President Donald Trump has once again signaled that he is prepared to order more bombs dropped on Iran if needed, days after declaring a ceasefire and end to the war with Iran and Israel.

Per ABC News:

President Donald Trump said on Friday he would bomb Iran again "without a question" if intelligence were to find that Iran can enrich uranium to a level higher than what he is comfortable with. "Without a question. Absolutely," he told reporters in the White House briefing room. "They're exhausted. The last thing they are thinking about is nuclear [weapons]," Trump said of Iran. Responding to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's claim that Iran won the war, Trump said, "You got beat to hell. Israel was beat up too, they were both beat up."

Trump has also rescinded calls to drop sanctions on Iran, per a lengthy tweet rebuking the Ayatollah for claiming Iran won the war.

As intelligence continues to assess the damage done to Iran’s nuclear locations, one expert, MIT Prof. Ted Postol, says Iran would have already removed their enriched uranium days or possibly weeks in advance before the strikes, and the Pentagon is purposely playing on the masses’ ignorance about nuclear programs and enriched uranium in general.

Postol argues transporting the enriched uranium is very easy to do and hard to detect as it would be reburied deep underground and harder to find.

Previous U.S. and third-party intelligence said Iran was not enriching uranium needed to build a nuclear bomb, but now that this attack has happened, and with Iran no longer being transparent with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran could very easily be emboldened and hasten to make a nuclear weapon.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi recently testified, before the attacks occurred, Iran had enriched uranium to 60% – short of the 90% required for weapons. “We did not have any proof of a systematic effort to move into a nuclear weapon,” he said during an interview with CNN last week.

For now, it appears U.S. operations stopped nothing and were probably more show than anything else.

Meanwhile, headlines continue to circulate about the looming threat of Iranian cyberattacks against American infrastructure and networks.

There have been reports claiming Trump’s Truth Social was hit with cyberattacks.

The Mirror published a piece that warned about critical infrastructure - water, power grid, etc. - that could get taken down. The paper wrote (excerpts):

A cybersecurity expert says that Iran hit the US with cyber attacks last week and warned that "the current threats are just the opening salvo."

After reports that Iranian hacker groups hit President Donald Trump's own website, Truth Social, world leaders began issuing warnings that these types of attacks are likely to continue. Trump himself went on a wild attack just hours before.

Arnie Bellini, co-founder and former CEO of ConnectWise, explains, "The recent wave of attacks are known as denial of service attacks. And they've been hosting those on banks, defense contractors, energy firms, and hilariously, Truth Social. So you know it's a direct shot at President Trump's attack on their nuclear facilities, and it happened as soon as the nuclear plants were hit, so it was a direct response." It comes as fears were raised over the president's health after a telling sign was spotted in his pants.

"Hackers are going to try to erode public trust in their ability to use computer systems," he says, even causing individuals to wonder if there are 'spies' in their computers. So it's terror. Think of it as cyber cyberterrorism. If you were to plot a terrorist attack on the United States of America, it's going to be the same strategy," Bellini adds.

[…] "It's just there's just crazy. I think I can get into a list of the crazy stuff that they do, but the objective really is the disruption of confidence, and not just infrastructure," Bellini continues.

"They would try to take out some serious infrastructure, like shutting down an electric grid or a water supply system, where it would affect a number of United States citizens. That would then get into a fearful, terror-stricken mode. Then all of those tactics, if used properly, can create a national diversion from something that they might want to pull off like a decoy. Like how we did a good job decoying them."

"Fine, this is an opening salvo. They're going to take it to a blended threat. They're going to try to target everything they can with the elections. They're going to try to influence that."

"If you can get the switch that shuts off the water supply or the electric system, that's gold right there, and that's what they're going for. So it's just going to be interesting," Bellini says of future attacks.

We discussed this last week, noting years-worth of WinePress posts covering an so-called eminent threat of Iranian, Russian and Chinese cyberattacks.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 12:5 The thoughts of the righteous are right: but the counsels of the wicked are deceit.

I meant to get this out sooner, but I fell ill, so…

At any rate, Trump and his administration have tried to pretend that the war is over and Trump is the taskmaster of it all; even the NATO Secretary-General playing along recently calling Trump “daddy” while at The Hague.

Of course, we understand that this war is far from over and will continue in the not-so distant future.

I am pretty confident in saying some sort of false flag event will occur; the speeches, the tone, the atmosphere, are very reminiscent of 2001. Bush’s approval rating was not great, same as Trump’s now - until 9/11 occurred, and just shy of 90% of the country supported any future wars to follow, nearly everyone became patriotic, started wearing yellow-ribbons, and people tolerated Bush… until people realized he was an utter liar to the extreme as the economy suffered because of it.

Times are different now and the country has never been this divided, so Trump will never get the strong majority of the nation to back him, but if the false flag is big enough he will get a lot of those who have turned on MAGA to rejoin, especially if it is something like a grandiose “cyberattack.” This would justify full-on World War III as the new financial system will quickly be ushered in several years time, and the frightened masses will accept it; just as 81% of Americans took one Covid shot and 70% took two at least.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

