Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted in a recent interview that he has not received the full amount of military funding, claiming over half of it, roughly $100 billion of the total $177 billion gifted to Ukraine over the last several years, is missing.

Zelensky made this admission in a fresh interview with the Associated Press in Kyiv.

He stated:

Look, when I hear, and I heard before, and today we hear from the United States of America that America gave Ukraine hundreds of billions, 177, to be more precise. That's what the exact figure sounded like, which was supported or voted by the Congress, etc. Look, as the President of a warring country, I tell you, we received just over 75. That is, 100 billion of these 177, or 200, some people even say, we have never received. And this is important because we are talking about specific things because we got it not with money, but with weapons. We got 70 something billion-worth of it. There is training, there is additional transport, there are not only prices for weapons, there were humanitarian programs, social, etc. But when they say that Ukraine during the war received 200 billion to support the army, etc., this is not true. I don't know where all this money is.

Zelensky went on to emphasize to the U.S. the importance of maintaining veteran and healthcare programs during this war. “Perhaps the U.S. President’s administration will audit these programs and find additional billions, but I don’t know where those funds went," he added.

News 18 also noted that this was not the first time Zelensky admitted that Ukraine, purportedly, has not received the full-funding promised. The outlet reported:

Last month, Zelenskyy said in an interview with US podcaster Lex Friedman that Ukraine has not received even half of the $177 billion allocated by the US to support Kyiv. He implied that this development may have been linked to corruption or lobbying on the side of US companies. While acknowledging corruption in Ukraine, Zelensky said that his country works hard to combat it through the “most complex" anti-corruption system in Europe, according to Kyiv Independent. He also said that what would be called “corruption" in Ukraine might be called “lobbyism" elsewhere.

In response to this revelation, Deputy Prime Minister of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev weighed in a post on Telegram (translated with Google Translate):

In the heat of candor, the leader of the Bandera regime admitted that he and his comrades had embezzled $100 billion. He did it shyly, like the blue thief Alchen in "12 Chairs.” Like, we never saw that hundred. Ask old man Biden about the money. This, of course, is a brazen and cynical lie. The hundred went into the pockets of thieves of all stripes from Washington to Kyiv. This money was sucked deep by the throats of the American Ministry of Defense, the CIA and military-industrial complex enterprises. And given the volumes allocated - for a long time and with undisguised pleasure. The embezzlement continued in Kyiv: they stole billions of both the money itself and the weapons bought with it, which are now found in different parts of the world. What next? Nothing. The thieves will pardon themselves. Biden has already started the process. And even Elon's naive, but incomparable attempts to investigate ideological theft in USAID, as well as corruption in aid to former Ukraine, will end in nothing. They will complain, shake their fists, listen in the Senate, fire those not involved and... that's it. Aid to Kyiv will continue under the repainted Reagan motto "Peace through strength." And support for the trained political dwarfs of Pindostan with the help of "color revolutions" will resume to the drumbeat of US national interests. And the insatiable Deep Throat in a deep state body will continue to please all her lustful clients.

I believe Medvedev is absolutely on point in his remarks; and it would be intellectually dishonest to think otherwise that this money has not be embezzled and landed in the pockets of Zelensky and myriad of utterly corrupt and contemptable “officials” in Ukraine. How much of this “missing” money went into the actor Zelensky’s pockets?

Though the truth is being suppressed, Zelensky reportedly owns a villa in Miami, Florida, worth around 34 million dollars; one in Israel, another in Forte dei Marmi, Italy, also estates in London, Georgia, Greece, and also in Crimea (which I suppose now it can be safely said he won’t be returning to that one anytime soon, seeing as Russia occupies that state).

Global Research corroborates this and noted in a report:

In Kiev, the main culprit behind these corruption schemes is Zelensky, who officially has a monthly salary of 28,000 hryvnias, about $664. Undoubtedly, he has other income because he bought a house for his parents and in-laws, a yacht, and more. According to media reports, Zelensky purchased a villa in Italy and acquired an estate in Britain—the former residence of King Charles and Princess Diana—while Zelensky’s wife has an apartment in London. In addition, the couple owns real estate in Cyprus and Miami. This, according to some sources, is not a complete list. An Egyptian journalist who wrote about the purchase of the Italian villa in the name of Zelensky’s mother-in-law, worth almost $5 million, was found dead under unclear circumstances. As for the castle in the UK, these allegations are made by Ukrainian sources and still need to be verified. However, there is nothing secret that does not become public, and the Trump administration is certainly monitoring the movement of money.

Keep in mind that this is just Zelensky: God only knows just how severe the corruption is.

Amos 5:12 For I know your manifold transgressions and your mighty sins: they afflict the just, they take a bribe, and they turn aside the poor in the gate from their right.

Furthermore, Medvedev's remarks on USAID are also on point. That is just another shell department that the CIA and the military industrial complex (MIC) use to pass around these bribes, to fund regime change and couts abroad, and other NGOs to exact the State’s economic and military hegemony. World Affairs in Context touched on some of this in a recent report.

The WinePress reported days after the October 7th attack in Israel that there was a high probability that a lot of these weapons supposedly given to Ukraine found its way to Hamas instead.

Now, what I find interesting is Elon Musk, head of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is he shared the headline news of Zelensky’s admission on his platform X:

I highlight the issue with USAID because, lo and behold, last night it was announced that Musk was given permission to shutdown USAID.

The timing is pretty fascinating, wouldn’t you agree?

Psalm 26:8 LORD, I have loved the habitation of thy house, and the place where thine honour dwelleth. [9] Gather not my soul with sinners, nor my life with bloody men: [10] In whose hands is mischief, and their right hand is full of bribes. [11] But as for me, I will walk in mine integrity: redeem me, and be merciful unto me. [12] My foot standeth in an even place: in the congregations will I bless the LORD.

