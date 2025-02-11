The following report was first published on August 28th, 2021, on winepressnews.com. The post has been lightly edited.

A pair of videos hailing out of Germany and Slovakia this month reveal that a few drops of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine contain graphene oxide nanotechnology, which autonomously assembles itself into a crystalline structure and networks.

Karen Kingston, a whistleblower for Pfizer, revealed that PEGylated lipids forming the lipid shell biosphere encasing the mRNA particles in the COVID vaccines contain Graphene Oxide.

Furthermore, a study published in 2017 in the journal Drug Discovery Today, explained how graphene oxide was already being studied and used for gene delivery and engineering – acting as catalyst to move mRNA throughout the body and into the cells via high electrical conductivity, coupled with the power to penetrate cell membranes.

The two videos – one examining droplets from the Pfizer mRNA vaccine itself, and another viewing the saliva of a vaccinated person – show that a precision crystalline structure with many “antennas” is formed.

“BIONTECH/PFIZER placed under a standard microscope. What happens to the vaccine in those 11 minutes is very interesting and raises questions. Who can answer them in a knowledgeable way?,” said the video author.

These antennas are nothing new, as they have been studied and documented by the likes of the University of Manchester, for example.

Furthermore, graphene oxide is admitted to have a close association with 5G technology:

“5G technology cannot simply be scaled up from previous technology to meet the demands of high-speed communications of the future – it needs an enabling technology. Enter monolayer graphene. By late 2017, a research team at Chalmers University in Sweden had developed a method of combining graphene flexibility with terahertz detection so as to make it possible to connect the Internet of Things (IoT), via high-bandwidth technologies available in 5G,” said GrollTex, a company that manufactures graphene oxide, said in 2018.

The WinePress has noted in other reports that President Trump signed in initiatives further the rollout of 5G and even 6G in the U.S.

Here are the following videos showing these self-assembling graphene oxide nanotechnology at work, with screenshots courtesy of The Everyday Concerned Citizen:

The first video examines the Pfizer vaccine itself:

The second video is from Slovakia, showing the saliva of a vaccinated patient using Darpa Hydrogel-Laden swabs.

Seeing that these structures are forming in saliva, one may wonder about the potential transmission of these structures to others. The WP cited evidence from official Pfizer documents that reveal that it is very possible for a patient individual to shed the ingredients to others in passing. SEE: Pfizer Says The Unvaccinated Can Be Exposed To The Vaccine. Affects Reproductive Systems

And even though Moderna is not Pfizer, that company explicitly refers to their vaccines as an “operating system,” “app,” “computer,” and “operating system” – as to how their mRNA technology works.

And based on other reports The WP has published, we can see that the vaccines are doing what they were “programmed” to do. I noted that the first autopsy of a vaccinated man was admitted to the hospital for worsening ailments long before he tested positive for Covid-19. The study found that viral RNA was in practically all organs of his body, essentially creating an autoimmune disease, where the body cannot distinguish the spike proteins from the healthy natural cells:

This corroborates with the evidence presented by Dr. Jeff Sullender who said,

“When somebody dies, and they have to determine – should determine whether it was from something separate or from the injection; apparently, and I am not a pathologist, but they can tell by looking at the different organs if it’s a cytokine storm, a lot of the integral organs just basically liquify … from all the inflammation, from the cytokine storm; so you would look at not just the lungs, but the liver, the kidneys, the spleen, and the pancreas, they’re all going to undergo this damage because it’s a body-wide cytokine storm.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

DO NOT TAKE THESE “VACCINES!” They are death shots that WILL alter your DNA and KILL you. Period.

Albeit, and will fully admit, that I was a bit skeptical of the whole graphene oxide thing being used in these jabs because of some of the dubious sources I personally was shown, but the evidence presented here cannot be denied.

Proverbs 1:10 My son, if sinners entice thee, consent thou not. [11] If they say, Come with us, let us lay wait for blood, let us lurk privily for the innocent without cause: [12] Let us swallow them up alive as the grave; and whole, as those that go down into the pit: [13] We shall find all precious substance, we shall fill our houses with spoil: [14] Cast in thy lot among us; let us all have one purse: [15] My son, walk not thou in the way with them; refrain thy foot from their path: [16] For their feet run to evil, and make haste to shed blood. [17] Surely in vain the net is spread in the sight of any bird. [18] And they lay wait for their own blood; they lurk privily for their own lives. [19] So are the ways of every one that is greedy of gain; which taketh away the life of the owners thereof.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

