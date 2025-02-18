Trump then doubled-down when he shared a picture of Napoleon Bonaparte, who declared himself emperor of France in the early 1800s.

As to be expected, this remark drew ire and rebuke from Democrats in Washington and left-leaning influencers online.

Earlier that same day, February 15th, former Fox News host Judge Andrew Napolitano wrote a piece providing a neutral warning about Trump offering to declare an emergency at the Texas/Mexico border, arguing that this would allow him more powers to make certain arrests and use military force.

Napolitano pointed out that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, for example, abused the power of declaring an emergency to grant himself far more powers than the Governor otherwise could have, to enforce his very strict lockdown protocols beginning in 2020. He contends that using these emergency powers is essentially being used to circumvent the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, particularly that of the Ninth Amendment.

The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people. -Amendment VIIII

Judge Nap wrote:

This reminded me of the media in New Jersey — after the Covid pandemic had passed — asking Gov. Phil Murphy when he would surrender his emergency powers that he claimed in March 2020, and he also claimed were not limited by the Constitution. His reply to the media was that he will surrender them when he surrenders them!

I am using the threat of President Trump and the recent example of Gov. Murphy in order to address the concept of emergency powers, but there is no hyperbole here. While the president has not yet declared an emergency, Gov. Murphy quite literally issued executive orders barring folks from doing what the Constitution guarantees them the right to do, and he imposed criminal penalties for violating his orders, and he had the folks who defied him arrested and prosecuted.

He claimed that somehow he can interfere with the exercise of basic human freedoms — going to church, going to work, shopping for food, operating a business, assembling in groups and traveling on government roads — because he declared a state of emergency.

If the government declares an emergency, can it thereby acquire the lawful power to interfere with constitutionally guaranteed freedoms? In a word: NO.

[…] If government officials could declare an emergency and thereby be relieved of the obligation to defend the Constitution — and the rights it guarantees — then no liberty is safe.

Because our rights are natural and individual and because we did not all consent to their suspension, no government may morally or constitutionally suspend them, and we must resist all efforts to do so. Of course, there is a dark side to this. The government that has destroyed liberty and taken property has also immunized itself from financial liability for the consequences of its official misdeeds.

Yet, as Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence, whenever any government destroys liberty and takes property, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Love him or hate him, Trump is a master at manipulating the masses. He can sell just about anything or anything with his likeness; and hatred of him is just as profitable, which is why he is floated out there and is in the position he is in because he is very good at stirring up strife and debate whenever a new distraction is needed.

Trump says a lot of things, and most of it should never really be taken at face value. He is either on some latest foolish rant, or he is delivering some sort of esoteric message that most people are not going to grasp. This is where all the apologists for Trump in Qanon then come in, condescending to the the ‘laymen’ into believing that Trump is actually playing some game of 4-D chess, and that you are not intellectually bright enough to understand it. The mental gymnastics are exhausting; and Biden and all others are not excluded in this either: they are just as bad.

Ecclesiastes 10:12 The words of a wise man's mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself. [13] The beginning of the words of his mouth is foolishness: and the end of his talk is mischievous madness. [14] A fool also is full of words: a man cannot tell what shall be; and what shall be after him, who can tell him? [15] The labour of the foolish wearieth every one of them, because he knoweth not how to go to the city.

Now, having said all of that, the pace at which Trump is signing these executive orders, and all the stuff his administration is doing right now is very hard to keep up with. Again, this is not exclusive to Trump and Presidents who sign executive orders, but with each administration we continue to see this parabolic trend of Presidents receiving and taking more power than their predecessors, and their successors never give it back.

The mentality with Trump this time around is clear, however, in my opinion, that he is really going to bring in some of the worst draconian and oppressive laws we have seen yet. All one has to do is look at the $500 billion Project Stargate, for example, and then look at the statements being made by Oracle’s Larry Ellison, who received part of this money from Trump, and then even Elon Musk himself and all the dark ambitions he has, and what he and his team is doing. And with control of the House and Senate, you are going to see Trump virtually do whatever he wants - or, I should say, what he is being told to do…

Trump, after all, who told people on the campaign trail in late-2023 saying he’d “play dictator on day one,” and then last year he told a crowd that if they voted for him they’d never have to again.

“And again, Christians, get out and vote! Just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? It’ll be fixed! It’ll be fine! You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I love you, Christians! I’m not a Christian. I love you. Get out. You gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again.”

