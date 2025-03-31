Beginning this week, the judicial system in the United Kingdom will be giving preferential treatment and issue different levels of sentencing based on race, gender, and age - which, the way the current ruling is worded, would adversely affect white men and resulting in harsher sentencing moving forward.

As explained by Cauldron Pool,

Under the updated guidelines, judges will prepare pre-sentencing reports where necessary for defendants from ethnic, cultural, or faith minorities, as well as young people under 25, women, and pregnant women. Historically, such reports have resulted in mitigated sentences, including reduced jail time. The practical implication of these changes is that white men, who do not qualify for these reports, will face relatively harsher sentencing outcomes.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is not a fan of the changes in statement to the media. “Well, I’m disappointed in this response, and the law chancellor is obviously continuing to engage on this. We’re considering our response, and, you know, all options are on the table, but I am disappointed, and now we’ll have to consider what we do as a result.”

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood concurred with Starmer, citing this policy shift as an example of “clear differential treatment.”

Speaking on GB News, political editor Christopher Hope reported that while Parliament has the ability to dissolve the Sentencing Council, it does not have the power to overrule its decisions directly. “The judges now are looking back at the elected politicians, both Starmer and Mahmood and saying, ‘I’m afraid to say these are what’s gonna happen.’ From Tuesday, these guidelines will come into effect,” Hope explained.

Simply put, Hope warned:

"White men are going to be treated a lot tougher by judges from Tuesday, compared to other groups. “The question now, though, is can they legislate by Tuesday? The answer surely is not. It will take months and months. And in that period, there’ll be a lot of uncertainty for white men in front of the judges.”

Watch:

Yesterday, more details were revealed by The Telegraph which reports that even things such as ‘historical trauma’ and ancestral racism are to also be factored in, among other things. The British outlet wrote:

The bail guidance mirrors the sentencing guidelines in telling courts that “cases should be prioritised for defendants who may be at a disproportionately higher risk of being remanded into custody or where complex needs are identified that indicate additional support for the bail process might be beneficial.”

It sets out “key criteria” for identifying “priority defendant cohorts”, which include “defendants from ethnic minorities”, “vulnerable” defendants, such as those with mental health conditions, “women, pregnancy and maternity”, young adults between 18 and 25 years old and transgender defendants.

It says that, to better understand a defendant from an ethnic minority, it is “vital that the pre-sentence report assessment considers the defendant’s background and culture and whether they have experienced trauma from experiences of racism or discrimination.”

It adds: “Trauma may have been experienced personally, by those known to the defendant, inter-generationally and relayed to the defendant, or as a result of important historical events which may have had a greater impact on those from specific groups and cultures.”

The guidance, entitled Probation Court Services Policy Framework, also advises officers on “diversity factors” in drawing up reports on sentencing to ensure that there are “no references to diversity issues, which could stereotype certain groups.”

It cites examples such as “inappropriately linking people of a particular racial background to gang involvement, irrelevant reference to religion or belief, or referencing factors such as care-leaving status or educational difficulties without providing relevant context and evidence.”

It says the Probation Service, which will draw up reports on defendants, “provides expert advice to enable the court to make effective, informed bail decisions”, but also cautions that “not all cases meeting one or more of the criteria will require additional support.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 18:5 It is not good to accept the person of the wicked, to overthrow the righteous in judgment.

It’s over for the U.K., it’s just so over.

How hypocritical is it for Starmer to say he is against this, but then not even a week ago he lauded legislation that bans the sale and ownership of so-called “ninja swords” to cut down on knife violence and stabbings?

Basically, the homeborn Briton or any other White guy is going to be treated more harshly and unfairly simply because he is White and nothing else, not exacting proper judgment based on the crime(s) committed.

As we all know by now, there is a very overt and obvious move to erase the White kindreds into extinction, hence why Western policies and judgment have done everything to make it harder for straight White males to get ahead; taking away their jobs and replaced with immigrants and women, weakened through feminism and being feminized themselves, and criminalizing them unfairly in their own lands.

This is the cure of the Lord in full effect on nations that turn away from and reject him and his written word.

Deuteronomy 28:43 The stranger that is within thee shall get up above thee very high; and thou shalt come down very low. [44] He shall lend to thee, and thou shalt not lend to him: he shall be the head, and thou shalt be the tail.

