Last week I warned that tensions were brewing between nuclear powers India and Pakistan over an alleged terrorist attack carried out by Islamabad in the disputed territory of Kashmir, with both sides threatening to escalate the conflict into a full-blown war.

India has now begun what is being viewed as one of the most extensive attacks against its neighbor in decades, in what they are calling “Operation Sindoor,” launching strikes on Pakistan late last night around 1:00 AM. India claims these “precision strikes” were carried out on “terrorist infrastructure.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the targeted strikes were “successful.” A number of civilians have been killed and injured, including a couple of children, according to The Financial Times.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said these attacks are an “act of war,” adding that Pakistan has “every right to respond forcefully […] and a strong response is indeed being given.”

Pakistani news network Dawn reports Pakistan downed 5 Indian fighter jets. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Bloomberg, “[We shot jets down] in Akhnoor, Ambala, Barnala and in Jammu. We also shot down quadcopters and a big drone,” he explained. “It is an ongoing situation, we need to see what India does.”

Lt Col Daniel Davis gave his input on during a segment on India’s WION.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Gerald Celente of the Trends Journal says it best: “When all else fails they take you to war.” The world is being thrust into more and greater war, as prophesized, while the table is being reset and the old system is being demolished on purpose to usher in the new financial and global governance systems.

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE