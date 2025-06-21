In 2024, former Governor Eric Holcomb helped pave the way for big tech companies - Amazon, Meta, GM/Samsung, etc. - buying up large swaths of Hoosier land to build datacenters, battery plants and facilitate Bitcoin mining. One year later, aquafers and water wells are dying up, yet this trend is being blamed on climate change. On top of that, Amazon even admits that their project's results are a bit unknown and will serve as a testbed for future investment going forward.

Holcomb was a guest speaker at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, in 2022, discussing “The Augmented Manufacturing Experience.” The WEF’s and Holcomb’s visions are now coming to fruition now years later in the Hoosier state.

Learn more about it in this video report:

Sources:

https://www.farmersadvance.com/story/news/2025/06/02/wells-lose-water-near-amazon-gm-projects-in-st-joseph-county/83995079007/f

https://winepressnews.com/2024/06/11/indiana-becomes-growing-state-for-big-tech-data-centers-and-crypto-mining-vows-the-grid-can-handle-it/

https://winepressnews.com/2024/01/27/indiana-and-utah-governors-say-they-want-sponsored-immigration-to-fill-open-jobs-says-every-us-state-shares-a-border-with-the-rest-of-the-world/

https://www.weforum.org/meetings/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2022/sessions/augmentation-or-automation-the-future-of-manufacturing/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhBzzl0AcH0

https://winepressnews.com/2024/08/29/elon-musk-is-building-the-worlds-largest-supercomputer-in-tennessee-causes-concern-with-locals/

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2025/06/xai-faces-legal-threat-over-alleged-colossus-data-center-pollution-in-memphis/

https://winepressnews.com/2023/10/02/artificial-intelligence-use-will-cause-energy-consumption-to-dramatically-increase/

https://wsbt.com/news/local/microsoft-project-fuels-jurisdiction-battle-st-joseph-county-mishawaka-water-sewer-petition-iurc-indiana-regulatory-commission-data-center-granger#

https://www.wndu.com/2025/05/29/residents-raise-concerns-after-wells-lose-water-near-amazon-gm-projects-st-joseph-county/

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Once again, we see this unholy marriage between big-tech and fake climate alarmism. Promising a faster, safer, more efficient and cleaner utopian world, where nature is protected, the opposite is true and now the environment is destroyed and more land is stolen, while the average American and citizens around the world pay the price; and then gaslit into believing “climate change” is the cause; while Amazon admits that they are not sure what will happen but are going to do it anyway;

Because money talks and bull crap walks…

1 Timothy 6:10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

Please share the video so we can create more awareness so we can stop this.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE