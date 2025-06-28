Though this year’s Pride Month in June has been objectively tamer than years prior, pockets of it are still going on strong throughout the United States. In the state of Maine, an NBC affiliate broadcasting center brought on a drag queen to give the weather report.

WCSH-6 News Center Maine brought on adult performer “Charteuse Money” (AKA Jake Boyce) this week to give the weather. Boyce has reportedly done this sort of thing before.

The Maine Wire reports: Boyce has previously headlined numerous “drag queen story hour” events, in which a cross-dressing man reads books to small children. He attended multiple such events this year, including one at the Portland Public Library in February that was marketed to babies under a full month old.

A meteorologist at the station praised Boyce, teaching him how to present the weather forecast, and repeatedly calling the drag queen “mother.”

“Now, mother, we are going to have to teach you how to do the weather. This is one of the most fun things ever to do, is teach people how to do the weather.”

The station received backlash and has since quietly taken down segment from its website.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Pride festivities have still been going on nationwide for the last few weeks, but they have not been as advertised and in your face as years past, and I have not really bothered to talk about it either, so I figured I’d share this one for good measure.

Fortunately June is almost expired, but that does not detract from the fact that sodomy has been accepted and embraced in this country and in the Western world especially. So-called “conservatives” and Republicans are totally fine with this stuff as well, just not as full-blown all-in as the Democrats. Beer versus light beer. The Left is LGTBQIA2S+. The Right is LGTBQ-.

Isaiah 3:9 The shew of their countenance doth witness against them; and they declare their sin as Sodom, they hide it not. Woe unto their soul! for they have rewarded evil unto themselves.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

