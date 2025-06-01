The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Char's avatar
Char
2h

It's unbelievable how dishonest EVERY business is, with politics leading the way. Nothing is sacred. The $$$$ signs get them every time GREED speaks volumes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture