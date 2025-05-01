Courtesy: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

For weeks on end the United States has been funding and involved in a new war with Yemen, but most Americans don’t even realize that it’s going on and the Pentagon is strategically downplaying its actions in the Middle East.

According to a BBC report: “Since March 15th of this year the U.S. has been in a new, and escalating war in the Middle East. In a recent BBC poll, less than 30% of the respondents were even aware that the U.S. is even involved in a new conflict in the Middle East.”

AUTHOR’S NOTE: It appears this headline may have been readily scrubbed from online and search engines as I am unable to find the direct source. The only source I have is from a video where the headline was being discussed.

This revelation comes around the same time it was revealed that President Donald Trump plans to announce a new $100 billion weapons deal with Saudi Arabia, as the Saudis have been waging war against the Houthis in Yemen since 2014 when President Barack Obama began funding that war which has since turned into a genocide. President Trump continued funding the war, and President Joe Biden did not end it either.

Antiwar.com reported that the United Kingdom has begun to also jointly strike targets in Yemen alongside the U.S. Dave Decamp posted:

The British Defense Ministry claimed that the overnight strikes targeted “a cluster of buildings, used by the Houthis to manufacture drones of the type used to attack ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, located some 15 miles south of Sanaa.”

The ministry offered no details about potential casualties. “The strike was conducted after dark, when the likelihood of any civilians being in the area was reduced yet further,” it said.

But the Department of Defense (DoD) has said they are not going to be very transparent about its operations in Yemen.

In a blog post published on April 27th, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) admitted:

“To preserve operational security, we have intentionally limited disclosing details of our ongoing or future operations. We are very deliberate in our operational approach, but will not reveal specifics about what we’ve done or what we will do.”

CENTCOM noted that since the beginning of Operation Rough Rider it has struck over 800 targets. “These strikes have killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous Houthi leaders, including senior Houthi missile and UAV officials,” the post noted.

“Iran undoubtedly continues to provide support to the Houthis. The Houthis can only continue to attack our forces with the backing of the Iranian regime,” CENTCOM also stated.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Hosea 4:6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: […]

Americans are always the last to know anything that their country does: the rest of the world has a better understanding of our politics and shenanigans better than Americans do. American media wastes everyone’s time with nonsense and are left in the dark about anything important. At the same time, if more Trump voters understood this, they might be discouraged to see that they are being hoodwinked, again, though diehard MAGA supporters will be undeterred, as they always are with these things.

The military-industrial complex cannot go uninterrupted. It’s as simple as that. Whatever excuse can be created to draw upon more debt…

