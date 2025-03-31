As pictures and videos continue to come in, uprooted trees lie everywhere. Cars were smashed and overturned, some houses received sizable damage, powerlines down and destroyed everywhere, and at the moment at least 5 people are confirmed dead.

The weather has made no sense this year. Cloudseeding and geoengineering is a nonstop daily occurrence here nowadays. Rarely can you see and and enjoy a normal sunny day with blue skies and puffy clouds. Now it’s a giant Tic-Tac-Toe in the skies or all just one big giant haze. And of course, people haven’t a clue or bother to look up and see what’s happening and question why the skies are not like they once were. One minute it was humid and in the 70s yesterday, the storm brushed through for about 5-10 minutes tops, and then overnight the temperatures dropped to low-30s and still dropping with light snow. Absolutely weird; and the air never seems to feel and smell fresh anymore…

One of the things that became very clear is that once it looked like power was going to probably be out for a long time, it highlighted how so many people were totally unprepared. From what I was told, there were massive snaking lines flowing out into the street as people all flocked to fast food restaurants (those that had power) because these people have no food and water preps, nor did they have any means of cooking and heating water, having adequate heat.

So I just wanted to remind everyone to make sure you are not one of these people who are so dependent on the grid and quick convenience to keep you safe and secure. I promise you that in the not-so-distant future we are going to face a massive “cyberattack” (it will be called), some sort of massive grid-down scenario where all utilities no longer work, banks are inoperable, emergency services will be limited if not outright rendered useless as well, transportation rendered inoperable, and so on and so forth.

The panic, the hysteria that will ensue will be crazy. Trust me, it’s coming.

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, once warned in a cryptic message that a “cyber pandemic” would make the disruptions and breakdown of society seen with the Covid plandemic look like child’s play.

Longtime readers of The WinePress know that I have been hollering about this for years, and I am going to emphasize it again here now.

Even this little power outage reminded me of things I need to sure up and be better prepared in; so take the opportunity this week to really reassess your area, your capabilities, and what things you should and need to get to be better prepared. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

Proverbs 22:3 A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself: but the simple pass on, and are punished.

