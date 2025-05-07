The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R R's avatar
R R
1h

WE ARE HERE:

Matthew 24:6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

The next to follow is the commencement of the Tribulation, after The Church's evacuation via The Rapture.

THE 7 SEALS:

Matthew 24:7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.

As Waiting said below and I agree Saber rattling at the least.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Waitingfortheblessedhope's avatar
Waitingfortheblessedhope
2h

Saber rattling at the least, bombs on the ground maybe. Remember, no such thing as "AIRBORNE" nuclear war.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture