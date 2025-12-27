The tech giant built by Bill Gates may just drive itself into the ground after a senior officer revealed the company intends to rewrite its core code for all major databases with AI by 2030.

“My goal is to eliminate every line of C and C++ from Microsoft by 2030,” Microsoft distinguished engineer Galen Hunt said in a LinkedIn post. “Our strategy is to combine AI and Algorithms to rewrite Microsoft’s largest codebases. Our North Star is ‘1 engineer, 1 month, 1 million lines of code.’ “The purpose of this … role is to help us evolve and augment our infrastructure to enable translating Microsoft’s largest C and C++ systems to Rust.”

C, C++, and Rust are coding languages. Rust is fairly new and was launched in 2010 by Mozilla and boasts that it is better than the formal languages with more safety measures, but has its own learning curve and room for error.

Watch these videos to learn the difference.

The statement by Hunt generated plenty of backlash and criticism online from developers and tech enthusiasts.

The Lunduke Journal reported:

Pure insanity. This kind of decision making is common among those with a deeply held, delusional faith in the Cult of Rust. Take battle tested code, and re-write it (without a clear benefit to the end user) at a recklessly rapid rate. Then force others to adopt that rewritten code before it is ready or properly tested. All while holding a delusional belief that your new Rust code is superior in all ways, and is inherently bug free thanks to the divine nature of Rust.

Despite the adoration by some for the Rust language base, Lunduke points out that Rust software has been shown to have a 13% failure rate in its most basic, tested functions. Plus, Microsoft has had a reputation for releasing buggy products and services in the past.

Steven Sinofsky, who formerly headed the Windows division at Microsoft during the days of Windows 7 and the early days of Microsoft Office, for example, did not respond positively to the news either. “I wish I had words to describe this. Strategically this is not an investment in the future. It is activity in search of progress.”

As pointed out by the LJ, Microsoft was then forced into doing damage control claiming they are not rewriting Windows 11 with AI.

Hunt issued a new statement on LinkedIn:

“It appears my post generated far more attention than I intended… with a lot of speculative reading between the lines.. Just to clarify… Windows is *NOT* being rewritten in Rust with AI. “My team’s project is a research project. We are building tech to make migration from language to language possible. The intent of my post was to find like-minded engineers to join us on the next stage of this multi-year endeavor—not to set a new strategy for Windows 11+ or to imply that Rust is an endpoint.”

Frank X. Shaw, who is a top-level executive and heads communications for Microsoft, also confirmed to Windows Latest that the company has no plans to rewrite Windows 11 using AI.

Windows Latest added:

It’s actually not the first time we’ve heard Microsoft confirming that it intends to use AI to code its own products.

CEO Satya Nadella proudly claims that 30% of the company’s code was written by AI, and numbers are only going to increase from here.

“I’d say maybe 20%, 30% of the code that is inside of our repos today and some of our projects are probably all written by software,” Nadella explained at Meta’s inaugural LlamaCon AI developer in April 2025.

In the same month, Microsoft’s CTO stated that he expects up to 95% of code to be AI-generated by 2030.

In 2024, The WinePress reported that the replacement of coders was already underway after Google revealed that a quarter of new code was generated with AI.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said in an earnings call:

“We’re also using AI internally to improve our coding processes, which is boosting productivity and efficiency. Today, more than a quarter of all new code at Google is generated by AI, then reviewed and accepted by engineers. This helps our engineers do more and move faster.”

Moreover, Amazon disclosed a similar mentality in 2024, The WP reported.

Business Insider obtained an audio recording of the new Amazon Web Services’ CEO Matt Garman, where he said in June coders would be displaced by AI. He said:

“If you go forward 24 months from now, or some amount of time — I can’t exactly predict where it is — it’s possible that most developers are not coding. “Coding is just kind of like the language that we talk to computers. It’s not necessarily the skill in and of itself. The skill in and of itself is like, how do I innovate? How do I go build something that’s interesting for my end users to use? “It just means that each of us has to get more in tune with what our customers need and what the actual end thing is that we’re going to try to go build, because that’s going to be more and more of what the work is as opposed to sitting down and actually writing code.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I mention ‘AI Bubble’ in the title of this report because how many hundreds of billions of dollars, yay, trillions have been thrown at AI here in the U.S., only for corporate clowns to logjam AI into absolutely everything, to the point where Microsoft plans to (at the moment) rewrite its most central codebase with AI agents.

Microsoft is going to make their products and services unusable (as if they weren’t already), and the amount of errors and confusion this could potentially cause…

But that’s okay, let’s just keep throwing money at this and see what sticks. As long as the tech leads, boards and investors get their year-end bonuses and their stock valuations are artificially held high, then nothing else matters!

Though I must admit, I smile knowing Bill Gates’ evil empire is being driven into the dirt, Lord willing.

Jeremiah 17:11 As the partridge sitteth on eggs, and hatcheth them not; so he that getteth riches, and not by right, shall leave them in the midst of his days, and at his end shall be a fool.

