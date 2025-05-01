The WinePress News

Stan Sylvester
8h

"The war is not meant to be won; it is meant to be continuous." Goerge Orwell

All wars are banker wars. There's no $$$ in peace. Best summation I've ever read on this is, no surprise, "All Wars Are Banker Wars" by Michael Rivero

Mrs Miroshnikova
6h

Jesus said...

Matthew 24:5-6 KJV For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many. [6] **And ye shall hear of wars and *rumours* of wars:** see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

I love seeing connections to the true word of God, the King James Bible!

