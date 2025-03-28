The following report was first published on December 29th, 2022, on winepressnews.com:

Yesterday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a video conference with Larry Fink the CEO of Blackrock – the world’s largest asset manager, managing over a whopping $10 trillion worth in assets alone – announced that they will be working together to rebuild Ukraine.

Zelensky made the announcement on his official presidential website. The blog post read:

In accordance with the preliminary agreements struck earlier this year between the Head of State and Larry Fink, the BlackRock team has been working for several months on a project to advise the Ukrainian government on how to structure the country’s reconstruction funds.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Larry Fink agreed to focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country, channelling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

During the conversation, it was emphasized that certain BlackRock leaders plan to visit Ukraine in the new year.

The President thanked Larry Fink for the work of the professional team that BlackRock has allocated to advise on structuring the reconstruction projects.

Zelensky speaking with Fink. Courtesy: Office of President of Ukraine

Zelensky’s post did not cover how much it would roughly cost to make the repairs. However, according to a study jointly compiled by the World Bank, the European Commission and the Ukrainian government, estimated that the costs would be at least $349 billion. The report was published in September of this year, so that number will more than likely have gone up since then.

This announcement comes just days after Zelensky pontificated to the U.S. Congress that the country is still not doing enough and needs to send even money to Ukraine, the same day the Biden administration announced that yet another package worth $45 billion was going to fund the war effort.

Blackrock was already in talks with Zelensky prior to this meeting. On November 16th Blackrock announced in a press release:

BlackRock Financial Markets Advisory (“BlackRock FMA”) and the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine (“MoE”) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) whereby BlackRock FMA will provide advisory support for designing an investment framework, with a goal of creating opportunities for both public and private investors to participate in the future reconstruction and recovery of the Ukrainian economy.

As part of the agreement, signed on November 10, 2022, in Washington, D.C., BlackRock FMA will advise the MoE on establishing a roadmap for the investment framework’s implementation, including identifying design choices for the envisioned setup, structure, mandate and governance.

Blackrock is a large partner and contributor to the World Economic Forum, and has been quietly buying up entire swaths of neighborhoods and adding them to their ever-widening portfolio.

And speaking of the WEF, Zelensky also announced on the 27th that the Ukraine formally be getting a seat at the table at the WEF. He did not say if he would attend next year’s summit meeting in Davos.

“And we are already preparing to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos. The position and prospects of Ukraine will be presented there,” Zelensky said in a speech.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 29:24 Whoso is partner with a thief hateth his own soul: he heareth cursing, and bewrayeth it not.

Don’t you just love this: two mega-thieves now joining in affinity to steal even MORE money, land and rights from the people, making them purchased serfs on their own land? Perhaps this rebuilding will go to fund the digitalization of everything that Zelensky was talking about before the conflict started.

