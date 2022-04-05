The WinePress News is a Christian news and ministry website, covering a variety of current world events across various topics; providing additional thoughts and commentary through a biblical perspective. The WP also provides Bible studies and updates on prophetic events.

Jesus said in John 8:32, “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

You can visit the original website for more articles and resources - winepressnews.com. A collection of select posts have been carried over from the website to here on Substack.

There is such an absolute dearth of truth in the world today. The majority of Christian churches and functions, and faith-based outlets and publications, are unwilling to speak boldly, discuss topics that are offensive and politically incorrect, and report the whole truth. The WinePress was created to help present the facts and the truth to those that want it. The WinePress will contend for the truth, regardless of whom it offends.

The WinePress is NOT a government-controlled corporation, nor will it ever be. The WP is NOT part of the public sector. We believe in the total separation of church and state. The WinePress is funded by the brethren, for the brethren.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by hitting the button below:

DONATE