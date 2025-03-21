Earlier this week, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) issued a statement urging countries to ramp up their biosecurity measures to wrangle with the spread of bird flu, as mainstream media and medical ‘experts’ continue to sound the alarm that this could become a pandemic.

In a press release published on March 17th, FAO Deputy Director-General Godfrey Magwenzi warned that this “crisis” threatens to have “serious impacts on food security and food supply in countries, including loss of valuable nutrition, rural jobs and income, shocks to local economies, and of course increasing costs to consumers.”

Beth Bechdol, another FAO Deputy Director-General, urged the need for an international, coordinated action plan, calling H5N1 a “transboundary” threat that no nation can address by themselves.

“A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. By working together, we can reduce the impact of avian influenza and protect both animal and human health – locally and globally,” Bechdol said.

FAO went on to note in its press release:

Ms. Bechdol also stressed the importance of private sector engagement, particularly in developing vaccines, diagnostics and high-quality animal health services.

The briefing also included a third call for funding proposals under the Pandemic Fund, hosted by the World Bank.

Over the past two years, FAO has co-led dozens of Pandemic Fund projects aimed at strengthening disease surveillance, early warning systems and health infrastructure to prevent future outbreaks.

Additionally, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lamented on the same day that “the sudden cuts to U.S. funding are also affecting efforts to eradicate polio, to monitor the emergence of diseases such as avian influenza, and to respond to disease outbreaks and humanitarian crises.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 168,234,214 poultry birds have been infected and culled, along with 989 dairy herds that have reportedly been infected so far.

Last month, the United States Department of Agriculture published a “five-pronged plan” to address the threat and lower egg costs, investing around $1 billion to tackle the outbreaks and to lower egg prices, allotting some of those funds to fund new vaccine research. A number of biotech and pharmaceutical companies are already racing to develop all sorts of new vaccines and therapeutics.

Mainstream media continues to publish a number of headlines daily warning that bird flu is a grave threat to not just farms but also people. A sampling of some of the more recent headlines include:

“Four Years After Covid-19 Success, mRNA Vaccines Aren’t Ready for Bird Flu” - ( Barron’s )

“First Cows, Now Cats. Is Bird Flu Coming for Humans Next?” - ( Wall Street Journal )

“Are socially distanced chickens laying more affordable eggs?” - ( NBC )

“What to know about the bird flu outbreak in wild birds and what it means for backyard bird feeders” - ( Associated Press )

“Older adults may be less vulnerable in a bird flu pandemic” - ( Reuters )

“How improving air quality in schools would minimize the threat of bird flu spread” - ( Healthbeat )

“After repeated claims of taking over Greenland, the Trump administration is now asking Denmark for extra eggs amid shortage” - ( Fortune )

“Ohio governor tells the Trump administration to hurry up bird flu response” - ( The Independent )

“Bird flu leads to pet food recalls as experts urge caution” - (Fox News)

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Obviously we know this is a whole lot more nonsense as usual, but it still continues to follow the script - this propaganda narrative that has to be followed and beat into the masses’ minds so they snap into attention when the proper stimuli is administered.

The idea here is that Trump’s incompetence by not doing enough to combat bird flu - the same rhetoric that was used to divide the masses the first time during the Covid War in 2020 - this latest “virus” will spread to more farms and mutate and eventually sicken and probably kill tons of people; and with RFK Jr. apart of this administration, they can use him as a whipping post for being a proponent of raw dairy, which is antithetical to the mainstream “science” created by corporations many decades ago.

Regulars of The WP know that I have been sounding off about this since 2021, so all of what we are seeing is going according to plan as I have articulated it would.

The goal is simple: kill more livestock, wildlife and pets, and enforce more controls on farms and consolidate them while putting small farmers out of business; while at the same time getting the masses to consume less meat and dairy because it is too expensive, scarce or poisoned from mass-vaccination; and all of this will act as good cover for more people dying from their Covid shots after years of continual damage and affliction.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE