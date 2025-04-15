The following report was first published on May 10th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

Feminism in Western societies is breaking apart at the seams and now so many young women are realizing they were sold a bag of lemons, tricked into believing that emulating a man’s life, roles, skills, attitudes, etc. is what they need – that it’d be empowering for them to be a career driven women who “don’t need no man.” But now that Western societies and economies are breaking at the seams, young women are quickly realizing the folly of this lifestyle and are searching for an off-ramp, or are they? Now a new type of feminist is steadily growing that projects a professed attractiveness in male masculinity, that plays up the values, worth, greatness of men and their need in society.

This report is not going to be an over-the-top detailed report, but just highlighting some of the observations I’ve been making these last few years that I figured I’d throw together real quick. I will also give plenty of scriptures as well, though I am not going to get too in-depth with them.

After decades and generations of feminism poisoning and eroding the very fabrics of society, it’s all now coming apart. Divorce continues to remain rocket high year-over-year, destroying the home, wrecking the unity of husband and taking most if not all that he ever worked for, and by extension scarring the children and eventually their children’s children. Female promiscuity only continues to worsen, and subsequently abortion rights and access growing, along with the continued support of LGTBQIA+ initiatives. Instead of doing what the Bible instructs them to be and to do, many of them ate the fruit and became “their own gods knowing good and evil” (Genesis 3:1-6), and thusly has created the mess that we have now.

Proverbs 21:16 The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead. Proverbs 27:8 As a bird that wandereth from her nest, so is a man that wandereth from his place. - Or in this instance a woman.

God created the woman to be a help meet for the man (Genesis 2:18-25); the man is set to be the spiritual head of the woman in marriage (1 Corinthians 11:1-16), and is to be in biblical submission to the man (Ephesians 5:22-33; Colossians 3:18-21); with the young women called to “marry, bear children, guide the house, give none occasion to the adversary to speak reproachfully” (1 Timothy 5:14); and that the older women instruct the younger women “to be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed” (Titus 2:3-5).

Of course, this is repugnant to every feminist; if you are a woman (or even a man) who reads those passages and this offends you, then you are a woman that “wandereth out of the way of understanding” and “wandereth from [her] place.” Feminists get it all backwards. In my book “The Lord of Glory” I went into more depth with some of these passages of scriptures, and I made it very clear that God endowed women with a myriad of traits, skills, and abilities that men do not have and are not suitable for. That’s a GOOD thing, not to be despised. Men have things we’re created for and excel at, and women have things that they were created for and excel at.

But as I said, feminism has destroyed all that, and the churches condone it and endorse it. They are ashamed to speak out against these things, and it’s reflected in how their congregations and leaderships act, what they preach, how they preach, how worldly and progressive they are, and the “bibles” they use that to neuter all the verses that clearly give instruction to women.

Now it’s out of control. For example, take a look at these pictures of women bragging about their abortions:

In 2022 Joey Borrelli (Joey B. Toonz – Joey Vs. The World) did a really good video that I encourage you to watch. He shows this clip of an Australian morning show on national television, where the hosts literally laughed at and belittled a mother who posted on Facebook her routine of how she takes care of her several children, and makes his husband’s breakfast before he goes off to work, and takes care of the home. They mocked this and made an example out of her on national television, bursting out into uncontrollable laughter. It’s absolutely repulsive.

Joey said it eloquently in response to this garbage:

“This is what the feminist movement created. They convinced women that taking care of your family is slavery yet working for someone in an office eight hours a day isn’t? Now try to make sense out of that. If you can convince people of that you can convince people of anything. “Tell me what’s more fulfilling than putting effort into your family or putting effort into someone else’s business? So you’re telling women that working eight hours a day for someone away from your child serves a better purpose than spending your day raising your child hands-on?”

Seriously though, I can’t even imagine being the child and watching your mother get reamed on national television because she loves them and her husband. But this is the backwards retarded society we live in now.

So factoring in some of the reasons I’ve listed and more, young Millennial and Zoomer men are checking out and are abstaining from getting with women; and are taking the metaphorical “red pill” or “black pill,” and are checking out from women and from society. Now, these philosophical groups have their own set of issues when taken to the extremes, as they are filled with insufferable, bitter, malic losers and incels, and “reserve feminists” who are basically saying “I don’t need no woman.” After all, some prominent voices in the Men Go Their Own Way (MGTOW) communities have openly said their beliefs align with LGTBQIA+ movement, represented by the “A” for aromatic or asexual. Their words, not mine.

Or then you have CIA-controlled assets such as Andrew Tate who has a library of absurd, terrible, and genuinely misogynistic garbage about women, casually encouraging men to abuse women; and he does not get canceled for it, which tells you he’s in the club. He also promotes intense hustle culture, in which having a garage full of sports cars and junk is the measure of success and achievement. This is not what young men should listen to or aspire to be like.

All these extremes are bad, and it’s why the KJB says “Turn not to the right hand nor to the left: remove thy foot from evil” (Proverbs 4:27); and all these groups suffer from extreme envy – Proverbs 14:30: “A sound heart is the life of the flesh: but envy the rottenness of the bones.” But the focus here in this post is on this new wave of feminism.

Going back to what Joey alluded to earlier, instead of supporting a man and pouring into a family, the strong majority of women have embraced feminism in the West, being these loathsome “strong women” and “girl bosses.” Well, that’s all falling apart now.

Now that world economies are collapsing, inflation keeps getting worse and real wages are not keeping pace, buying a house is near impossible at this point and renting is not sustainable, so many of these women are now realizing that they were sold a bag of lemons with all this feminist garbage. An article published last year titled “Working Woman Cries & Asks Why We Fought For Women To Get Jobs In The First Place — ‘I’m So Tired'”, exemplifies this.

Comments included, “Cause now we have to work AND do the house chores,” one user pointed out. “We fought to do something OTHER than cleaning the house but tell me why I’m still doing it????” another user wrote.

This is just but one of many videos that are now cropping up on social media that I’ve seen where young women are having brief moments of clarity and realization. Most of them still remain headstrong and head down this path of stubbornness, but there are some, even if it’s just a few here or there, that are finally waking up and smelling the coffee, realizing that they got tricked into this. Don’t be negligent and careless, but also have some grace and compassion for them: don’t ever get too big for your britches and high-minded, where you forget where you came from and how that Jesus Christ saved some of you as he did me. 2 Peter 1:9 says, “But he that lacketh these things is blind, and cannot see afar off, and hath forgotten that he was purged from his old sins.”

Having said that, because the feminist lie is starting to collapse and becoming undone, coupled with young men no longer tolerating for anything less or too frightened to fall victim to a hussy that’ll ruin him – this vacuum has been created for a new type of feminist to come along, one that loves to talk up men and build up their confidence, and constantly genuflect about just how needed they are and what not. I see these videos everywhere now and I see a lot of guys in the comment sections falling for it, though not always.

Examples are plenteous but I’ll list a few examples that I’ve seen.

One woman I’ve seen make the rounds is Sadia Khan. She’s a psychologist who tries to act like she’s the big sister the younger bros need in order to understand women, boost their self esteem, and have healthy dating practices. Some things I’ve heard her say are fine, but if you listen long enough their true intent comes out. In one interview she tried to claim women, good women, all women, are always consciously or unconsciously trying to manipulate men to think or do whatever. Start at 12:25.

Fortunately, plenty of men and some women called her out in the comment section, which is a rarity for her content. One said, “She’s not describing a good woman. She’s describing the modern woman that strong men don’t want.” Another wrote, “In other words “If he’s kind enough to trust you and believe what you say, then he’s an idiot”. Yeah… run from this lady.”

A real woman, a godly woman, is not going to try and play games and manipulate you. The scriptures say, “A gracious woman retaineth honour: and strong men retain riches” (Proverbs 11:16). And again it says, “A virtuous woman is a crown to her husband: but she that maketh ashamed is as rottenness in his bones” (Proverbs 12:4).

All this is is just repackaged feminism. It’s the same old drab as usual.

Another example is a Emily W. King. She makes tons of dating content and advice for men. But in one video she admits she got divorced from her husband of 12 years (and she was the “breadwinner”), and then shacked-up with a divorced man and became with child (pregnant), but did not want to commit to a marriage. And this woman is going to give tips to men? I don’t think so. These poor children from the previous marriages and the children coming into this world now are going to be even further affected and messed up because of it.

Another example is some girl named Billie Rad Brandt, a TikToker who is now becoming an actress associated with Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, and grew to fame for her appearances on the Whatever podcast. She’s another one of these women that pretends to suck up to men but she’s really just this loud, annoying, clamorous ditz. Observe:

“If some girls are red flags, she’s an entire banner,” said a commentor. Another posted: “Girl, you don’t need a boyfriend. You need therapy.”

Apparently this is now what classifies as “conservative” these days. That’s how low we’ve gotten. When I went through some of her videos all I could think of were these two verses:

Proverbs 27:15 A continual dropping in a very rainy day and a contentious woman are alike. Proverbs 9:13 A foolish woman is clamorous: she is simple, and knoweth nothing.

Moreover, there are other women now who tapped into this new meta pretending that they are a “tradcon woman,” dressing up in long dresses, quoting a few Bible verses here or there, and bragging about how they love to do feminine and housewife chores. One girl who blew up on social media last year, Estee Williams, was this former model who then decided to make a radical shift, so she says, and constantly posts videos about her trad life now; which if she were a genuine “trad wife” I doubt she’d be on TikTok every day.

Another more recent example was this OnlyFans model who is known as “Nala the Ninja,” whose real name is Nala Ray. After making millions from her pornographic content, she suddenly announces she became a Christian and got baptized. So-called conservative media ate this up. Benny Johnson tried claiming this was a sign of “revival” taking place in the country.

However, it’s been exposed that she’s still kept her content up for months, well after she got baptized, and was still offering special deals for people to buy her lewd content. She never changed, it was just her latest grift, and Conservative Inc. played right into it intentionally. Supposedly she did take down the OnlyFans page according to some.

Friends, the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ can save anyone: he saved a wretched mess like me after all (1 Timothy 1:12-17). But true repentance has seven traits that need to be there; and salvation is faked all the time, especially now by celebrities more and more, in their latest grift to get more money and resurrect their has-been careers. I don’t believe in instantaneous sanctification overnight, but this Nala lady is clearly a fake. You just don’t decide to get saved at the drop of a hat: there has to be repentance, there has to be a true understanding and acceptance of being a sinner, and guilty not just of what you’ve done but what you are. It seems to me she just decided to cash out from the industry and this was her way of doing it while still retaining an audience.

2 Corinthians 7:9 Now I rejoice, not that ye were made sorry, but that ye sorrowed to repentance: for ye were made sorry after a godly manner, that ye might receive damage by us in nothing. [10] For godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation not to be repented of: but the sorrow of the world worketh death. [11] For behold this selfsame thing, that ye sorrowed after a godly sort, what carefulness it wrought in you, yea, what clearing of yourselves, yea, what indignation, yea, what fear, yea, what vehement desire, yea, what zeal, yea, what revenge! In all things ye have approved yourselves to be clear in this matter.

I could keep going and going but I just wanted to provide a few examples of these neo-feminists cropping up, and I thought I should make people aware, young men in particular, of what to watch out for. I know this post is all over the place but I still felt compelled to share this info.

I’ve already quoted plenty verses of scripture but there are tons more that distinctly warn about the type of behavior covered in this report. Stay vigilant, brethren.

Proverbs 5:1 My son, attend unto my wisdom, and bow thine ear to my understanding: [2] That thou mayest regard discretion, and that thy lips may keep knowledge. [3] For the lips of a strange woman drop as an honeycomb, and her mouth is smoother than oil: [4] But her end is bitter as wormwood, sharp as a twoedged sword. [5] Her feet go down to death; her steps take hold on hell. [6] Lest thou shouldest ponder the path of life, her ways are moveable, that thou canst not know them. [7] Hear me now therefore, O ye children, and depart not from the words of my mouth. [8] Remove thy way far from her, and come not nigh the door of her house: [9] Lest thou give thine honour unto others, and thy years unto the cruel: [10] Lest strangers be filled with thy wealth; and thy labours be in the house of a stranger; [11] And thou mourn at the last, when thy flesh and thy body are consumed, [12] And say, How have I hated instruction, and my heart despised reproof; [13] And have not obeyed the voice of my teachers, nor inclined mine ear to them that instructed me! [14] I was almost in all evil in the midst of the congregation and assembly. [20] And why wilt thou, my son, be ravished with a strange woman, and embrace the bosom of a stranger? Proverbs 6:23 For the commandment is a lamp; and the law is light; and reproofs of instruction are the way of life: [24] To keep thee from the evil woman, from the flattery of the tongue of a strange woman. [25] Lust not after her beauty in thine heart; neither let her take thee with her eyelids. [26] For by means of a whorish woman a man is brought to a piece of bread: and the adulteress will hunt for the precious life. Proverbs 11:22 As a jewel of gold in a swine’s snout, so is a fair woman which is without discretion. Proverbs 23:27 For a whore is a deep ditch; and a strange woman is a narrow pit. [28] She also lieth in wait as for a prey, and increaseth the transgressors among men.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE