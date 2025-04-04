It’s no secret that the medical and healthcare costs in the United States are asinine and have been out of control for a very long time. Americans pay the most for healthcare and it’s not even close compared to other countries.

Courtesy: OECD

According to Investopedia,

U.S. healthcare spending was $4.5 trillion in 2022, increasing by 4.1% from the previous year. Health spending as a percent of GDP was 17.3%.9. The U.S. has the most expensive healthcare with a per-capita healthcare cost of $12,555 in 2022, compared to the second-highest, which is Switzerland, at $8,049.

Yet the U.S. is one of the most unhealthiest country by far, with a comprehensive study published last year that claims 75% (3 out of 4 people) of the population is overweight or obese.

A simple injury, surgery or sickness will drain your bank account and bury you in debt. The same can be said if you birth a child the conventional way.

Recently popular social media couple Courtney & Alex, otherwise known online as The Quist Family, announced and documented the birth of their first baby girl. After Courtney’s recovery, the two filmed detailing their medical bills and how much it cost to have their baby girl Aspen.

Reading through their final medical bill, having a baby in Nashville, Tennessee, with everything included - ultrasound, hospital stay (the various rooms), labor and delivery, akathisia, pharmacy and supply costs, and even the cost for the baby’s stay - cost a grand total of $37,019.35.

The Quist’s noted that they had insurance and so that paid for the bulk of it, but that still left a final bill of $11,558.93. However, the two did not detail how much they pay for their insurance or how long they have been paying in, so that in of itself is another additional cost.

One of the most liked comments said, “Geez, you’d almost think America doesn’t want us to have babies.” Another said, “And people wonder why birth rates are going down 😂.”

Indeed, the way this country operates in so many aspects and facets, having large families is antithetical to the factory-farmed system that has been created for us. There is absolutely nothing wrong with having just one child, please understand, but at the same time it is just as equally fair to recognize that ‘the system’ does not want us to have large families. Instead, ‘they’ just want enough to keep a steady workforce going but too many that would result in more wealth entering back into the family. I did a whole sermon about this last year in great detail.

And that’s just the cost: we have not gone into detail on all the unethical and corrupt practices these hospitals perform on newborn babies.

However, some other commentors pointed out the advantages of having homebirths instead: “You are making a GREAT case for midwives at your own home. Not only does it cost less, but better baby and mama outcomes. Do your research, the data is out there.” Someone else wrote, “Had a homebirth.. $6000 for EVERYTHING and phenomenal support before, during, and after ❤.”

And this is very true, as in my opinion (as a bachelor who has never had a child) a homebirth is the way to go, and out of necessity because even if the wife and I wanted the baby at the hospital it would be unaffordable. And while contracting a midwife to help with the procedure can certainly be helpful, more money can be saved if the husband does substantial research into the procedure and helps in performing in the birth. I have seen a number of examples of this online and it appears to be becoming a steadily growing trend.

Just something to consider.

Psalm 127:3 Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward. [4] As arrows are in the hand of a mighty man; so are children of the youth. [5] Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them: they shall not be ashamed, but they shall speak with the enemies in the gate.

Psalm 71:4 Deliver me, O my God, out of the hand of the wicked, out of the hand of the unrighteous and cruel man. [5] For thou art my hope, O Lord GOD: thou art my trust from my youth. [6] By thee have I been holden up from the womb: thou art he that took me out of my mother's bowels: my praise shall be continually of thee. [7] I am as a wonder unto many; but thou art my strong refuge. [8] Let my mouth be filled with thy praise and with thy honour all the day.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE