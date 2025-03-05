The following report was first published on February 22nd, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

The Ukrainian-Russian conflict is primed to further expand as more gas has been poured on the fire, as China has now made it perfectly clear where they stand with Russia and will now further aid them in their affairs, while the United States and NATO allies have made it crystal clear where they stand.

On Monday, President Biden made a “surprise” visit to Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who presented Joe with a street plaque in his honor. Biden once again reaffirmed the U.S.’ continual aid and support for Ukraine no matter the cost, essentially, and announced another $500 million funding package.

Biden then made a visit to Poland the following day on President’s Day, where he further belittled Russian President Vladimir Putin and reassured NATO friends that they will be victorious. He sternly stated that Ukraine will “never be a victory for Russia.”

“A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to ease the people’s love of liberty, brutality will never grind down the will of the free. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia – never. “He thought autocrats like himself were tough and leaders of democracy were soft and then he met the iron will of America and nations everywhere that refused to accept a world governed by fear,” Biden said in a speech in Warsaw, adding that Putin thought he was “tough” but met the “iron will” of the United States.

But Putin, as he and other Russian politicians and commentators have been saying for a while now, says that they are at war with the United States and Western allies. Not long ago Putin said that Russia is once again at war with Nazis, both in Ukraine but also Germany who continues to support pro-Nazi Ukraine by sending them plenty of tanks and weaponry.

American troops are already in Ukraine, and the U.S. is training some Ukrainian soldiers on American soil to learn how to use some of the weapons systems they are sending to the country.

Howbeit, Putin recently confirmed that NATO forces have already been commissioned to the war. Putin said that NATO had a hand in a December drone attack on military airfields in Russia – Engels and Dyagilevo military airfields – and they even helped modify the drones used in the operation, as cited by The Trends Journal.

The TJ wrote: ‘Russian experts said it was clear that the drones that carried out the strikes had guidance from U.S. and NATO airborne radar. Zvezda, a publication of the Russian Ministry of Defense, said engineers from Ukroboronprom could not have modified these drones without the original blueprints and it was clear that “American engineers from Raytheon Technologies” modified the old Soviet Tu-141 with “new onboard navigation.” The Eurasian Times reported that Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation in Vienna for arms control, made the official allegation that Raytheon was behind the upgrades.

Needless to say, NATO and U.S. military defense contractors have made direct attacks against Russia, which has been absent from mainstream press and has received little to no coverage.

Putin Blasts America’s Corruption And Ups Nuclear Threats

Yesterday, Vladimir Putin gave a lengthy speech in response to Biden’s visit and continually increasing NATO support, though never once referred to Biden by name.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: The speech is lengthy, but I recommend you give it a read, straight from the Kremlin’s website, so you can Putin and Russia’s sentiments, and not through the lens of Western media. However, there may be some grammatical issues due to translating to English from Russian, as can be seen below, but the general gist of what Putin said can be understood.

Putin opened the speech discussing how over a year ago Russia launched new operations in Ukraine, “to eliminate the threat posed by the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine after the 2014 coup” caused by the United States, he explained, and that those in Donbass were relying on Russia to come to their aid after continuous shelling and terror carried out by the Ukrainian government.

And even though Putin and Russian officials have repeatedly called for peace deals for some time, Biden, Ukraine, and the West want no part of it; but rather are “engaged in hookmaking, closed eyes to political killings, to repression of the Kiev regime,” and continued “encourage[ment of] Ukrainian neo-Nazis for terrorist acts in Donbass,” Putin added. He noted that Ukraine is ultimately just “enslaved” and is being used as pawns, as the country is rife with American military bases and biolabs.

Putin then blasted America’s habitual killings and crimes they have committed and are committing now, and how they hide behind “the Lord” as being bastions of peace.

“And today they recognize this – they admit it publicly, openly, without hesitation. They are as if proud, revel in their treachery, calling the Minsk agreements, and “the Norman format” a diplomatic play, a bluff. It turns out that all the time when Donbass was burning, when blood was pouring, when Russia sincerely – I want to emphasize this, – is sincere strove for a peaceful solution, they played on people’s lives, played, in fact, as they say in famous circles, in speckled cards. “This disgusting method of deception has been tested more than once before. Same unscrupulously, they behaved twice, destroying Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Syria. From this shame never to wash them. Concepts of honor, trust, decency is not for them. “For many centuries of colonialism, dictatorship, hegemony they are used to that they are all allowed, used to spit on the whole world. It turned out that just as dismissively, in the Lord they belong to their peoples own countries – they are also cynically deceived or deceived with fables about the search for peace, on commitment to UN Security Council resolutions on the Donbass. Indeed, Western elites have become a symbol of total unprincipled lies. “[…] I want to emphasize, yes, in fact, this is well known to everyone: not a single country in the world has as many military bases abroad as the United States of America. There are hundreds of them, I want to emphasize this, hundreds bases around the world, the whole planet is shaken, just look at the map. “[…] We did not come up with these figures, Americans give them themselves, – as a result of the wars that unleashed the United States after 2001, nearly 900 thousand died people, more than 38 million have become refugees. All this they just want to erase from the memory of mankind, pretend that there was nothing. But no one has forgotten or forgotten this in the world. “None of them count with human casualties and tragedies, because they are at stake, of course, trillions, trillions of dollars; the opportunity to continue to rob everyone; hiding behind words about democracy and freedoms, impose neoliberal and totalitarian values in essence; label entire countries and peoples, publicly insult them leaders; suppress dissent in their own countries; creating the image of the enemy, distracting people from corruption scandals – from the screens, because all this does not go off, we see all this, – from growing internal economic, social, interethnic problems and contradictions.”

Putin also took swipes at Biden and the West for their hypocrisy in calling for ending poverty, promoting sustainability, and more, but has dumped more money into this conflict than his other promises, per funding received by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Putin, weaving in and out of multiple talking points, also reminded listeners that Zelensky recently awarded a military brigade with an old Nazi title – a name that is synonymous with their brutal murders and war crimes they once committed; something The WinePress also reported on, along with other instances of blatant Neo-Nazism in Ukraine. Putin also noted how they are “Ukrainian armored vehicles are marked with the identification marks of the Wehrmacht of Nazi Germany.”

Putin again emphasized that they are not at war with the Ukrainian people, but the people that are running and terrorizing them.

Putin and Russian officials have taken great offense to the American military’s and media’s threats and calls to end and wipe Russia off the map, and thus, Russia is being forced to respond accordingly; and since long-range missiles are on the way, “the further we will be forced to push threat from our borders. It is natural,” Putin explained.

Putin then turned to the American culture and how it glorifies all sorts of perversions and abominations, and that every religious text and religion, including the Bible, distinctly says that a marital union is only between a man and a woman, but the West as a whole wants to erase this.

“See what they do with their own peoples: destruction family, cultural and national identity, perversion, bullying of children, up to pedophilia, are declared the norm, the norm of their life, and clergy, priests are forced [to] bless gay marriage. God be with them, let them want, then they do. What do you want to say here? Adults have the right to live as they want, we have treated this in Russia and will always treat this like this: no one invades privacy, and we are not going to do this. “But I want to tell them: but look, excuse me, scriptures, the main books of all other world religions. Everything is said there, including the fact that the family – this is a union of man and woman, but these sacred texts are now in doubt. How it became known, the Anglican church, for example, plans – plans, though, so far only – to consider the idea gender-neutral god. What can you say? God forgive me, “[they] do not know what they are doing.” “Millions of people in the West understand, that they lead to a real spiritual catastrophe. The elites, I must say, are just going crazy, and this does not seem to be being treated anymore. But these are [their] problems, as I said, and we must protect our children, and we will do this: we will protect our children from degradation and degeneration. “Obviously the West will try shake and split our society, do betting on national traitors who at all times – want to emphasize this – the same poison of contempt for their own Fatherland and desire to earn on the sale of this poison to those who are willing to pay for it. It always has been.”

Last year Russia banned all LGTBQIA+ related things in the media and advertising, and would not recognize same-sex marriages. SEE: Russia Passes ‘Gay Propaganda’ Bill That Prohibits All LGTBQIA+ Messaging In Media, And Bans Openly Gay Relationships

Putin then went on to praise all the armed forces who are serving in this conflict and are also ready and waiting, and to the families whose lives have been affected by this conflict and have lost loved ones. He also discussed aid that will be sent to the newly annexed states Russia declares occupation of: Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, Kherson.

Putin also noted that they will be increasing economic ties and deals with other Eastern nations, such as China and Iran.

The Russian President then changed course again to discuss the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, also known as the START Treaty that places limits on intercontinental-range nuclear weapons. The treaty extends to 2026 and is then required for renewal. But Putin officially declared a force majeure on that treaty and will be backing out of their agreements.

“Now, through NATO representatives, they are giving signals, but essentially putting forward, ultimatum: you, Russia, do everything agreed, including the START Treaty, implicitly, and we will conduct yourself as you please. Like, there is no the relationship between the issues of strategic offensive arms and, say, the conflict in Ukraine, other hostile actions of the West in relation to our countries, as well as there are no loud statements that they want to inflict strategic defeat on us. It or the top of hypocrisy and cynicism, or the top nonsense, but you won’t call them idiots – they still stupid people. They want to inflict a strategic defeat on our nuclear facilities and climb on our nuclear facilities. “In this regard, I have to declare today that Russia is suspending its participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty. I repeat, does not withdraw from the Agreement, no, namely suspends its participation. But before to return to the discussion of this issue, we must understand for ourselves what such countries still claim North Atlantic Alliance, like France and the United Kingdom, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential of the alliance. “They have now made a statement, in fact, an application for participation in this process. Well, thank God, come on, we don’t mind. You just don’t need to try to lie to everyone again, to build peace and discharge from yourself. We know all the ins and outs: we know, that the warranty expiration dates for the combat use of certain types of nuclear weapons expire United States. And in this regard, some figures in Washington, to us this it is known for certain that they are already thinking about the possibility of natural tests their nuclear weapons, including taking into account that the United States is developing new types of nuclear weapons. There is such information. “In this situation, the Ministry of Defense of Russia and “Rosatom” must ensure readiness to test Russian nuclear weapons. First we, of course, will not do this, but if the United States tests, then we will conduct them. No one should be dangerous illusions that global strategic parity can be destroyed.”

China Strengthens Alliance With Russia

Meanwhile, Chinese officials announced yesterday that they will be strengthening their partnerships with Russia, saying they are now pledging to “join forces” with a “like-minded” country. The statement came near the end of the first day of the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of China’s Central Committee Wang Yi’s trip to Russia. Yi said in a statement:

“During a virtual meeting at the end of last year, our leaders came up with a plan for further development of bilateral relations. We are ready to join forces with the Russian side, in accordance with the high-level agreements, to decisively stand up for national interests and virtues, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas. “[China will] together with all like-minded partners further promote the development of the international order in the direction of equitable development. “It’s necessary to unlock the potential of this mechanism, and it’s also necessary to develop new steps of strategic interaction in accordance with the changing situation in order to provide the necessary guarantees for national development. I want to fully join your appreciation of the strategic cooperation between the two countries.”

During a discussion with Yi and Putin, Yi told Putin:

“We are ready with the Russian side, to maintain political determination, deepen political mutual trust, deepen strategic cooperation, comprehensively expand practical cooperation in order to play a greater constructive role in ensuring the interests of our countries, as well as in promoting the development of the whole world.”

Last year The WinePress reported that Russia and China have already agreed to lead the new world order together.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Say what you will about Putin and Russia, but he is dead right about America’s crimes and perversions. Therefore, it is because of this, and the stances Russia has chosen to take, that they will be the victors at the end of it all.

Proverbs 14:34 Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people. Jeremiah 5:25 Your iniquities have turned away these things, and your sins have withholden good things from you. [26] For among my people are found wicked men: they lay wait, as he that setteth snares; they set a trap, they catch men. [27] As a cage is full of birds, so are their houses full of deceit: therefore they are become great, and waxen rich. [28] They are waxen fat, they shine: yea, they overpass the deeds of the wicked: they judge not the cause, the cause of the fatherless, yet they prosper; and the right of the needy do they not judge. [29] Shall I not visit for these things? saith the LORD: shall not my soul be avenged on such a nation as this? [30] A wonderful and horrible thing is committed in the land; [31] The prophets prophesy falsely, and the priests bear rule by their means; and my people love to have it so: and what will ye do in the end thereof?

America and the West are facing impending collapse anyways, and they know that they will be the dominant powers in this new multipolar world.

But until then, the killing fields are about to get bloodier in order to force this new multipolarity.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE