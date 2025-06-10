Courtesy: USA Today

Truancy in the classroom and the workplace has long been disparaged and looked down upon, but with the rise of artificial intelligence, chatbots and AI agents alike, teachers and schools are going to have a harder time policing students from cheating on their assignments. Some have casually accepted this, though not fond of it, while schools have gradually begun to embrace it.

But now The Ohio State University in Columbus recently announced that they are embracing AI so much that they are now forcing all students to use it to complete their work, in an effort to train students to learn to become more accustomed to the future workplace and world.

In a blog post on the school’s website announcing the change on June 4th, OSU announced how this will work and why the school is doing it (excerpts):

Launching this fall for first-year students, Ohio State’s AI Fluency initiative will embed AI education into the core of every undergraduate curriculum, equipping students with the ability to not only use AI tools, but to understand, question and innovate with them — no matter their major.

The result will be graduates who not only have technical AI skills but also a rich understanding of how the ethical, secure use of AI tools can be harnessed for good across disciplines, whether health care, computer science, agriculture or the humanities. Beginning with the Class of 2029, every Buckeye graduate will be fluent in AI and how it can be responsibly applied to advance their field.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming the way we live, work, teach and learn. In the not-so-distant future, every job, in every industry, is going to be impacted in some way by AI,” said Ohio State President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. “Ohio State has an opportunity and responsibility to prepare students to not just keep up, but lead in this workforce of the future. I’m so pleased that we are taking this bold step forward to set our students up for success and keep Ohio competitive for the long term. We have a strong foundation on which to build, and the AI Fluency initiative will only accelerate our momentum in mission-driven AI research and education.”

AI is a key priority of the Education for Citizenship 2035 strategic plan Carter is developing. The plan aims to redefine the future of higher education, with a focus on academic excellence and a spirit of adaptability and innovation across the institution to meet the needs of the next generation.

AI literacy and experiential learning will become foundational expectations for all undergraduate students, regardless of major. Initial steps will begin in autumn 2025:

All undergraduates will be introduced to generative AI basics in the required General Education Launch Seminar.

GenAI workshops will be integrated into the First Year Success Series, part of the university’s required survey course that helps students acclimate to college life. Additional workshops will be offered to equip students at all levels with experience in AI tools and applications.

The new “Unlocking Generative AI” course will be offered and open to all majors. Students will gain essential skills to interact effectively with AI, craft prompts that inspire creativity and explore AI’s impact on society.

“Through AI Fluency, Ohio State students will be ‘bilingual’ — fluent in both their major field of study and the application of AI in that area,” said Ravi V. Bellamkonda, executive vice president and provost. “Grounded with a strong sense of responsibility and possibility, we will prepare Ohio State’s students to harness the power of AI and to lead in shaping its future of their area of study.”

“Ohio State’s faculty have long been pioneers in exploring the transformative potential of AI, driving innovation both in research and education,” said Peter Mohler, executive vice president for research, innovation and knowledge. “Our university is leading the way in a multidisciplinary approach to harnessing AI’s benefits, significantly shaping the future of learning and discovery.”

Read the full post here.

Steven Brown, an associate professor in OSU's department of philosophy, who has already integrated in his classes, told NBC4 in a comment:

"A student walked up to me after turning in the first batch of AI-assisted papers and thanked me for such a fun assignment. And then when I graded them and found a lot of really creative ideas. My favorite one is still a paper on karma and the practice of returning shopping carts.”

According to the NBC4, Brown said AI is here to stay, so banning it is “shortsighted.” He encouraged students to have discussions about ethics and philosophy with AI chatbots, asked them to write papers using AI however they’d like and used AI to help create dialogues between two sides of a controversial topic to demonstrate educated arguments on both sides.

"It would be a disaster for our students to have no idea how to effectively use one of the most powerful tools that humanity has ever created," Brown said, per NBC4. "AI is such a powerful tool for self-education, that we must rapidly adapt our pedagogy or be left in the dust."

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Corinthians 1:19 For it is written, I will destroy the wisdom of the wise, and will bring to nothing the understanding of the prudent. [20] Where is the wise? where is the scribe? where is the disputer of this world? hath not God made foolish the wisdom of this world?

This is the dumbing down. We knew it was coming, we knew it was inevitable, but now it is here. OSU is going to set a terrible precedent for other universities, high schools and K-12 “education.” If they are going to do it, why would we think others will not?

Duke University, which is supposed to be one of these foo-foo higher echelon schools in America, has already introduced “DukeGPT” for students to access.

I have already discussed some examples of AI creeping into classrooms since 2023:

If colleges weren’t already hedonistic, Marxist melting pots before, well get ready because this will free up even more time to live in vanity.

But this raises the question: what in the world is the point of a degree at this point? This is a serious question, a question that has already been asked scores of times for the last solid two decades at last, as the cost of tuition is astronomical and the degrees themselves hardly get you a job (like it was promised to Millennials and Zoomers); but now we have to ask, why even bother giving a second thought to college? Why would anyone go into irreparable debt and waste 2, 4, 6, 8 years so AI can do your homework and take your tests, when I can do all of that without wasting a dime on university?!

Oh, and by the time 2029 rolls around, most if not all of the jobs in the corporate space, and even in a number of blue collar settings, will be replaced outright by AI and automation. Th’s a new reality that has not set in for a lot of people just yet, but when people do it will be too late.

Universities are already losing money because fewer people can afford it and pay off debts, and this trend of integrating AI to this scale will only accelerate that.

