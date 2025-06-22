Indiana Governor Mike Braun recently signed into law that makes the state the first in the country to implement interstate tolling, as the state seeks to phase out the gas tax in order to increase revenues to repair the state’s eroding roads. This is a first in the country.

The concept has been under discussion for years, going back to former Governor Eric Holcomb.

One study suggests tolling state interstates could bring in $40 billion in revenue over two decades.

But is this an indirect way to quietly usher in green taxes as things become increasingly more expensive?

Learn more about it here in this video report:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Another screwball policy that will only drain America’s and Hoosier’s wallets further.

I don’t know, but I cannot help but wonder if this is an indirect policy designed enact so-called green policies. Let me know what you think in the comments. Be sure to share the video.

Proverbs 10:15 The rich man's wealth is his strong city: the destruction of the poor is their poverty.

