We've all been there - rushing between meetings, catching up after a flight without Wi-Fi, or simply having too many chats to catch up on. Sometimes, you just need to quickly catch up on your messages. That's why we're excited to introduce Message Summaries, a new option that uses Meta AI to privately and quickly summarize unread messages in a chat, so you can get an idea of what is happening, before reading the details in your unread messages.

How it works

Message Summaries uses Private Processing technology, which allows Meta AI to generate a response without Meta or WhatsApp ever seeing your messages or the private summaries. No one else in the chat can see that you summarized unread messages either. This means your privacy is protected at all times. For those interested in learning more about the technical details behind Private Processing, we invite you to read our engineering blog and technical whitepaper.

You're in control

At WhatsApp, we believe that you should always be in control of your experience. That's why using Private Processing features like Message Summaries is optional and they are off by default. You can choose whether or not to use them, and can use Advanced Chat Privacy to select which chats can be shared for AI features.

Message Summaries is rolling out in the English language to people in the United States and we hope to bring it to other languages and countries later this year.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I bother to mention this because it highlights the further dumbing down of society. Big-tech now wants things sped-up so fast to where people will feel inconvenienced having to read someone’s entire message - which contain sentimental and important word choice, times and dates and locations, and other critical details and instructions. Imagine how many problems this will create when the AI bot inevitably hallucinates or leaves out all the information. ‘Oh, sorry dude, the AI told me the wrong thing.’

If people’s attention span’s were bad before…

Proverbs 14:29 He that is slow to wrath is of great understanding: but he that is hasty of spirit exalteth folly. James 1:19 Wherefore, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath: [20] For the wrath of man worketh not the righteousness of God.

