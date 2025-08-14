Greetings, reader!

Moving to Substack has so far proven to be a great decision, as with much of your help, my work is now getting spread around more. The website did fine, but Substack is reaching more people in general who are of a similar mind and is still being seen by those not officially subbed to this platform.

It has only been less than three-quarters of a year and already The WP is quickly becoming one of the most viewed channels in the Faith category on Substack, ranking #73 a couple of weeks ago - or at least we were for a brief moment (lol).

Not that these rankings matter to me all that much, but I am still absolutely blessed beyond measure to have such a wonderful audience of readers and subscribers who appreciate my work; and I certainly hope we can continue to reach more people! Doing a lot of this research can get vexing at times due to the sheer volume of nonsense, deceit, debate, division, and vanity that we have to wade through, and though most people around us are simply blinded and willfully ignorant to all that is happening, I know that we are still waking up many others and keeping us grounded at the same time.

1 Corinthians 9:24 Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize? So run, that ye may obtain. Colossians 1:28 Whom we preach, warning every man, and teaching every man in all wisdom; that we may present every man perfect in Christ Jesus: [29] Whereunto I also labour, striving according to his working, which worketh in me mightily.

Having said that - we understand that our time online is coming to a close. For some people around the world it is already too late and their accessibility to platforms like this one is becoming harder and harder, or simply just inaccessible, because of privacy laws, age verification and digital IDs.

I am not sure how much longer we will have before we have maximum censorship here in the United States, but we understand that it is inevitably coming.

I am still undecided about what I want to do with videos moving forward after YouTube introduced its invasive AI age verification law. I could just keep doing videos on Substack or I might just keep trying to use YouTube until I get asked that stupid message to fork over my information. We’ll see, something to pray about.

Besides all of that, with or without censorship, having everything online only is not the greatest. If you don’t hold it, you don’t own it.

I’ve told a few people this privately already, but I will be launching a new book later this year that compiles a number of my pieces into written format, that way they are not completely lost to the sands of time and internet censorship. I’ve published over 5,600 articles, around that, on winepressnews.com and Substack, so there is no way I can reprint all of them: that would take way too long.

However, I will be printing a number of the sermons I have written, along with a few others exclusive to the book itself, and some of my other articles that I think are important to have on paper.

I have no official date set for release, but I would really like to have it out before the holiday season this year, and then perhaps I can format some other books thereafter if I have the opportunity. I’ll be sure to let you know when that book is ready for release.

Thanks again for your readership, support, and prayers for this work and myself: it truly means a lot. See you in the next one!

2 Corinthians 4:1 Therefore seeing we have this ministry, as we have received mercy, we faint not; [2] But have renounced the hidden things of dishonesty, not walking in craftiness, nor handling the word of God deceitfully; but by manifestation of the truth commending ourselves to every man's conscience in the sight of God.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

