The global control grid is rapidly being built, and it appears the globalist institutions are moving things into high-gear.

In the last report I wrote for Revive The Table, we discussed how the Trump administration and the United States is moving quickly towards implementing a digital ID system, one that would consolidate all of your legal, biometric, and historical data into one. Such a system would then tie into the new global financial system via a process called tokenization; which refers to digitally representing assets via distributed ledger technology (DLT) on blockchain oracles.

As a refresher - a “token,” as defined by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) - nicknamed the “central bank of central banks” - “are entries in a database that are recorded digitally and that can contain information and functionality within the token themselves. Digital tokens can represent financial or real assets.” These assets can be virtually anything: stocks, bonds, real estate, commodities such as food or oil, things priced/measured in carbon, precious metals, “money” (so-called); and even the individual themselves becomes a token via digital ID. A token collects information about that underlying digital currency or asset: ownership, dates of purchase/sale, transaction dates, permissions and rights, and so forth. And, as we examined in our last report, citing an official White House document published in July about the future financial system, it’s not just the Trump administration building this, but the whole world is racing towards it in accordance with these globalist playbooks.

Like clockwork, roughly a week after the last edition of Revive The Table was sent out, the United Nations held its 80th General Assembly meeting; and one of the big talking points was a further expansion of digital ID. Digital ID is something the UN and other groups such as the World Economic Forum, for example, have been very adamant about implementing for years.

Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is absolutely emphatic about digital ID, so much so that he and his institution call it the “great enabler.”

“This great enabler is digital identity. Not just a new piece of identity, but a new system for managing the information we share with government that is suited to the way we live our lives today. It is a digital wallet for every individual that gives them access to their documents (for example, driving license) and control of their data.

“The new ecosystem should make life easier for people and allow them to use their digital identity in many different contexts – not only to log in to government services but also to access commercial goods and services. This could enable them to prove they have a driving license when renting a car or verify their age online. It should also be accessible to everyone, regardless of whether they own a smartphone.”

Digital ID, according to past articles from the UN, has articulated how digital ID fulfils its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 16.9. which is to provide legal identity and birth registration by 2030.

In 2024, the United Nations and its members adopted the Pact for the Future. In it, among other things, is an entire section on building a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI); a broad term that encompasses digital IDs, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), tokenization, and data exchanges between public-private entities.

The UN lists 6 goals in the Pact concerning DPI:

(a) Develop, disseminate and maintain, through multi-stakeholder cooperation, safe and secure open-source software, open data, open artificial intelligence models and open standards that benefit society as a whole (SDGs 8, 9 and 10); (b) Promote the adoption of open standards and interoperability to facilitate the use of digital public goods across different platforms and systems (all SDGs); (c) Develop and decide on a set of safeguards for inclusive, responsible, safe, secure and user-centred digital public infrastructure that can be implemented in different contexts (SDG 16); (d) Exchange and make publicly available best practices and use cases of digital public infrastructure to inform Governments, the private sector and other stakeholders, building on existing United Nations and other repositories (SDGs 16 and 17); (e) Increase investment and funding towards the development of digital public goods and digital public infrastructure, especially in developing countries (SDG 17); (f) Encourage the formation of partnerships that bring together Governments, the private sector, civil society, technical and academic communities and international and regional organizations to design, launch and support initiatives that leverage digital public goods and digital public infrastructure to advance solutions for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 17).

This time a year ago, UN Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner stated:

“Consider Digital Public Infrastructure. Every person now has a secure digital identity — you’re imagining the year 2030. This has unlocked services that were previously out of reach of so many.

“This is a moment to redefine our digital destiny […] Part of the UN’s promise […] includes driving progress on Digital Public Infrastructure […] The means to an end.”

During the UN’s latest General Assembly in September, the institution published a paper called “Transforming Public Digital Identity: A Blockchain Case in Action from the UN System.” This paper references the UN Pact for the Future and explains how blockchain, in tandem with artificial intelligence, biometrics, geolocation and more, will provide digital ID the proper infrastructure that is needed.

The UN provides a short summary as to what they wish to see accomplished:

Blockchain and Digital Identity: Traditional identity management systems face vulnerabilities such as data breaches, identity theft, and user privacy concerns. Blockchain technology offers a decentralized, tamper-resistant alternative that enables secure, seamless and interoperable identity verification across organizations.

Case study - Digital Certificate of Entitlement (DCE) : The United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF) has deployed a blockchain-based Digital Certificate of Entitlement (DCE) to modernize pension verification, replacing outdated paper-based processes. Utilizing biometrics, artificial intelligence (AI), cryptographic validation, and secure geo-location data, this solution enhances security, operational efficiency and fraud prevention.

Business impact and benefits: By adopting the DCE, UNJSPF has streamlined operations, reduced administrative costs, and implemented a tamper-proof system benefiting thousands of retirees from the UN and 24 other UNJSPF member organizations worldwide. The transition to digital identity solutions has also strengthened fraud prevention measures, improved regulatory compliance with data protection standards, and enhanced the user experience for UNJSPF beneficiaries. It serves as a scalable and shareable digital platform for the modernization of other UN entities and international organizations.

Strategic vision: The paper advocates for collaborative governance models and standardized frameworks to facilitate cross-agency adoption of UN blockchain identity solutions, contributing to the achievement of SDG 16.9 and broader UN digital governance priorities.

It is no mere coincidence that we have seen a number of nations around the world introduce some form of digital ID. Of course, as we’ve covered, the Trump administration is working to release its own soon; but earlier this year we saw Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tout a digital health ID consolidating all health information and records into a centralized ID. Trump described this as a “historic victory for the American people - a very important one. Today, the dream of easily transportable electronic medical records finally becomes a reality.” According to him and the administration, this is part of a broader goal to “kill the clipboard.”

Also, within weeks of the UN’s latest General Assembly, the U.K. mandated “Britcard” to tackle illegal immigration and illegal labor, and in order to work citizens must accept digital ID, meaning citizens will be treated as illegals if they don’t obey; Switzerland just narrowly voted to accept it; Vietnam deleted 86 million bank accounts that did not register with digital ID; and Russia introduced its all-in-one digital ID that explicitly is designed to emulate the Chinese-surveillance-state-style app WeChat, an app the Chinese government uses to enforce its social credit score.

Trump’s buddy Elon Musk has repeatedly said that he plans to turn X (formerly Twitter) into an app that is also similar to WeChat. Musk said in 2023 that “X would become half of the global financial system,” he said, “if done right.” Musk also noted that it will be done in a way that most people do not think of when it comes to banking, but as the “most efficient database for the thing that is money,” he explained, implicitly referring to tokenization.

Digital ID and tokenization equal social credit scores. A social credit score, as broadly defined by the South China Morning Post, “is a set of databases and initiatives that monitor and assess the trustworthiness of individuals, companies and government entities. Each entry is given a social credit score, with reward for those who have a high rating and punishments for those with low scores.

“The social credit system compiles a score for both individuals and companies after collecting, aggregating and analysing data from different sources. […] A good rating will lead to rewards, while a poor rating could see an individual or a company punished or sanctioned. Individuals who are deemed untrustworthy could face a number of restrictions affecting areas including loans, travelling by air and rail as well as education.”

In August, the BIS published a document that spelled out how issuers and managers (banks, crypto exchanges, corporations) of tokens, CBDCs and stablecoins, can apply what they refer to as an “anti-money laundering (AML) compliance score” based on how wallet holders transact with the tokens. If the score is high, the individual will have more opportunities and privileges allowed to them; if the score is low, the citizen will have less opportunities and liberties permitted to them - all of which links to the digital ID, based on Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols.

The BIS, while never actually calling this compliance score a social credit score, does acknowledge that it will force compliance and modulate “behaviors,” and therefore would incentivize to trade with “clean allow-listed wallets.”

“Compliance scores of the type described here could also generate incentives to support better outcomes in terms of overall compliance. A duty of care among users would thus be established, potentially influencing behaviour even among those transacting solely through unhosted wallets. If such duty of care took hold, there would be an incentive to transact with clean allow-listed wallets that could generate a positive feedback loop in terms of compliance.”

Finally, the BIS says: “International cooperation across jurisdictions would significantly improve regulatory outcomes.” I.e., they mean the UN, the WEF, the BIS, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), etc., or anything else that arises in the foreseeable future.

And just recently it was Vlad Tenev, CEO of popular crypto and stock trading app Robinhood who stated: “Tokenization is like a freight train. It can’t be stopped, and eventually it’s going to eat the entire financial system. I think most major markets will have some framework in the next five years, but it’s going to take time for for everyone to be comfortable with it. […] I think in the next probably 5 to 10 years where it is ubiquitous.”

But now you see why all these central banks, governments, private interests and globalist groups want digital IDs. It’s about 100% control, digital enslavement; replacing money with permissions and scores, all tracked and traced in real-time. And now you know also why there is a massive push to build these resource-draining data centers, because in order to process people’s data the infrastructure is needed for full tokenization and surveillance.

So what do we do? Well, for starters, we pray and seek the Lord our God, Jesus Christ, and his written word; “that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope” (Romans 15:4 KJB). Moreover, Proverbs 21:28 says, “A false witness shall perish: but the man that heareth speaketh constantly.” We have to get vocal, spread the word, warn others, fight back. 2 Corinthians 10:4 says, “(For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;).” Complaisance and compliance are not solutions: the lie is perpetuated by the silence.

Ephesians 6:13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

