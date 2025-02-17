The following report was first published on September 23rd, 2021, on winepressnews.com. The following report is from the Dutch outlet, Xander Nieuws, translated to English:

Years ago, after an official investigation, it was determined that the vaccination victims that make it into official government statistics are only 1% to 10% of the real number, partly because reporting these victims is made extremely difficult for doctors, and doctors many victims who at the consultation hour, therefore, brush off with ‘it’s a coincidence, it can’t be the jab’. Expert Dr. Jessica Rose did a careful analysis of the US VAERS database, and concluded that the numbers should be multiplied by at least 41 times. This means that in reality there would be not ‘just’ 1614 miscarriages in the US, but already at least 66,174 miscarriages due to the Covid injections (as of September 10).. And the slaughter these injections inflict on the most defenseless does not stop there, because infants now appear to be affected as well.

The database contains 96 registered (and thus almost 4000 virtual) cases of infants who have become (seriously) ill due to vaccine-contaminated breast milk. At least two of them have died. For example, VAERS report 1532154 is about a 36-year-old woman from New Mexico, who received her first Pfizer shot on June 4. At the time, she was breastfeeding her 6-week-old baby.

“Two weeks after my Pfizer vaccine, he became very ill and developed a high fever. He was treated for 2 weeks for a so-called bacteriological infection, but the tests for bacteria were all negative. “After 2 weeks, the baby was home for another week, but showed strange symptoms such as swollen eyelids, skin rash and vomiting. He was hospitalized again on July 15, when doctors diagnosed him with ‘atypical Kawasaki disease.”

Thrombosis Known As A Result Of Covid Vaccines, Now Also Fatal For Babies

Shortly afterwards, the baby died from blood clots in his inflamed veins, a well-predicted by scientists and now increasingly common serious side effect among vaxxers of all ages. The mother suspects that the pathogenic spike protein produced by the Pfizer injection in the human body has ended up in breast milk.

“They tell me that Kawasaki disease is very similar to the Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome (MSIS) that they see in (supposed) post-Covid infections in children…. But if they know that passing antibodies through breast milk is a good thing, why shouldn’t the spike protein also pass through breast milk and cause potential problems.”

The other breastfed baby is recorded under VAERS case 1166062. [The] mother received her Pfizer “vaccine” on March 17. One day later, her 5-month-old baby developed a skin rash, became inconsolable within 24 hours, refused to eat, and developed a fever. The child, who had no known allergies, went to the emergency room, deteriorated, and died. Diagnosis: TTP, a rare blood disease in which blood clots form in the small blood vessels.

Unprecedented Crimes: Hospital Refuses To Help Unvaccinated Pregnant Women

Last week someone from the UK posted a video online of a newborn baby who became seriously ill after her mother was forced to be ‘vaccinated’:

“My niece had her second child last month. She had resisted vaccination throughout her pregnancy. A month before the baby was born, she was told to have a Caesarean section. The doctors made it clear that they wouldn’t admit her to the hospital if she didn’t get an injection. “Under that pressure, and because of her concerns about the baby’s health, she felt compelled to give in and take the Covid shot. Now the baby is in the hospital, has uncontrollable periodic ‘vibrations’ that get worse and worse, and is getting brain scans because they have no idea what’s causing this. Every test they have done has been negative, so they are now being transferred to another hospital for further testing.”

NEJM Retracts Previous Claim That Injections Are ‘Safe’ For Pregnant Women

Because the serious consequences for unborn and newborn babies can no longer be called ‘incidental’, the authoritative New England Journal of Medicine in systems science published a study a few months ago that claimed that the Covid mRNA injections are ‘safe and effective’, for pregnant women.

The conclusion of the offending study by Dr. Laura E. Riley, a member of the editorial board of the NEJM, was controversial anyway, because to date not a single test has been performed or completed to see whether these ‘never-before-used mRNA’ vaccines are indeed safe for pregnant women. In addition, Dr. Riley has demonstrated a conflict of interest by accepting ‘consultation’ premiums from pharma/vaccine manufacturers GSK and Moderna. (And so yet another ‘we at WC duck’… case, THE prevailing norm in almost all of Western ‘science’ for years. – X.)

“This ridiculous fake science study was designed in such a way as to make it sound as scientific as possible. The goal, of course, was to convince as many people as possible to accept these false claims just because they were published in the ‘respected’ NEJM.” -Mike Adams of Natural News

‘Of Course There Will Be No Change; We Just Keep Experimenting On The Public’

When it turned out that the study was based on lies, Dr. Riley had fiddled with the numbers and in reality there is “no evidence” that these injections (from any manufacturer) are “safe and effective” for pregnant women (partly because they were excluded from the clinical trial phases), the NEJM had to admit that at the time of publication there had already been 104 spontaneous abortions and 1 stillbirth, and that the risk for the first 20 weeks of pregnancy could not be determined ‘because the follow-up information on this from the majority of these people were not yet available.’

Steve Kirsch, founder of the Covid-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF), believes the correction of the NEJM is too late and too limited. Thousands of pregnant women have already been injected with a controversial Covid injection on the basis of this false study and other propaganda. In short, the CDC has no basis for recommending the vaccine to pregnant women. Will the lack of evidence change this CDC recommendation? Of course not. Let’s experiment further on the public.’

Pfizer Admits Israel Is Being Used As ‘Unique Laboratory’ To See What’s Happening

That the Covid-19 injections are indeed nothing more than medical experiments on people, such as those that were strictly prohibited in the Nürnberg code after World War II, is evident in Israel. We reported a few months ago that Pfizer has acknowledged in black and white that it literally uses the Israeli population as ‘a unique laboratory’ to see the consequences of their mRNA injections.

At the time, Pfizer entered into an exclusive agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Health. Of the 95% ‘effectiveness’ claimed by the manufacturer, only 39% remained in July (a percentage that would have immediately led to the complete elimination of these ‘vaccines’ by 2020). An Israeli university study concluded that natural immunity without vaccination is 13 to 27 times more effective .

About 80 years ago, huge numbers of ancestors of the current inhabitants of the country were also used as medical guinea pigs. That was still behind physical barbed wire; now that happens behind electronic barbed wire.

Always New Booster Shots To Keep The Vax Pass Valid

Meanwhile, the two Pfizer shots have failed to such an extent that the Israelis who received them are now considered ‘unvaccinated’, and are required to take a third (booster) shot to keep their Covid ‘green pass’ valid. This is the recipe that will be rolled out all over Europe: once you accept this discriminatory vax pass, you will be forced to take new booster shots again and again. Otherwise you will still be a victim of this human rights-violating exclusion fascism as it has now also been introduced in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the number of vax victims will continue to rise enormously. However, these will be falsely shifted by the media and politicians to ‘variations’ that would be spread by ‘unvaccinated’ – a well-demonstrated, extremely malicious lie, designed to instigate outright persecution of vax-conscious people (vax doubters and vax refusers).

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Not a word – not a single peep out of our godless politicians and media-whores on all political spectrums: and you won’t either. But, as this article pointed out, it will be blamed on all these “variants” and the “unvaccinated” for killing people, something I have said for some time.

Furthermore, these devil-possessed sickos all throughout the witchcraft establishment called big-pharma, have even been forced to admit that these death shots are causing astronomical amounts of miscarriages; but spin around say there is no “official” link, and it is safe for injection into the bloodstream.

Even Pfizer admits their death shots wreck women’s fertility, along with males with take the jab themselves, or through close contact, especially intercourse.

They even admit that the patient can ‘shed and spread’ the “vaccine” ingredients to others. The WP has documented that the Pfizer jab viewed under a microscope has graphene oxide in them, even in the spit.

