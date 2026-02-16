A large new study conducted by the Cleveland Clinic revealed that not only do the influenza shots not prevent or reduce one’s chances of contracting the flu, taking a flu vaccine will actually increase the odds of getting the flu.

The paper — Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccine During the 2024-2025 Respiratory Viral Season — found that influenza vaccines were ineffective in stopping the flu.

From the abstract:

Background The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness of the influenza vaccine during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season.

Methods Employees of Cleveland Clinic in employment in Ohio on October 1, 2024, were included. The cumulative incidence of influenza among those in the vaccinated and unvaccinated states was compared over the following 25 weeks. Protection provided by vaccination (analyzed as a time-dependent covariate) was evaluated using Cox proportional hazards regression.

Results Among 53,402 employees, 43857 (82.1%) had received the influenza vaccine by the end of the study. Influenza occurred in 1079 (2.02%) during the study. The cumulative incidence of influenza was similar for the vaccinated and unvaccinated states early, but over the course of the study the cumulative incidence of influenza increased more rapidly among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. In an analysis adjusted for age, sex, clinical nursing job, and employment location, the risk of influenza was significantly higher for the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated state (HR, 1.27; 95% C.I., 1.07 – 1.51; P = 0.007), yielding a calculated vaccine effectiveness of −26.9% (95% C.I., −55.0 to −6.6%).

Conclusions This study found that influenza vaccination of working-aged adults was associated with a higher risk of influenza during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season, suggesting that the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season.

Summary Among 53,402 working-aged Cleveland Clinic employees, we were unable to find that the influenza vaccine has been effective in preventing infection during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “As of January 31, 2026, 46.4% (95% Confidence Interval [CI] 44.8%–48.0%) of children received a flu vaccination, similar to last season at this same time point (46.2%).”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Yet a little shy of half of the population, particularly our elders, line up and get one of these shots annually, and it does nothing accept increase their chances of getting sick.

The flu shot is yet another cash grab by big-pharma. Not only are people injecting or inhaling a toxic brew into their bodies, it does nothing to stop the flu but only increases the chances of getting the flu; and the elderly in particular are increasing their chances of death. I have family that every year they line up for a shot, it does nothing and they get sick later that season. We all know people like this. Clearly it does not work, so why keep doing it?

1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen.

Even the whole thing of flu and viruses is another can of worms in of itself; germ theory versus terrain theory. I lean towards terrain theory. If people would stop taking these shots, drastically improve the quality of food that they eat, get off of the pharmaceuticals, get plenty of sun and exercise, and especially reduce EMF exposure, you would see a DRAMATIC decrease in colds and flu.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE