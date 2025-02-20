The WinePress News

Trump Delivers 2,000 Pound Bombs And Over $7 Billion In Weapons To Israel, As Country Violates Ceasefire Agreement And Kills More…
Since the beginning of the war, over 76,000 tons of military equipment have arrived in Israel on 678 transport planes and 129 ships, the vast majority…
  
The WinePress
4
Congressman Introduces Bill That Would Allow AI To Replace Your Doctor And Administer Prescriptions, And Normalize Wearables
“…Building medical records, tracking you, helping you manage any pharmaceuticals you use for your heart issues, even down to producing data sets for…
  
The WinePress
7
Trump Posts Cryptic Statement: 'He Who Saves His Country Does Not Violate Any Law' - Implying That He Will Do What He Wants
President Donald Trump, in typical fashion, posted a cryptic response on February 15th on his social media platform Truth Social, that stated: “He who…
  
The WinePress
11
TikTok Parent Company Releases Extremely Powerful AI Model OmniHuman-1, Turning Photos Into Hyper-Realistic Videos With Synched Audio
Whether it's a portrait, half-body shot, or full-body image, OmniHuman handles it all with lifelike movements, natural gestures, and stunning attention…
  
The WinePress
3
Death Shot: Evidence Shows Babies Are Suffering From Contaminated Breast Milk From Vaccinated Mothers
“The baby is in the hospital, has uncontrollable periodic ‘vibrations’ that get worse and worse…”
  
The WinePress
4
Tulsi Gabbard, Director Of National Intelligence, Backtracks On FISA Section 702 To Protect Warrantless Searches And Invasive Spying On…
Tulsi Gabbard is World Economic Forum Young Global Leader
  
The WinePress
5
Bill Gates Says ‘We’ll Have Giant mRNA Factories For The Next Pandemic’
“For the next pandemic, we will make sure we have gigantic mRNA factories in India and the rest of the developing world to achieve our 100-day goal of…
  
The WinePress
3
Rewind: More Fundamentalist Baptists Are Refusing To Take A Stand Against The Covid Tyranny
“I am not going to war against masks, lockdowns, vaccines, vaccine passports, etc.,” said Pastor David Cloud.
  
The WinePress
14
House Speaker Johnson’s Rushed Spending Bill Contains ‘Pandemic Preparedness’, Military Partnership And Vaccine Stockpile, Collaboration…
Gearing up for the next one…
  
The WinePress
9
Bill Gates Had ‘Quite Intriguing’ Dinner With Trump Discussing Vaccines, As Pfizer CEO Cozies Up To Trump And Has Built ‘Good Relation’ With…
Warp Speed 2.0 in bound…
  
The WinePress
5
Study Shows Low Testosterone Levels Cause Men To Become Complicit And Raises 'Conformity And Deceptive Reputation Strategies,' Making Them…
This study indicates that low testosterone turns people into sheep. 🐑
  
The WinePress
7
Oracle's Larry Ellison Wants To 'Unify' All Of America's Data And DNA Into AI Datacenters To Be Studied And Mitigate People's Lives In A…
"Citizens will be on their best behavior because we're constantly recording and reporting," Ellison said.
  
The WinePress
22
