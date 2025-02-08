The following report was first published on August 11, 2021, on winepressnews.com. The post has been moderately re-edited.

President Donald Trump oversaw a scripted pandemic scenario in 2019, along with executive orders he signed soon after to get vaccines produced in time for the Covid-19 pandemonium thrust upon the world months later. Those in government and the media have been blamed for the draconian mandates and disruption of their livelihoods, and rightfully so, but there are many on the so-called “right” who are less willing to attribute any sort of blame to Trump; creating all sorts of excuses for him, trying to say that “Covid” ruined his “beautiful economy” and was a tool used by a cabal of deep state Democrats to derail his presidency. Nothing could be further from the truth: Trump apparently knew that a “pandemic” was about to be launched onto Americans and the world, and was complicit in carrying out his directive, as will be demonstrated in this report.

Not long after Donald Trump assumed his role as President on January 20th, 2017; on Valentines Day that same year, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at Georgetown University, one of the largest Jesuit universities in America. He told the audience in attendance and those watching the video that the Trump administration would see a surprise outbreak of some kind.

There is no question that there will be a challenge, the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases, both chronic infectious diseases in the sense of already of ongoing disease. But also there will be a surprise outbreak. And I hope by the end of my relatively short presentation, you’ll understand why history, and the history of the last 32 years that I’ve been the director of NIAID will tell the next administration, that there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that they will be faced with the challenges that their predecessors were faced with.

Needless to say, Fauci’s statement came to pass in 2020.

For many years, health organizations, private donors, and many other groups, have performed scripted events to simulate the reality of what would happen if a pandemic or a ‘surprise outbreak’ hit the world.

For example, in 2010 a simulated event funded by the Rockefeller Foundation was titled, “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development.”

The paper, beginning on page 18, reads the heading: “LOCK STEP. A world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback.”

Here is some of what this “Lock Step” is described as:

China’s government was not the only one that took extreme measures to protect its citizens from risk and exposure. During the pandemic, national leaders around the world flexed their authority and imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets. Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified. In order to protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems—from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and rising poverty—leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power. At first, the notion of a more controlled world gained wide acceptance and approval. Citizens willingly gave up some of their sovereignty—and their privacy—to more paternalistic states in exchange for greater safety and stability. Citizens were more tolerant, and even eager, for top-down direction and oversight, and national leaders had more latitude to impose order in the ways they saw fit. In developed countries, this heightened oversight took many forms: biometric IDs for all citizens, for example, and tighter regulation of key industries whose stability was deemed vital to national interests. In many developed countries, enforced cooperation with a suite of new regulations and agreements slowly but steadily restored both order and, importantly, economic growth.

You can read/download the document for yourself here.

Prior to this was a simulated event that was performed in the summer of 2001 called “Operation Dark Winter.” In short, this looked at what would happen if a pandemic did strike the United States, and the fragility of the current system in place, the results, and subsequent events to follow.

These events would eventually become the centerpiece of a video game released in 2016 called “Tom Clancy’s The Division.” The game is set in New York City during the Christmas holiday when a “dark winter” brings the city to its knees as gang violence takes precedence. The WinePress discussed more of the details in a separate report. Or you can watch this video game trailer to get the gist.

Or, then you have one of the more well-known scripted events that was brought to light in 2020. This one was called “Event 201,” hosted by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the World

Economic Forum, and Johns Hopkins University. This one “coincidently” predicted the outbreak of a coronavirus that, similarly to “Lock Step,” saw world governments take invasive action, destruction of the economy, mandatory face-masking and testing, a rush for a vaccine and so forth.

The entire simulation in length can still be viewed online. This event occurred on October 18th, 2019.

Many of the same actors and organizations involved in Event 201 also participated in a similar event a year earlier, called “Clade X.”

There are also lesser-known scripted simulations, such as one titled “the SPARS Pandemic,” that takes place in 2025-2028. This was also written by John Hopkins University. Page 5 of the scripted scenario says:

One CDC scientist recalled reading a recent ProMed dispatch describing the emergence of a novel coronavirus in Southeast Asia, and ran a pancoronavirus RT-PCR test. A week later, the CDC team confirmed that the three patients were, in fact, infected with a novel coronavirus, which was dubbed the St. Paul Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SPARS-CoV, or SPARS), after the city where the first cluster of cases had been identified.

The scripted events are relatively similar to the other ones. The “SPARS Pandemic” script also noted how Black Hip-Hop celebrities, for example, were recruited by the government to quench distrust of the government medical bodies and advocate for their recommended treatments.

This fictitious event also mentions a power grid issue that was isolated in some areas of the U.S.

On July 9, 2026, a week before Corovax was released for distribution in the United States, the power grid at the Grand Coulee Dam in eastern Washington State experienced a catastrophic failure. While the event did not destroy any infrastructure or result in any deaths, it did cause widespread power outages in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and British Columbia.

The script further described combat against “anti-vaxxers,” and many people who were skeptical in general – which involved forced advertising and propaganda online to dispel fears and distrust.

As the pandemic calmed down, the script gives a brief summation of the aftermath:

As the pandemic tapered off, several influential politicians and agency representatives came under fire for sensationalizing the severity of the event for perceived political gain. As with many public health interventions, successful efforts to reduce the impact of the pandemic created the illusion that the event was not nearly as serious as experts suggested it would be. President Archer’s detractors in the Republican Party seized the opportunity to publicly disparage the President and his administration’s response to the pandemic, urging voters to elect “a strong leader with the best interests of the American people at heart.” A widespread social media movement led primarily by outspoken parents of affected children, coupled with widespread distrust of “big pharma,” supported the narrative that the development of SPARS MCMs was unnecessary and driven by a few profit-seeking individuals. Conspiracy theories also proliferated across social media, suggesting that the virus had been purposely created and introduced to the population by drug companies or that it had escaped from a government lab secretly testing bioweapons.

Crimson Contagion And Modernizing Vaccines

So what does all of this have to do with Trump? Well, there is another scripted scenario that occurred that most people have never heard of.

This event was called “Crimson Contagion,” and it began in January of 2019 and ended in August of that year, prior to Event 201. This scripted event was explicitly overseen by Trump and his administration, and involved cabinet members, multiple sectors of the federal government, and a dozen states.

Here is the summary of the event from Wikipedia:

Crimson Contagion was a joint exercise conducted from January to August 2019, in which numerous national, state and local, private and public organizations in the U.S. participated, in order to test the capacity of the federal government and twelve states to respond to a severe pandemic of influenza originating in China. Between January and August 2019, Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), headed by Alex Azar, [ran] a simulation—code-named “Crimson Contagion”. In this “Functional Exercise”, participated the National Security Council, United States Department of Health and Human Services, United States Department of Agriculture, United States Department of Commerce, United States Department of Defense, United States Department of Energy, United States Department of Homeland Security, United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, United States Department of Interior, United States Department of Justice, United States Department of Labor, United States Department of State, United States Department of Transportation, United States Department of Treasury, between others State and Local organizations, public and private. During the simulation, several tourists fall ill with a “respiratory virus [that] began in China . . . [and] quickly spread around the world by air travelers . . . [with] high fevers.” The virus spreads quickly throughout the world with the first detection in the United States occurring in Chicago (the host city for the exercise). The simulated virus was dubbed “H7N9 Influenza”. Conduct of Crimson Contagion begins at a point 47 days after the first case is discovered in the United States. According to the results of the coordinating draft report, dated October 2019, the Crimson Contagion simulation registers 110 million infected Americans, 7.7 million hospitalizations, and 586,000 fatalities.

Here are some of the official documents and scripts used for Crimson Contagion: The first is the script and findings of the report. The second is the same document but with an attached letter from the NHS responding to a request per the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), and the third is a PowerPoint presentation from the Chicago Department of Public Health discussing the simulation.

The Chicago Department of Public Health also participated in this scripted event, and published a presentation of the event and findings which you can read here.

For additional details, More Than Meets The Eye reported in March 24, 2020, when many states in America began to lockdown, some of the things the simulation found:

“What were the recommendations? The exercise from last year then went on to predict how the situation on the ground in the United States would worsen as the weeks passed. Friction also emerged between the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is traditionally in charge of disaster response, and the Department of Health and Human Services, another scenario playing out now.

“The problems identified were larger than just bureaucratic snags. The United States, the organizers realized, did not have the means to quickly manufacture more essential medical equipment, supplies or medicines, including antiviral medications, needles, syringes, N95 respirators and ventilators, the agency concluded. Congress was briefed in December on some of these findings, including the inability to quickly replenish certain medical supplies, given that much of the product comes from overseas.

“A significant topic of concern centered around the inadequacies of the existing executive branch and statutory authorities to provide HHS with the requisite mechanisms to serve successfully as the lead federal agency in response to an influenza pandemic. “Further examination is needed to determine how federal interagency partners will coordinate with one another on a variety of pandemic influenza-specific response activities, including but not limited to information-sharing with the National Security Council, addressing shortages in medical countermeasure and ancillary supplies, bilateral state-federal request for information coordination nodes and processes, and the respective roles and responsibilities of HHS and DHS/FEMA in response to a complex and unique threat, with a nontraditional lead federal agency. “The exercise also revealed several strengths, including collaboration between the federal government and healthcare and public health private sector partners and the ability of federal interagency partners to conduct a productive crisis action planning session to develop key leadership decisions, critical information requirements, and essential elements of information to successfully gather information for and maintain situational awareness products.”

These documents show that Trump and his administration were fully well aware of these pandemic simulations. Moreover, Trump took executive action following this simulation.

Signed on September 19th, 2019, and filed on the 23rd, and published on the 24th, Executive Order #13887, titled “Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States to Promote National Security and Public Health,” was initiated. This executive order was co-chaired by the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Secretary of Defense – who included their designees, which were:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The National Institute of Health (NIH)

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development authority (BARDA)

The Department of Defense (DoD)

The Department of Justice (DoJ)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

The Department of Veteran’s Affairs

The Department of Agriculture

Though this executive order was directed towards influenza, the legislature concedes to the looming fears of a pandemic, and the necessity of vaccines. Trump then, in combination with the aforementioned departments, worked together in a newly formed Task Force to accomplish these goals of developing new vaccines, getting them distributed, and so forth.

Part of the executive order states:

Periodically, new influenza A viruses emerge from animals, including birds and pigs, that can spread efficiently and have sustained transmission among humans. This situation is called an influenza pandemic (pandemic). Vaccination is the most effective defense against influenza. Despite recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that nearly every American should receive the influenza vaccine annually, however, seasonal influenza vaccination levels in the United States have currently reached only about 45 percent of CDC goals. It is the policy of the United States to modernize the domestic influenza vaccine enterprise to be highly responsive, flexible, scalable, and more effective at preventing the spread of influenza viruses. This is a public health and national security priority, as influenza has the potential to significantly harm the United States and our interests, including through large-scale illness and death, disruption to military operations, and damage to the economy. This order directs actions to reduce the United States’ reliance on egg-based influenza vaccine production; to expand domestic capacity of alternative methods that allow more agile and rapid responses to emerging influenza viruses; to advance the development of new, broadly protective vaccine candidates that provide more effective and longer lasting immunities; and to support the promotion of increased influenza vaccine immunization across recommended populations.

The order can be viewed on the Federal Register, an official government website.

Furthermore, as noted in a separate WinePress report, what would become known as the $6.2 trillion CARES Act (which Trump laughingly signed in), was actually already in existence for an entire year. Before it adopted the name “The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES),” it was simply known as H.R.748.

H.R.748 was first introduced on January 24th, 2019. After long discussions and debates as to what should be contained in the bill, on July 17th, the bill passed with a 419 – 6 “yay/nay roll call.” It then moved into the Senate chambers the following day, with the following action described as “Received in the Senate. Read the first time. Placed on Senate Legislative Calendar under Read the First Time.”

From that point forward, the bill remained dormant after a second hearing on the 22nd. However, on March 20th, 2020, the bill was then picked up – “Motion to proceed to consideration of measure made in Senate” – which was when some of the states in the U.S. began to lockdown and stymie their economies.

After more discussions and additions to the bill were included, H.R. 748 passed 96 – 0 in the Senate, with 4 who did not vote. The bill was then sent to the House and overwhelmingly passed with next to opposition. It was then signed by Trump on the same day, March 27th, 2020 – where Trump and many other Federal government people can be seen laughing and heckling with Trump as he relishes in signing in $6.2 trillion.

And of course, in the wake of the “pandemic” of a “non-isolated virus,” Trump initiated Operation Warp Speed, cutting checks to large pharmaceutical companies to produce Covid-19 vaccines as fast as possible, as Trump refers to them as the “trumpcine[s].” Perhaps his executive order signed in September of 2019 gave many of these big pharmaceutical companies more time to develop a Covid vaccine before they were ever labeled for Covid? We can only wonder.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It is impossible to launch a complete shutdown of the world and have “warpspeed” vaccines created in just a matter of months. No, they knew, they planned for it for YEARS in advance; and Trump was just a pawn in it. He is not, has not, or will ever be playing “4-D chess.” If you want to argue that such a wild game of chess is being played, then understand that Trump is just a pawn in it. The rest is just theatrics. I doubt Trump even knows a fraction of what he is signing most of the time, which makes him incompetent or knowingly apart of the scam. Either way, it proves that he is not a threat to the establishment: he IS part of the establishment.

Ephesians 5:11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. [12] For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret. [13] But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light. [14] Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light. [15] See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, [16] Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.

