R R
42m

I did a phone ID me and they took my real Driver's license and my holograph photo on it and had me hold it in front of my face. Facial recognition is here.

R R
44m

Here within the last year many of credit cards have sent me new rules they are implementing, obviously in preparation for CDBC. Which only means we are closer than ever!

See you SOON Jacob!

