Recently, several GOP Senators in the United States reintroduced and cosponsored a bill that seeks to cut all funding to the United Nations (UN) and remove itself as a member state.

The proposal, reported by World Affairs in Context - Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle (DEFUND) Act of 2025 - a short six-page bill, was introduced last week and originally proposed by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), is designed “To terminate membership by the United States in the United Nations, and for other purposes.” The bill is also co-sponsored in the Senate by Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Rick Scott (R-FL). House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-MI) and Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) are introducing a companion bill in the House of Representatives.

According to a press release on Lee’s website, the bill seeks to do the following:

Repeals critical acts that bind the U.S. to the UN, such as the United Nations Participation Act of 1945 and the United Nations Headquarters Agreement Act.

Ceases all forms of U.S. financial support to the UN, including assessed and voluntary contributions.

Prohibits any U.S. involvement in UN peacekeeping operations.

Revokes diplomatic immunity for UN officials within the United States.

Formalizes withdrawal from the World Health Organization and other UN conventions.

Sets stringent conditions for any future engagement with the UN, requiring Senate approval with explicit withdrawal provisions.

The co-sponsors weighed-in with their thoughts. Mike Lee stated:

"No more blank checks for the United Nations. Americans' hard-earned dollars have been funneled into initiatives that fly in the face of our values, enabling tyrants, betraying allies, and spreading bigotry. With the DEFUND Act, we're stepping away from this debacle. If we engage with the UN in the future, it will be on our terms, with the full backing of the Senate and an iron-clad escape clause."

Mrs. Blackburn said:

“The United Nations has betrayed our trust time and time again, and we cannot continue to be their cash cow and undermine our own national security and interests. The DEFUND Act would stop all forms of U.S. financial support to the UN and hold this wayward organization accountable for placating Hamas terrorists and the Chinese Communist Party.”

And Chip Roy added:

“From UNRWA actively protecting Hamas and acting against our ally Israel, delayed condemning Hamas, to China being elected to the “Human Rights Council," to the propagation of climate hysteria, covering for China's forced abortion and sterilization programs, the UN's decades-old, internal rot once again raises the questions of why the United States is even still a member or why we're wasting billions — indeed, $12.5 billion in 2021 — every year on it. The UN doesn’t deserve one single dime of American taxpayer money or one bit of our support; we should defund it and leave immediately. I am proud to lead this critical effort alongside Mike Lee and Mike Rogers.”

In a separate comment, Roy also noted:

“What has the United Nations achieved? Despite all of the money and the attention, this corrupt globalist organization has for decades, failed to prevent wars, genocides, human rights violations, and even pandemics.



Rather, from its support of terrorism through UNRWA, to parroting CCP talking points during COVID at the WHO, to the Orwellian agenda of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), to the Israel-hating UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), it’s clear the UN and its bodies do not advance the interests of the American people.”

The United States is the biggest annual funder of the UN by far. The Congressional Research Service, an official government entity, says “the approved regular budget for U.N. FY2024 is $3.6 billion.” The United States is currently assessed 22%, the highest of any U.N. member, followed by China (15.25%) and Japan (8.03%),” the report added.

However, other sources list different amounts. The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) says the U.S. “remains the largest donor to the United Nations. It contributed more than $18 billion in 2022, accounting for one-third of funding for the body’s collective budget.”

In 2019, total UN revenue was $57 billion, per the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund Office.

Courtesy: UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund Office

On top of this, the UN Peacekeeping group is separately funded and that too is dominated by the U.S. According to the UN, “The 2024-2025 budget (about 5.6 billion) represents an average of decrease of 8.2 percent compared to the approved budget for 2023-2024 (about 6.1 billion).” The U.S. contributes 27% of that fund. The top ten largest contributors last year are:

United States (26.95%) China (18.69%) Japan (8.03%) Germany (6.11%) United Kingdom (5.36%) France (5.29%) Italy (3.19%) Canada (2.63%) Republic of Korea (2.57%) Russian Federation (2.29%)

Rep. Roy introduced an identical bill in 2023 and went nowhere. This revision is most likely to suffer a similar fate.

Other attempts included 2017 bill H.R.193, better known as the “American Sovereignty Restoration Act,” introduced by Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) and cosponsored by Walter Jones (R-NC), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Jason Smith (R-MO), Thomas Massie (R-KY), John Duncan (R-TN), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Raul Labrador (R-ID), and Alexander Mooney (R-WV). Massie at the time said this:

“United Nations membership includes third-world dictators and as a member of the UN, we bind our citizens to decisions made by undemocratic countries. Our constitution should always be the supreme law of the land. “The United Nations also costs our country billions of dollars and I believe we should bring those tax dollars back to America. In addition, the UN presents a real threat to our 2nd Amendment rights, most obviously in their push for the UN Arms Trade Treaty (ATT). This treaty encourages members to set up national record keeping requirements for those with firearms and pushes members to share these lists with other member countries.”

Others, such as the late Ron Paul, a former Texas Representative and Presidential candidate, had repeatedly tried to get legislation passed for decades to get the U.S. out of the UN. Paul wrote in a 2003 opinion piece for antiwar.com that “participation in the UN is fundamentally incompatible with American sovereignty and the Constitution.” He added,

“Yet while we cede more and more of our national identity to the globalists, we gain little in exchange. Other nations see us as willing to ignore the global rules when it suits our purposes, and we remain hated and mistrusted by much of the envious world. America would be far better off simply rejecting global government as a concept, and openly embracing true sovereignty. “Americans should seize the chance to expose the myth of so-called “international law.” “Although I strongly believe our foreign policy should be based on the philosophy of our Founding Fathers – open relations with all nations that seek the same, and entangling alliances with none – I certainly don't believe the UN should be involved in our policy decisions at all. Our foreign policy and our domestic laws can be crafted only by the American people and their elected representatives.”

Some Democrats have even wanted to ditch the UN for various reasons. “Even globalist ultra-far-left U.S. lawmakers slammed the UN scheme, with Congressman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) blasting it as “a one-sided, biased resolution,” and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) slamming the UN as a “fervently anti-Israel body” that has been that way since it declared Zionism to be racism,” New American wrote in 2017, referring to when the UN Security Council voted to declare the existence of Jews in East Jerusalem and the West Bank (known to Jews and in the Bible as Judea and Samaria) a supposed “flagrant violation” of “international law.”

President Donald Trump earlier this month signed an executive order to rescind funding to certain UN departments, including the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC); the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

There is so much that could be said, too much to cover for now, but there is indeed an exhausting amount of information and history to unpack. But I will do my best to cover some of the salient points and address what the word of God has to say on this matter. Anything else after that you will have to do your own homework, which you should, though the information is not terribly hard to find.

Let me start with this: in all likelihood this bill is going nowhere like all the other vain attempts to do so, whether one thought it behooves the U.S. to ditch the UN or not. There is far too much money and corruption involved.

Also, the most recent sponsors of the bill - and this is my opinion - probably drafted the bill knowing it will go nowhere, but will give the perception that they are ‘doing something’ and fighting for Americans’ civil and sovereign rights. It also, frankly, revealed some of their own hypocrisy, as a lot of this was done with U.S. money, not to mention the complicit actions of some of the people in funding and supporting the things they are railing against.

Notwithstanding the sentiment behind the bill and others before it, this should be taken very seriously. I agree with what Ron Paul said (see above quote); and I will get into the reasons in a moment why the UN is to be marked and avoided, with plenty of receipts to prove it.

King Solomon had this to say:

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

The reality is that this axiom has always been the sorry and bloody story of man and governments since their inception, and that has never changed nor will it, until Christ himself steps in and physically puts an end to it. I don’t like it, who would? But this is the reality. That does not mean we should be apathetic and view life as a nihilist, but don’t be so daft as to think that corruption, greed, murder and “violent perverting and judgment and justice” can be erased, let alone legislated by unelected bureaucrats, telling the whole world how to behave and making everyone equal.

Romans 3:15 Their feet are swift to shed blood: [16] Destruction and misery are in their ways: [17] And the way of peace have they not known: [18] There is no fear of God before their eyes.

To understand what the UN is and how it was formed, there are some great resources out there.

Writing for the esteemed Mises Institute, Antony P. Mueller published a great article - “The United Nations and the Origins of “The Great Reset” - explaining the UN’s shady beginnings and original intent. Please read it for yourself, but here are some of the highlights:

The Great Reset did not come from nowhere. The first modern attempts to create a global institution with a governmental function was launched by the government of Woodrow Wilson who acted as US president from 1913 to 1921. Under the inspiration of Colonel Mandell House, the president’s prime advisor and best friend, Wilson wanted to establish a world forum for the period after World War I. Yet the plan of American participation in the League of Nations failed and the drive toward internationalism and establishing a new world order receded during the Roaring Twenties.

A new move toward managing a society like an organization, however, came during the Great Depression. Franklin Delano Roosevelt did not let the crisis go by without driving the agenda forward with his “New Deal.” FDR was especially interested in the special executive privileges that came with the Second World War. Resistance was almost nil when he moved forward to lay the groundwork for a new League of Nations, which was now to be named the United Nations.

Under the leadership of Stalin, Churchill, and Roosevelt, twenty-six nations agreed in January 1942 to the initiative of establishing a United Nations Organization (UNO), which came into existence on October 24, 1945. Since its inception, the United Nations and its branches, such as the World Bank Group and the World Health Organization (WHO), have prepared the countries of the world to comply with the goals that were announced at its foundation.

Yet the unctuous pronouncements of promoting “international peace and security,” “developing friendly relations among nations,” and working for “social progress, better living standards, and human rights” hides the agenda of establishing a world government with executive powers whose task would not be promoting liberty and free markets but greater interventionism and control through cultural and scientific organizations. This became clear with the creation of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1945.

After the foundation of UNESCO in 1945, the English evolutionary biologist, eugenicist, and declared globalist Julian Huxley (the brother of Aldous Huxley, author of Brave New World) became its first director.

At the launch of the organization, Huxley called for a “scientific world humanism, global in extent” (p. 8) and asked to manipulate human evolution to a “desirable” end. Referring to dialectical materialism as “the first radical attempt at an evolutionary philosophy” (p. 11), the director of UNESCO laments that the Marxist approach to changing society was bound to fail because of its lack of an indispensable “biological component.”

[…] In his discourse at the foundation of the UNESCO, Julian Huxley was quite specific about the goals and methods of this institution. To achieve the desired “evolutionary progress” of mankind, the first step must be to stress “the ultimate need for world political unity and familiarize all peoples with the implications of the transfer of full sovereignty from separate nations to a world organization.”

[…] Huxley makes it clear that human diversity is not for all. Variety for “weaklings, fools, and moral deficients…cannot but be bad,” and because a “considerable percentage of the population is not capable of profiting from higher education” and also a “considerable percentage of young men” suffer from “physical weakness or mental instability” and “these grounds are often genetic in origin” (p. 20), these groups must be excluded from the efforts of advancing human progress.

The article goes on, and I again encourage you to read the entire piece. But, clearly, the foundation of the UN is that of evil. And I have reported on the Club of Rome’s open and explicit desire to depopulate the world, by 86% to be exact. Hear it for yourself:

The John Birch Society (JBS) also presents succinct information documenting the troubled history of the UN. When the UN was created in 1945, the first acting Director-General was Alger Hiss, a Soviet communist spy; and every Director-General since has been an open communist or radical socialist, the fourth one being Kurt Waldheim, a former Nazi and German intelligence officer during World War II.

The JBS lists a number of examples when the UN directed the toppling of populist and anti-communist nations, such as the case in 1961 when Security Council Resolution 161 was passed to “prevent the occurrence of civil war in the Congo,” by authorizing the “use of force” against the newly independent, anti-communist breakaway Republic of Katanga. Something similar occurred in 1965 when Security Council Resolution 216 passed and condemned the newly independent and anti-communist country of Rhodesia as “racist,” and called upon all UN member states not to recognize or render any assistance to the “illegal régime.” That same year the UN directed the U.K. to “quell” the “rebellion” in Rhodesia, further urging the U.K. to “take all other appropriate measures which would prove effective in eliminating the authority […] and bringing the minority régime in Southern Rhodesia to an immediate end,” and launched trade embargoes on the nation. Rhodesia would eventually become known today as Zimbabwe, which became a member state in 1980 after the UN and its proxies toppled the country.

Or, for example, in 1971, the UN betrayed one of its founding nations, China, when it officially recognized the communist People’s Republic of China as “the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations” and expelled the anti-communist Republic of China.

The list goes on with the various resolutions that allowed the United States under both Bush’s, Clinton and Obama to begin lighting the Middle East on fire.

In 1961, John F. Kennedy presented the UN with a three-stage “disarmament” program that would abolish “all armies and all weapons except those needed for internal order and a new United Nations Peace Force.”

Simply put, the UN explicitly overrides national sovereignty, not protects it. This is globalization at work; and the mess we have now is a result of this. The UN is a giant contradiction. Article 2 of the UN Charter states: “Nothing contained in the present Charter shall authorize the United Nations to intervene in matters which are essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of any state [nation]….” Well, that is obviously false! Moreover, Article 25 of the charter states: “The Members of the United Nations agree to accept and carry out the decisions of the [UN] Security Council in accordance with the present Charter.” And the UN’s Director-Generals have openly mocked national sovereignty. The JBS cites:

U Thant (1970): “Lenin’s ideals of peace are in line with the aims of the UN Charter.”

Boutros-Ghali (1992): “The time of absolute and exclusive sovereignty has passed. It’s time to rethink the question of sovereignty.”

Kofi Annan (2000): “There must be new forms of global governance and global rules.”

In 2022, I documented how UN “peacekeepers” were deployed to Canada to aid WEF Young Global Leader Justin “Castro” Trudeau to quash the trucker protests resisting his mandates, along with his WEF Young Global Leader Treasury Chrystia Freeland who shutdown the protestor’s bank accounts and stole it from them:

And these “peacekeepers” are so corrupt that even mainstream propaganda outlet the Associated Press exposed how thousands of these UN peacekeepers operated and covered up a child sex-trafficking ring in Haiti.

The AP wrote:

When a Haitian teenager alleged that she had been raped and sodomized by a Sri Lankan peacekeeper, the government here dispatched a high-ranking general suspected of war crimes to lead the investigation. He didn’t interview the accuser or medical staff who examined her, but he cleared the peacekeeper — who remained in the Sri Lankan military.

“A suspected war criminal is the wrong person to conduct an investigation into alleged crimes committed by a peacekeeper,” said Andreas Schuller of the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, a Berlin-based group that helped launch the complaint.

It wasn’t the first time that accusations against Sri Lankan peacekeepers were swept aside. In 2007, a group of orphaned Haitian children identified 134 Sri Lankans who gave them food for sex in a child sex ring that went on for three years, an Associated Press investigation found.

In that case, which was corroborated by U.N. investigators, the Sri Lankan military repatriated 114 of the peacekeepers, but none was ever jailed. In fact, Sri Lanka has never prosecuted a single soldier for sexual misconduct while serving in a peacekeeping mission abroad, the AP found.

An AP investigation last month found that, in the past 12 years, an estimated 2,000 such allegations have been leveled at U.N. peacekeepers and personnel. That tally could change as U.N. officials update their records and reconcile data from old files.

Many of today’s 110,000 or so peacekeepers come from unstable and violent countries. Congolese troops, for example, also have been accused of rape, torture and killings during the longstanding war in their country; as peacekeepers, they have faced allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation.

One woman said in testimony shared with the AP that she was kidnapped by masked men, taken to what she believes was an army camp, and repeatedly raped. One of her tormentors was brought to the room she shared with four other women. “He was asked to take his pick,” she told the International Truth and Justice Project. “He looked around and chose me. And took me to another room and raped me.”

She identified him from a series of photographs. The woman asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution. The AP found that the soldier, an officer, went on to become a U.N. peacekeeper.

But the UN does not even try to hide that they are wholly impure and corrupt. The WinePress detailed in 2023 The UN is actually promoting the de-stigmatization and decriminalization of pedophilia, child trafficking and underage sex:

On top of this, as Mises’ Mueller pointed out, the UN launched its insidious actions to really to destroy the world when it launched its Agenda 2030 in 2015 and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - you know, the “you’ll own nothing and be happy” stint. They say the SDGs “provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.” Sure… If you have never read the SDGs, you need to as it spells out why our puppet leaders around are all enacting ridiculous policies that are purely designed to destroy us. Why? Depopulation, global communism and neo-feudalism; and it’s done through manufactured war at all costs, “climate change,” plandemics, artificial famine, cyberattacks, transhumanism, AI and quantum computing, gender dysphoria, “stakeholder capitalism” and Marxism, and so on. Don’t be negligent, do the research, see it for yourself.

The WP has covered just a handful of the rhetoric the UN directly has funded or promoted (all of which align with their SDGs). In 2023, during the COP 28 climate summit, the UN said they want to “reduce global production, driven by lower consumption, of livestock-based protein (meat and milk) by 10, 25 to 50%” to meet their climate goals by 2050, and we should instead eat ze bugs and lab-grown slop.

In September 2023, the UN published formal guidance for countries to implement digital IDs - which they say is “an integral part of Agenda 2030” (SDG 16.9) - arguing that “digital IDs linked with bank or mobile money accounts can improve the delivery of social protection coverage and serve to better reach eligible beneficiaries.” By extension, this means CBDCs and tokenization of financial assets and transactions. You can also read this one for more proof: Kazakhstan Partners With UN To Introduce ‘Digital Family Card,’ Allows The Government To Monitor All Household Conditions And Retroactively Provide Social Benefits

In 2022, the UN had to delete an old archive published 17 years ago called “The Benefits of World Hunger,” which claimed that, “For many of us, hunger is not a problem, but an asset.”

In 2022, Melissa Fleming, the Under-Secretary General for Global Communications at the United Nations, openly admitted that they manipulate world mainstream media to promote their propaganda, including colluding with TikTok during the Covid War to give fake doctors ‘ticks’ to increase compliance with plandemic demoralization and submission.

If this were not bad enough, these catastrophes and toppling of governments are planned years in advance. Last year, I detailed a simulation event called the “Food Chain Reaction: A Global Food Security Game,” which included various UN subgroups, the World Bank, Cargill, and many others, which predicted meat and carbon taxes this decade due to increased famine and “climate disasters;” not to mention it predicted the collapse of the Ukrainian government by around 2023 - and fast forward to now, that has mostly gone according to the general script! Let that one sink in…

I could keep going and going, but I think you get the point.

Now, from a biblical perspective, allow me to demonstrate the deceptive nature of the UN. Etched into one of its walls is part of Isaiah 2:4 in it, which says, “They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more."

They also boast a statue called “Let Us Beat Swords Into Ploughshares,” gifted by a Soviet artist in 1959, depicting a man with a snake head beating his sword into a plow. The UN says, “The sculpture depicts the figure of a man, holding a hammer aloft in one hand and a sword in the other hand, hammering the sword into a ploughshare, a tool to till land for crops. This action symbolizes man’s desire to put an end to war and transform tools of destruction into tools to benefit mankind.”

The problem is though that is not the entire verse. The entire verse, in its proper context, is a future prophecy of the millennial (1,000 year) reign of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ from Jerusalem after his second advent, which is when he will rule the world as a monarch and THEN the nations will no longer be at war.

Isaiah 2:1 The word that Isaiah the son of Amoz saw concerning Judah and Jerusalem. [2] And it shall come to pass in the last days, that the mountain of the LORD'S house shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow unto it. [3] And many people shall go and say, Come ye, and let us go up to the mountain of the LORD, to the house of the God of Jacob; and he will teach us of his ways, and we will walk in his paths: for out of Zion shall go forth the law, and the word of the LORD from Jerusalem. [4] And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more. [5] O house of Jacob, come ye, and let us walk in the light of the LORD.

But the United Nations would dare to try and steal that promise for themselves; and Jesus even foreshadowed this in the Parable of the Pounds in Luke 19:

Luke 19:11 And as they heard these things, he added and spake a parable, because he was nigh to Jerusalem, and because they thought that the kingdom of God should immediately appear. [12] He said therefore, A certain nobleman went into a far country to receive for himself a kingdom, and to return. [13] And he called his ten servants, and delivered them ten pounds, and said unto them, Occupy till I come. [14] But his citizens hated him, and sent a message after him, saying, We will not have this man to reign over us.

So, the UN, and its tentacles and other globalist institutions, are cheap intimidations openly looking to steal the promises of Christ and for themselves. Of course, it will fail as it has failed since the UN was conceived, and anything else that might come to replace it in the years to come will come to ruination and misery. Another prophecy of the coming time when Jesus Christ, the Son of God, will rule the nations with a rod of iron (Revelation 19:15) is found in Psalm 2; and we can already see shades of this taking place now:

Psalm 2:1 Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? [2] The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, saying, [3] Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us. [4] He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision. [5] Then shall he speak unto them in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure. [6] Yet have I set my king upon my holy hill of Zion. [7] I will declare the decree: the LORD hath said unto me, Thou art my Son; this day have I begotten thee. [8] Ask of me, and I shall give thee the heathen for thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for thy possession. [9] Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in pieces like a potter's vessel. [10] Be wise now therefore, O ye kings: be instructed, ye judges of the earth. [11] Serve the LORD with fear, and rejoice with trembling. [12] Kiss the Son, lest he be angry, and ye perish from the way, when his wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed are all they that put their trust in him.

Solomon would say in another place, “That which is crooked cannot be made straight: and that which is wanting cannot be numbered” (Ecclesiastes 1:15). Therefore, the entirety of the UN needs to be scrapped: no need to whitewash a sepulcher; and while we’re at it, you can also include the World Economic Forum (WEF), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Club of Rome, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Paris Agreement, the International Migration Institute (IMI), the Vatican and the Jesuit order, radial Zionist shell groups, and any others I am missing.

If you want true national sovereignty, free and open trade, preservation of cultural heritage and tradition, then you must REJECT the UN and everything it stands for, or else you will continue to get a further reduction in freedom, autonomy, and mutual respect for cultural individualism; more war, more death, more famine, more plandemics.

But, as said in the beginning, this latest bill I seriously doubt is going anywhere; and the theater on the world stage by the likes of Trump to pretend to be sticking it to the UN and the globalists is nothing short of propaganda, as his administration is still doing similarly in achieving these 17 SDGs, but they have to put a new spin on it because people are getting restless and want a ‘Messiah’ to come save them. But as Jesus said, “Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch” (Matthew 15:14).

Unlike the UN and these globalist organizations, let us do the following:

1 Peter 3:10 For he that will love life, and see good days, let him refrain his tongue from evil, and his lips that they speak no guile: [11] Let him eschew evil, and do good; let him seek peace, and ensue it. [12] For the eyes of the Lord are over the righteous, and his ears are open unto their prayers: but the face of the Lord is against them that do evil. [13] And who is he that will harm you, if ye be followers of that which is good?

Be VERY careful about who and what you are placing your trust in…

Jeremiah 17:5 Thus saith the LORD; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD. [6] For he shall be like the heath in the desert, and shall not see when good cometh; but shall inhabit the parched places in the wilderness, in a salt land and not inhabited. [7] Blessed is the man that trusteth in the LORD, and whose hope the LORD is. [8] For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit. [9] The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it? [10] I the LORD search the heart, I try the reins, even to give every man according to his ways, and according to the fruit of his doings. [11] As the partridge sitteth on eggs, and hatcheth them not; so he that getteth riches, and not by right, shall leave them in the midst of his days, and at his end shall be a fool.

