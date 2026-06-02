The following report is by Tampa Bay 10:

Google is asking federal regulators for permission to release up to 32 million specially treated mosquitoes in Florida and California over the next two years as part of an ambitious effort to curb mosquito-borne diseases.

The proposal, currently under review by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is part of Google’s lesser-known “Debug” initiative, a project launched more than a decade ago to develop new technologies aimed at reducing populations of disease-carrying mosquitoes.

The plan calls for releasing male mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia, a naturally occurring bacteria that prevents viable offspring when the males mate with wild females. Because only female mosquitoes bite humans, experts say the releases would not increase the number of biting mosquitoes.

“It’s a great concept, and we’re putting it to real use to see if it works,” said Chad Huff, public information officer for the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District.

Researchers say the latest proposal targets Culex mosquitoes, a species known for spreading West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), West Nile virus is the leading mosquito-borne disease in the United States.

“None of these technologies are being talked about as particularly new,” Huff said. “The mosquito control industry has for some time been looking at what we call novel control techniques.”

Among those techniques are sterile insect programs that aim to reduce mosquito populations without relying solely on chemical pesticides.

“Wolbachia has been around for a while,” Huff said. “You can source mosquitoes that have been infected with Wolbachia and they’re only a danger to the mosquito itself. It doesn’t communicate to a person or anything like that.”

When a Wolbachia-infected male mates with a female mosquito, Huff said, “they’re just not able to reproduce.”

“That could cause a dip in the population,” he said. “And places that are trying this, that’s what they’re looking for — to be able to use this mosquito as a means to stop mosquitoes.”

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District is already testing a similar approach.

“We are currently in our second year of trying it,” Huff said. “We did it last season, and we’re doing it again this season.”

[…] Google says artificial intelligence and robotic systems would be used to breed, sort and release the mosquitoes at a scale large enough to make the strategy effective.

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Worth noting: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin recently blasted a video on X that claimed the agency “just authorized the release of 2 billion genetically modified mosquitoes into Florida.”

“ENTIRELY fake news! At no point since President Trump was sworn back into office has the Trump EPA authorized the release of ANY genetically modified mosquitoes into Florida or anywhere else for that matter. So much fake news BS being peddled on social media for RTs, Likes, and engagement.”

But here we go again, right out of the Bill Gates playbook; who tried this a few years ago under a company called Oxitec.

From Smithsonian:

The Environmental Protection Agency has cleared the release of 2.4 billion genetically-modified mosquitoes in California and Florida. The mosquitoes, created by biotech firm Oxitec, will be non-biting Aedes aegypti males engineered to only produce viable male offspring, per the company. Oxitec says the plan will reduce numbers of the invasive Aedes aegypti, which can carry diseases like Zika, yellow fever and dengue.

“Given the growing health threat this mosquito poses across the U.S., we’re working to make this technology available and accessible,” Oxitec CEO Grey Frandsen says in a statement. “These pilot programs, wherein we can demonstrate the technology’s effectiveness in different climate settings, will play an important role in doing so.”

The mosquitoes will also contain a genetic marker so that scientists can easily identify them from wild populations, per Oxitec.

So, did it not work the first time? Maybe that is the clue to not do it again?

Trust us, bro, they won’t bite anyone… Trust us, friend, we’re Google and we don’t do evil.

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