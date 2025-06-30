The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
1h

I wouldn't take any injection for anything ever again after what I have witnessed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
R R's avatar
R R
11m

Of course you can trust us, we say it is safe, you have our word.

Yeah if you buy the lies they are selling then consider whatever happens to you is your own fault.

These people are children of the father of lies the devil.

They want the worlds population decreased by 95% that means they WILL kill every 95 out of every 100 people.

Don't drink the Kool-aid, if you do you will pay with your life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture