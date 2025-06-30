The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah's avatar
Deborah
21m

God gave us instructions on how to deal with this spiritual battle.

2 Chronicles 7:14

King James Version

14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture