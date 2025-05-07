Courtesy: SAUL LOEB / AFP

With his constant flip-flopping and bloviating on social media and to the press, President Donald Trump is now reiterating the same statements that former President Joe Biden used to utter, that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to takeover all of Ukraine (which was used to justify the need to give military aid to Ukraine in order to stop the Russian advance). This comes after the Trump administration a new minerals deal with Ukraine that allows for the U.S. to allow itself to effectively colonize Ukraine to protect its ‘interests.’

During an interview with NBC’s Meet The Press that aired Sunday morning, Trump was asked what concessions Russia would have to give in order to negotiate a peace deal, to which Trump replied, “All of Ukraine.” When pressed for clarification, Trump reiterated that Russia must cede all territory it currently occupies.

“No, no. Russia would have to give up all of Ukraine. Because what Russia wants is all of Ukraine. And if I didn’t get involved, they would be fighting right now for all of Ukraine. Russia doesn’t want the strip that they have now; Russia wants all of Ukraine. “And if it weren’t me, they would keep going. Do you know that the European Union leaders have asked me to call Putin so many times? Because he doesn’t return their phone call.”

This line of reasoning was the same answer given by President Joe Biden and other European leaders since the war began in 2022. Col. Douglas MacGregor reacted to this change is posture by Trump, again, claiming that Trump seems to react and respond to the last person he talks to.

A week prior, before the mineral deal with Ukraine was signed, Trump remarked that even though Putin desires to take all of Ukraine he won’t because Putin respects Trump.

“I think that he - let’s say he respects me. And I believe because of me he’s not going to take over the whole [country] - but his decision, his choice, would be to take over all of Ukraine.”

MacGregor went on to say that Trump’s claims that “if it were not for him, that the Russians would be fighting for all of Ukraine, is ludacris nonsense, it’s delusional narcissism. It’s a very dangerous thing.”

Last week, Vice President JD Vance admitted that the war is “not going to end any time soon,” a far departure from the claims that the administration initially promised - ending the war in 24 hours during Trump’s first day in office, to then a self-declared 100-day goal to reach a deal by then.

After the deal was announced, the following day it was revealed the administration approved a new $50 million weapons package to Ukraine.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 4:13 Better is a poor and a wise child than an old and foolish king, who will no more be admonished.

It’s a revolving door that keeps spinning: it is irrelevant who site behind the Resolute Desk. It’s the same old song and dance.

I warned that the war was going to continue, and it has and it will. Be prepared for a false flag operation to greatly expand this war in the coming weeks and months.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

