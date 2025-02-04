President Donald Trump has temporarily delayed enforcing hefty tariffs on Mexico and Canada after he said he was able to reach a temporary agreement with his fellow North American leaders. China or Trump has yet to acknowledge a potential deal reached between them.

Trump’s tariffs originally levied a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% additional tariff on imports from China. Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% tariff, the fact sheet from the White House stated.

The WinePress detailed these tariffs, the potential burden and increased costs this would have on imported goods and which ones specifically, and responses from China, Mexico and Canada:

Trump announced today in a post on Truth Social that after having a “great conversation” with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump said that he is delaying the tariffs for thirty days. Sheinbaum agreed to station 10,000 Mexican troops across the U.S.-Mexican border to stop the flow of drugs and illegal aliens.

Sheinbaum acknowledged the conversation in a post on X. She wrote:

We had a good conversation with President Trump with great respect for our relationship and sovereignty; we reached a series of agreements: 1. Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl.

2. The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico.

3. Our teams will begin working today on two fronts: security and trade.

4. They are pausing tariffs for one month from now.

Later in the day today, Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the tariffs imposed on Canada have also been delayed for thirty days.

Trump said on Truth Social that Canada had "agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country."

"As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!"

Trudeau also weighed-in on social media:

I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border. In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million. Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together.

No official announcements have been made in regards to tariffs with China.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ultimately, this is good news, for now. Again, the importer pays the tax, not the other way around. Don’t just take my word for it: Trump himself said that Americans could “feel a little pain” if these tariffs took effect and were prolonged.

"We may have short term some little pain, and people understand that. But long term, the United States has been ripped off by virtually every country in the world," Trump said.

We will see what comes in thirty days. Trump has continued to threaten other nations with tariffs as well, seemingly tariffing everyone and everything that has a pulse. For more details, read my report from yesterday about the effects the tariffs would have:

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

