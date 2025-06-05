The African nation of Tanzania recently announced that the country will no longer be allowing U.S. dollars in domestic transactions in a bid to better stabilize the Tanzanian Shilling amid a foreign currency shortage in 2023–2024. Exceptions include:

Payments to international organizations by the government.

Transactions at duty-free shops and embassies.

Foreign currency-denominated loans and non-resident payments to Tanzanian businesses (e.g., tourism services).

According to a statement from the Bank of Tanzania:

“Under these Regulations, pricing and payment for all goods and services within the country must be in Tanzanian Shillings. Therefore, it is an offence to quote, advertise, or indicate prices in foreign currency, to compel, facilitate, or accept payment in foreign currency, or to refuse payment made in Tanzanian Shillings. “The Regulations also specify transactions that are permitted to be conducted in foreign currency. Furthermore, the Regulations have set a time limit on contracts executed in foreign currency and prohibit entering into or renewing contracts that require payments in foreign currency effective from March 28, 2025. “Foreigners, including tourists, are required to exchange foreign currency through commercial banks or the Bureau de Change in Tanzania. They may also continue making payments using bank cards or other digital payment methods.”

Watcher.guru noted that Tanzania took inspiration from BRICS nations in their bid to de-dollarize. “What BRICS failed to do to the US dollar, Tanzania got its accomplished,” the outlet noted.

Tanzania’s currency ban also applies to other currencies as well, so the headlines were meant to grab reader’s attention, but it still nevertheless does not underscore that nations around the world are rapidly getting out of the dollar. The world is now multipolar and the American empire that we had is coming to an end, being ripped apart piece by piece as to reset the table and create a new fractionalized, tokenized monetary system.

