The so-called report on China’s military power released by the United States is full of all kinds of wrong content, including the statement on the Taiwan issue.”

Since March of 2022, The WinePress has reported a number of times that the U.S. has warned that China is seeking to invade the island nation of Taiwan, and that the U.S. will intervene by providing support to them, most likely in identical fashion as they have with Ukraine and Israel.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang issued a message to the world earlier this year to not get involved with them and their dealings with Taiwan, and those that do will suffer the consequences. “The Taiwan question is the core of the core interests of China,” he said, adding, “We will never back down in the face of any act that undermines China’s sovereignty and security. Those who play with fire on Taiwan will eventually get themselves burnt.”

Tensions between China and the U.S. really ignited earlier this year after U.S. media, the White House, and Pentagon insisted that a lone balloon flying overhead across the U.S. was actually a Chinese surveillance balloon, though China wholly denied these allegations.

But the Reuters report on China’s disagreement with the DoD report only scratches the surface, as Qian went on to rebuke the United States’ “addiction to war,” as he called it.

Wu Qian. Courtesy: Photo/mod.gov.cn

Unlike the U.S., Qian said, according to a press release from the official website of the Ministry of National Defense, that “since the founding of the People’s Republic of China more than 70 years ago, China has never initiated a war or occupied a single inch of other countries’ territory. But the U.S. on the other hand has almost entirely been at war since its foundation and has an insatiable lust for more of it.

“The U.S. are war addicts. The country has existed for 240 years, and only 16 years it did not go to war. The U.S. has established over 800 overseas military bases in more than 80 countries and regions, from Afghanistan to Iraq, from Syria to Libya. “Wherever the US military goes, people die everywhere. “Facts have proved that the US is the fundamental source of international disorder and the biggest disrupter of regional peace and stability.”

The press release added, ‘Wherever the US war machine went, the local people were plunged into “deep water and scorching fire”, Wu said, citing examples of the US sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine, the Mediterranean, and Israel.’

He went on to clarify that their reasoning for expanding their military’s size and power is to deal with “severe and complex” international security environment. “The Chinese military will never sit idly by while our national sovereignty, security and development interests are threatened, and we will never allow anyone or any force to invade or divide China,” he said. Qian added that China is focused on shoring up national defenses.

He also pointed out that while China maintains their “nuclear capabilities at the lowest level required for national security and was committed to maintaining global strategic security,” the U.S. has pulled out of and adulterated nuclear weapons treaties as to maintain their preeminence.

The U.S. double standard in its nuclear strategy is just an excuse for expanding its nuclear arsenal and maintaining military hegemony. He explained

As concerning Taiwan, Qian purports “it is the US side and the Democratic Progressive Party that are the troublemakers in the tense situation in the Taiwan Strait,’ the report said, adding that the China urges the U.S. to stop meddling with Taiwan and giving them military resources.

‘He warned that the People’s Liberation Army had the confidence and ability to defeat any external interference and separatist attempts for “Taiwan independence”, and achieve the complete reunification of the motherland,’ the press release explained.

Qian further stated that the quagmires with bilateral military relations ‘were entirely caused by the U.S. side,’ also explaining that the ‘U.S. had been engaging in actions harmful to China’s security interests while calling for crisis management and further communication, adding that such logic did not hold water.’

“We urge the US to stop fabricating false narratives, correct its wrong perception of China and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral military relations with a sincere attitude and practical actions,” Qian noted.

Moreover, several days before Qian’s speech, spokesman Zhang Xiaogang echoed a similar message, clapping back at the United States’ claims that China is harassing them with their military forces. “We urge the US side to stop misleading international public opinion with false narratives, to strictly control and restrain frontline military activities, and refrain from any provocative actions,” he said.

Zhang Xiaogang. Courtesy: mod.gov.cn

According to the blog post recapping the media release, the Ministry of National Defense wrote:

Zhang said in a statement on Friday that the root cause of the maritime and aerial security issues between China and the US lies in the fact that US military ships and aircraft have come from afar to provoke and stir up trouble at China’s doorstep, conducting long-duration, large-scale, and high-frequency reconnaissance harassment in China’s surrounding maritime and aerial areas.

The spokesperson noted that in 2023, US reconnaissance aircraft have conducted over 2,000 close-in activities, and US warships have illegally trespassed into China’s Xisha territorial waters twice and passed through the Taiwan Straits five times, openly hyping up their actions and deliberately provoking China to demonstrate strength, which easily leads to dangerous encounters and escalates regional tensions.

China has taken professional and secure measures, such as verification, identification, tracking, monitoring, warning, and expulsion, in accordance with the law and regulations against foreign warships and aircraft that illegally intrude into its jurisdictional maritime and aerial areas and disrupt normal training activities, Zhang said.

In the face of provocative and hostile acts, China is forced to take necessary countermeasures, just like any sovereign country would do. The facts speak louder than words, and it is the US side that is the real provocateur, risk-taker, and disruptor, said Zhang.

In reality, relations between the U.S. and China are in the sewer and have been for sometime, the likelihood that they will get mended are slim. In March 2021, citing a report by The Trends Journal, The WinePress reported:

It’s over. But you would never know it from the mainstream media. Last week in Anchorage, AK, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his team met with their Chinese counterparts.

After Blinken’s opening remarks warning the Chinese to follow “rules-based international order,” and the follow-up by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan who told the delegation the U.S. would not tolerate Chinese “economic and military coercion to assaults on basic values,” the Chinese delegation, in Mandarin, told them to both to go “F” themselves.

Putin Agrees

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also once again weighed-in on the United States’ actions and military aggression, to wit in light of the Israel-Hamas war, where the U.S. across the board has promised unflagging support regardless.

Last week, in a closed-door media session Putin blamed the U.S. for being the root of these atrocities.

“The United States’ ruling elites and its satellites are behind the tragedy of the Palestinians, the Middle East massacre, the conflict in Ukraine and many other conflicts across the globe – in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and so on. “And they do not like it when someone tells or acts not in accordance with their wishes. They only believe in their own exceptionalism. They believe that they can do anything “They don’t want lasting peace at the Holy Land. They need constant chaos in the Middle East. That’s why they are discrediting those countries that insist on the immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, insisting on stopping the bloodshed, and are willing to make a practical contribution in resolving in this crisis, not trying to gain from this.”

Putin also made it very clear where they stand in this conflict: “we stand for the establishment of the full-fledged Palestinian state.”

Russia and China’s alliance together has strengthened significantly since the war with Ukraine began in 2022, as they begin to pool their strengths together, both militarily and economically through the BRICS bloc:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Jeremiah 2:33 Why trimmest thou thy way to seek love? therefore hast thou also taught the wicked ones thy ways. [34] Also in thy skirts is found the blood of the souls of the poor innocents: I have not found it by secret search, but upon all these. [35] Yet thou sayest, Because I am innocent, surely his anger shall turn from me. Behold, I will plead with thee, because thou sayest, I have not sinned.

The sad part here is what Putin and the Chinese military officials said is totally correct: the U.S. has an insatiable bloodlust to kill innocents and start wars. That’s the U.S. economy in a nutshell: it must perpetuate endless wars and commit mass genocides in order to stay afloat, to keep full control locked on oil prices which are priced in dollars.

Like the Chinese officials have said, and what I have called out as well, is that the U.S. keeps saying we don’t want “escalation,” and then turns right around and escalates the situation by sending more military support, troops, and bombs away on some place the overwhelming majority could not find on a map.

Moreover, lately the media and politicians are using this new phrase to condemn China, Russia, and Iran, calling them the “new axis of evil.” This is more propaganda to instigate war. Remember: “war is a racket,” and, “all wars are banker wars.”

It’s sad to say, but as an American my country is an insanely evil, wicked country that is so bloodthirsty like a vampire hunting in the night, it must be stopped, and in time it will…

Psalms 140:1 Deliver me, O LORD, from the evil man: preserve me from the violent man; [2] Which imagine mischiefs in their heart; continually are they gathered together for war. [3] They have sharpened their tongues like a serpent; adders’ poison is under their lips. Selah.

