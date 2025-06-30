The following report was first published on July 26th, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

Last week, the United States officially approved the Novavax vaccine as the fourth Covid shot to be administered to the public, beginning with the standard two-dose regiment. Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week:

“Today, we have expanded the options available to adults in the U.S. by recommending another safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated. With COVID-19 cases on the rise again across parts of the country, vaccination is critical to help protect against the complications of severe COVID-19 disease.”

And just today it was reported that Novavax’ Covid-19 vaccine received formal regulatory approval for teens in Japan and Australia, according to a MarketWatch article.

“Today’s provisional registration of Nuvaxovid for adolescents is timely with Australia’s current winter surge of Covid-19 and the return to schools,” Chief Executive Stanley C. Erck said.

In the U.S., the Novavax shot has been touted as perhaps being an “alternative” for those who are still suspicious of the experimental mRNA vaccines courtesy of Pfizer and Moderna, or the since-ousted and frowned upon Johnson & Johnson vector shot.

However, one doctor has recently spoken out against the new Novavax vaccine, explaining that it is by no means a ‘healthier’ and safer alternative versus the others.

Dr. Meryl Nass – whose Substack bio reads, ‘Nass is a physician and researcher who proved the world’s largest anthrax epidemic was due to biological warfare. She revealed the dangers of the anthrax vaccine. Her license was suspended for prescribing COVID medications and ‘misinformation’ – broke down some of the ingredients in the vaccine and how it is supposed to work.

Nass is very critical of this vaccine and expressly states, “Anyone who tells you that the Novavax vaccine is a traditional protein vaccine is a scoundrel. This vaccine is another “bait and switch” being rolled out solely to entice the unvaccinated, because it is not made of mRNA.”

Here is what the doctor had to say (emphasis not mine):

[The] Novavax vaccine contains 1 mcg of insect (the fall armyworm) and baculovirus proteins and a bit of their DNA too, which is injected into you with each dose.

And that’s before we consider the Matrix-M novel adjuvant it contains

You see, the vaccine’s spike protein is grown by genetically engineering baculoviruses to produce spike, and then infecting insect cells with the baculovirus to turn the whole thing into a spike protein factory.

At the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting that I live-blogged last week, it was revealed that the Novavax vaccine was being rolled out because it could be marketed as a “more traditional” vaccine, since it was not made from mRNA. Novavax was to be directed to the unvaccinated, although only 10% of the unvaccinated, it was anticipated, would accept it.

The fact that no fetal cells were used in its development was claimed to be a marketing plus. However, thanks to a reader, it turns out that a human fetal cell line, (HEK) 293F, was used in the testing of the vaccine, as described in an article in Science.

NOTHING about this vaccine is traditional.

First, the Novavax company does not own a manufacturing plant, so the vaccine being distributed in the US is made at the Serum Institute of India.

Second, the adjuvant, Matrix-M (a nonspecific, potent immune stimulant) has never been used before. It is made from the Quillaja saponaria tree. There is another adjuvant that is only used in one (highly reactogenic) US vaccine, Shingrix, which is an extract from this tree. This GSK adjuvant, named ASO1B, contains QS-21, a single extract in the Shingrix vaccine.

The problem is that we don’t know what extracts from the tree are included in Matrix-M. The information is proprietary! The Matrix-M adjuvant uses two unspecified “fractions” from the Q. saponaria tree, and there exist no data on its safety. (Matrix-M does not contain QS-21, although the company sometimes implies it does, to distract from its novelty.) These two fractions, combined with phospholipids and cholesterol, form the 40 nanometer particles of Matrix M.

While the tree extracts are potent immune stimulants, all those characterized also have significant toxicity.

Third, in addition to getting 5 mcg of spike protein in every dose, you will receive 1 mcg of residual amounts of baculovirus and Sf9 cell proteins (≤ 0.96 mcg), and baculovirus and cellular [from the fall armyworm] DNA (≤ 0.00016 mcg), according to the FDA.

So, you are getting an additional 20% protein of insect and baculovirus origin in addition to the 5 mcg of spike protein, in each of your two doses.

The fall armyworm

In other words, the Novavax vaccine is not sufficiently purified. And no one can tell you how the insect and viral protein and DNA contaminants will affect you.

Anyone who tells you that the Novavax vaccine is a traditional protein vaccine is a scoundrel. This vaccine is another “bait and switch” being rolled out solely to entice the unvaccinated, because it is not made of mRNA.

* But it still gives you a big dose of the spike poison.

There is a single other vaccine in the US that uses the fall armyworm-baculovirus platform to produce viral proteins. It is one of about a dozen available flu shots, whose brand name is Flublok. It too contains worm and viral DNA and protein. See item 11 in its label.

Fourth, the regulators admit they have no idea if the vaccine works nor how dangerous it is. See below, which is a screenshot I took from the ACIP advisory committee meeting on Novavax.

It makes clear that the regulators don’t know how much myocarditis the Novavax causes, nor whether it works against current variants.

But they still want you injected. See the last line: it will be important to figure out if it works or is safe after authorization. Your tax dollars at work. But the vaccine is “free.”

Will you be fooled again?

While Dr. Nass has made her pointed case, not all alternative and non-mainstream doctors would agree.

The WinePress has noted in several reports already that one popular alternative doctor, who has been disgraced by the mainstream, has endorsed it since the summer of last year.

Dr. Peter McCollough, who has been very outspoken against the Covid vaccines, and other Covid-related protocols, lockdowns, and mandates, has endorsed the Novavax vaccine.

In an interview with American Out Loud, McCollough said that he was not “anti-vax” and very much wanted the Novavax shot to come out sooner. The Novavax vaccine was supposed to have been released much sooner, but perceived government red tape seemed to have gotten in the way. Notwithstanding, McCollough said the following:

“I’m not anti-vaxx either. In fact, I’ve had two vaccines this year. “I traveled to India a couple of years ago. I got extra vaccines. I have no problem with vaccines. ‘The Novavax is protein-based vaccine. It would be the purified spike protein that’s made, ah, in a, ah, medicinal format, 5 micrograms, they picked a lower dose. “In the published studies in the Journal of Medicine, it was every bit as good as Pfizer and Moderna. “And a sore arm, maybe the arm is sore a bit, more sore than Pfizer or Moderna or J&J, but should be free from the systemic side effects. Should be free, certainly free of any genetic, uhm, manipulation in the human body. “And I can completely agree. We need to get Novavax sooner. It was supposed to be second quarter of 2021, which is now. “The FDA has delayed it. And I think many ought to think about just waiting. If they can ride it out for Novavax.”

About a month prior to that podcast, McCollough also sat down for an interview with LifeSite News, and he again endorsed the Novavax shot. At the time the shot was being propped up for not using aborted fetal cell lines – which Dr. Nass proved that is not the case.

LifeSite News wrote:

Speaking as a doctor, McCullough said that he has looked at studies of a vaccine called Novavax that does not use mRNA technology but is antigen-based, and he’s very encouraged by it. According to the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute, Novavax is not produced using cell lines derived from the cells of aborted children. It appears, however, that some tests of this vaccine have involved the controversial cell lines. “I [saw] rates of vaccine effectiveness over 2 to 5 months of 90%,” McCullough stated, but he cautioned that the studies were carried out before the Delta variant became dominant. Nevertheless, he is still hopeful that Novavax could offer a “broader amount“ of protection and with less risk of vaccine injury. “It would be my understanding as a doctor, that this could be less likely to have these internal organ effects that we’re seeing with the other vaccines.”

But McCollough is not alone in his endorsement of the Novavax shot: one of his other cohorts and allies is the popular alternative doctor, and disgraced by mainstream media, Dr. Robert Malone. Malone is attributed for creating the mRNA technology, and having heavy research and work invested in mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics.

In mid-June 2021, The Western Journal cited a now deleted tweet from Malone, who, similarly to McCollough, touted the Novavax shot as being a more “traditional” vaccine for those sketched-out by the gene-altering vaccines that were being administered.

“Novavax COVID vaccine. A “traditional” vaccine for those wary of the gene vaccines (mRNA, adenovirus vectored). And an active control group to compare safety signals between vaccine types for evidence-based medicine fans. #Science #VAERS #Transparencyhttps://t.co/hjdrQpNQht” - Malone tweeted on June 15th, 2021

Moreover, an article titled “Dr. Robert Malone – Inventor of mRNA Technology Prefers NOVAVAX Over Moderna, Pfizer, J&J – Controlled Dosage is Better Than Unknown Dosage in Cell Manufactured S-Proteins,” was published last summer as well. The link, unfortunately, does not work, but it still indicates that Malone did give his endorsement for the Novavax shot.

But lest anyone think that Malone’s opinions are a tad bit dated, the doctor very recently renewed his endorsement for the Novavax shot.

On July 20th of this year, Dr. Malone was a guest on Steve Bannon’s War Room, where he gave his opinion on the shot.

Malone acknowledged some of the same facts Dr. Nass detailed earlier, but still went on to give his stamp of approval, under certain conditions:

“So, I know the Novavax team extremely well, I know the technology extremely well, I am glad to finally see it on the – available to people. “I’ve advocated that that be the case for over a year now, as opposed to the genetic [mRNA] vaccines. For some people it’s something to consider if you’re in a box and your gov – your job, your whatever, or your government is forcing you to take the product, I still don’t advise this, it is still spike-based. It still has myocarditis/pericarditis [risks] as an adverse event. “But if you’re in a bad spot and you feel you gotta do this or lose your job, this is a viable option if you do not want to take a genetic vaccine. Over.”

The host then wrapped up that segment by stating, “Alright, good news for everybody on that front.”

While there were some trying to clarify and reconcile Malone’s recommendations, many commentators were very quick to reject any and all vaccines; calling out Malone’s double-speak, and others questioning his credibility and speculating if he is still special-interest-funded by those whom he perceives to be against.

As explained in the above WinePress report, Malone, McCollough, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have and still are currently being funded by big-pharma groups. Malone can also be seen promoting the supposed Covid variants on Fox News.

On top of that, when Malone was a guest on the highly anticipated Joe Rogan Experience podcast, very little was discussed in way of his work with mRNA vaccines. As a matter of fact, he said the Covid outbreak was gaining steam again because the vaccines – the ones he purportedly has warned against – were losing their effectiveness due to “waning immunity,” something people like Fauci and crew have said as well.

Furthermore, while on the podcast, he announced that he and his close allies were going to launch and participate in an anti-mandate lockdown, not against the vaccines themselves; as Malone, as documented in that report, is on the record saying he is not “anti-vax.”

On January 23rd, that anti-lockdown protest relatively did not garner a lot of attention or support, with hardly any media coverage, and an estimated 20,000 in attendance in Washington D.C., equating to .000062% of the entire American population. Regardless, Fox News did briefly cover some of the protest on the morning of, prior to its start; at which point it was revealed that an estimated 90% of the speakers were vaccinated.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ephesians 4:14 That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive;

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: these people are liars and worship mammon. They don’t care about you. They are not your friends. They do not have your best interest in mind. Their allegiance is to one big fat shiny coin.

1 Timothy 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. [10] For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

‘I know the shot can and probably will kill you, but if you’re too much of a jellyfish to resist this nonsense, then run out and get it: I know the crew that made it: they’ll make you all better.’ – says Malone, basically.

Psalms 41:5 Mine enemies speak evil of me, When shall he die, and his name perish? [6] And if he come to see me, he speaketh vanity: his heart gathereth iniquity to itself; when he goeth abroad, he telleth it. [7] All that hate me whisper together against me: against me do they devise my hurt. [8] An evil disease, say they, cleaveth fast unto him: and now that he lieth he shall rise up no more. [9] Yea, mine own familiar friend, in whom I trusted, which did eat of my bread, hath lifted up his heel against me. [10] But thou, O LORD, be merciful unto me, and raise me up, that I may requite them.

Vladimir Lenin, the first leader of Soviet Russia, once stated: “The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.” That’s all this is. These quacks are nothing more than puppets placed in your field of vision to deceive you. If you don’t buy into the mainstream narrative, these sons of Belial are right there to pick you off, and send you right back in the same direction as mainstream media and the government always intended you to go in the first place.

Acts 20:29 For I know this, that after my departing shall grievous wolves enter in among you, not sparing the flock. [30] Also of your own selves shall men arise, speaking perverse things, to draw away disciples after them. [31] Therefore watch, and remember, that by the space of three years I ceased not to warn every one night and day with tears.

Run away from them, and warn others about them too.

