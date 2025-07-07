The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TVO's avatar
TVO
13m

"pass" 👏👏👏👏 I can think for myself 😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture