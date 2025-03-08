After campaigning and promising to somehow end the Russia-Ukraine war on “day one,” and even before taking office, President Donald Trump has turned heel once again and is now threatening Russia with new tariffs and sanctions - something his predecessor President Joe Biden and his administration, including Treasurer Janet Yellen, often resorted to with little success in affecting Russia’s economy and military success.

Trump’s latest attitude shift - or perhaps bluffing, or whatever it might be interpreted as - comes after he and relations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky turned sour after a spirited debate was aired live to the nation, failing to reach a tentative rare earth minerals deal that would have resulted in additional military “peacekeeping” support (so-called).

Trump said in a post on Truth Social yesterday:

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!"

Trump’s latest pivot comes at a time as Russian forces are reportedly capturing a key battleground in the Kursk region, dealing another crippling blow to Ukraine and Western proxies hoping to maintain some sort of leverage. "The situation (for Ukraine in Kursk) is very bad," Pasi Paroinen, a military analyst with the Finland-based Black Bird Group, told Reuters.

Military analyst channel Weeb Union provides some of the latest intel and predictions as to what this means for the war moving forward.

Trump did not specify what the sanctions would be, assuming he actually does them, but as Reuters pointed out, "Russia, one of the world's biggest oil producers, is already subject to wide-ranging sanctions imposed by the United States and partners after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. U.S. sanctions on Russia include measures aimed at limiting its oil and gas revenues, including a cap of $60 per barrel on Russia's oil exports. The U.S. government is studying ways it could ease sanctions on Russia's energy sector if Moscow agrees to end the Ukraine war, according to two sources familiar with the matter.”

But there are those in the Trump administration who are claiming that the Biden White House did not do enough to sanction Russia.

Speaking at the Economic Club of New York, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the previous administration’s actions were “lackadaisical.”

"A major factor that has enabled the Russian war machine's continued financing was the Biden administration's egregiously weak sanctions on Russian energy, stemming from worries about upward pressure on U.S. energy prices. "This administration has kept the enhanced sanctions in place and will not hesitate to go 'all in' should it provide leverage in peace negotiations. “[Sanctions on Moscow] will be used explicitly and aggressively for immediate maximum impact.”

RT also noted:

In February, Trump signed an executive order extending certain sanctions for another year, while suggesting they could be lifted “at some point” during peace talks. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently suggested that Western nations may need to reconsider the sanctions to achieve an “enduring, sustainable” resolution to the Ukraine conflict. Speaking after high-level US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, he said concessions from all sides, including sanctions relief, would be necessary.

The Kremlin has already signaled that a legitimate peace agreement cannot be reached until these sanctions are lifted.

Even though Trump repeatedly touted that he would end the war on day one, and perhaps even before taking office, the President’s envoy is now openly joking about it.

Keith Kellogg, head of the special envoy to Russia-Ukraine, said in a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) on Thursday that Trump’s claim was just a ruse. Eliciting laughter from the audience, Kellogg said:

“Remember the president said he was going to end the war in 24 hours. We didn’t say what day or what year.”

In January, Kellogg told Fox News that he had given himself a goal to help end the war within 100 days.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Not to toot my own horn, but regulars of The WP know that I said for months last year that the war in Ukraine was not going to end anytime soon, and I reiterated that point when Trump announced that he wanted to seize control of Ukraine’s minerals back in early-February. I remarked at the time:

“And as I said, remember when Trump kept spouting that ruse that he was going to end the war when he took office? Well, now it is patently obvious in front of everyone’s eyes that the war is most likely not going to end anytime soon, as a lot of the minerals and resources the U.S. wants is currently being occupied by Russia. But there is a lot of celebration on social media right now by MAGA supporters, believing that Ukraine needs to pay its dues for all the money we’ve given them - oblivious to the fact that this means more war, and neither does it mean that Americans are going to see this money returned to them to make their lives easier, while they celebrate more raping and pillaging of foreign lands at the expense of other people’s lives! But that’s the American way.”

When will this war end? It will end when it ends. In other words, don’t waste too much time on so-called Western “experts” who have HABITUALLY gotten it wrong from day one, both in the mainstream and so-called alternative and gatekeeper podcasts; telling us that if such and such happens the war will end. And especially now with Europe rapidly looking to militarize and even go nuclear (more on that soon, Lord willing), the war is not only not going to end but ramp-up; sacrificing more Ukrainians, Russians, Europeans and Americans in a non-consequential war - a war, among others in the wake, being used as a grand proxy and deception to force multipolarity on the world as the old order collapses and the American hegemony dies, as the new financial system of tokenization, stablecoins and CBDCs are introduced, all while depopulating at the same time.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

