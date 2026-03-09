The following report is by Popular Science (excerpts).

A biocomputer powered by lab-grown human brain cells has leveled up from Pong to Doom. While nowhere ready to handle the video game shooter’s most challenging levels, researchers at Cortical Labs in Australia believe their neuronal chip is well on its way to powering a new generation of hybrid organic technologies.

“This was a major milestone, because it demonstrated adaptive, real-time goal directed learning,” Brett Kagan, Cortical Labs Chief Scientific and Chief Operations Officer, said in a recent video announcement.

In 2021, Cortical Labs debuted DishBrain—an early biocomputer utilizing around 800,000 human nerve cells. These neurons were connected to a small processing chip capable of interpreting and directing electrical activity similar to a standard silicon-powered device.

[…] Don’t expect the biocomputer to win any Doom tournaments, however. It plays the game better than a system that simply fires randomly at enemies, but it still loses a lot of the time. That said, Cortical Labs says it reached its current performance level faster than silicon-based machine learning systems, and will likely get better as its algorithms improve.

Beyond gunning through pixelated enemies, future generations of biocomputers may one day power robotic arms or help run complex digital programs. It’s got a long way to go, but surpassing rites of passage like playing Doom bodes well for the technology.

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen. Daniel 12:4 But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.

Besides the dystopic overtures concerning these Frankenstein experiments, this research is another example of the power of behavioral modification. These scientists have only done it from the ground up rather than mind-controlling the masses via other means.

For example, some of you may remember a post I made in 2021 talking about a patent that explicitly admits that television screens are used for mind control of the viewer, called “Nervous System Manipulation By Electromagnetic Fields From Monitors.”

Jaron Lanier, a Silicon Valley titan, video game developer, and technician who worked on Xbox’s Kinect and other virtual reality systems, published a book in 2018 called Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now, which gets into the mind control social media and games use. Old tricks with a new way of addicting the masses.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE