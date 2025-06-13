After weeks of threatening to launch strikes within Iran to destroy its nuclear enrichment sites in order to prevent the Persian nation from developing a nuclear weapon, and failed talks with the United States to reach a deal, Israel’s Air Force carried out attacks on these locations and the capitol Tehran, as Israel now prepares for an imminent retaliation. This escalation, presuming it avalanches very rapidly, will ostensibly draw the United States into yet another war to support Israel.

The Trump administration had claimed that it would not support Israel in these planned strikes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the members of the Knesset have been itching to go to war with Iran. Israel said it would carry them out regardless.

Word that an attack was imminent became clear yesterday after the U.S. State Department warned non-military personnel at the embassy in Iraq, along with nonessential personnel and family members from Bahrain and Kuwait. Trump warned that "it could be a dangerous place."

This evening, the Israeli Air Force launched fighter jets into Iran to destroy key nuclear sites. The attack is being called “Operation: Rising Lion.”

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) issued a statement explaining its actions:

“Dozens of Israeli Air Force aircraft recently completed the opening blow, which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear-related sites in various areas in Iran.

“The public is requested to follow the instructions of the IDF Home Front Command, which will be updated as necessary, and act calmly and responsibly. The IDF and the relevant authorities are prepared for a wide range of scenarios in defense and offense that may be needed.

“For years, the Iranian regime has been waging a direct and indirect campaign of terror against the State of Israel, by funding and directing terrorist activities via its proxies across the Middle East, while advancing toward obtaining a nuclear weapon. The Iranian regime is at the head of the axis responsible for all terrorist attacks against the State of Israel since the beginning of the war.

“The Iranian regime has proclaimed that its objective is to destroy the State of Israel. Senior officials in the Iranian regime have publicly declared their intent to destroy Israel, and are operating to achieve this together with their proxies in the Middle East. Today, Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and a significant threat to the wider world. The State of Israel will not allow a regime whose objective is to destroy the State of Israel to obtain weapons of mass destruction,” the IDF says.

“The IDF has conducted a process of preparations for a campaign on the frontline and on the home front. The resilience of Israel’s citizens will be an important factor of the campaign. The IDF is ready to continue to act as required. The State of Israel has the obligation to act in defense of its citizens and will continue to do so everywhere it is required to do so, as we have done in the past. The IDF is conducting an ongoing situational assessment and will update on any developments.”

Moreover, PM Netanyahu responded immediately thereafter with his own statement.

“We can’t leave these threats for the next generation. Because if we don’t act now, there will not be another generation. If we don’t act now, we simply won’t be here. “‘Never Again’ is now. “We have internalized the lessons of history. When an enemy says he intends to destroy you — believe him. When the enemy develops the capabilities to destroy you — stop him.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz also added:

“Upon taking office, I defined the thwarting of Iran’s nuclear ambitions as a top priority. “Iran is more determined than ever to realize its vision of destroying Israel. We are at a critical juncture, if we miss it, we will have no way to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons that threaten our existence. “We have dealt with Iran’s proxies over the past year and a half, but now we are dealing with the head of the snake itself. “Over the years, and especially in recent months, the IDF has built exceptional capabilities in intelligence and operations, both defensive and offensive, which enable us to effectively confront the major challenges we face.”

Early footage of the attacks has already come in.

Iranian media is reporting Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami, was killed in the attacks in Tehran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a statement claiming the U.S. had no involvement in the attack.

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”

Warhawk Lindsey Graham (R-SC) celebrated the news. Last year, Graham told Fox News he wanted to see more money sent to Israel instead of civilians in South Carolina, the state he represents, whose livelihoods were destroyed by Hurricane Helene, The WinePress reported. “I’ve been going all over South Carolina, like most people I haven’t slept much. But look what’s going on in Israel. We have to help our friends to keep the war over there from coming here.”

Last October, Iran launched missile strikes on Israel. Their Iron Dome was able to shoot down most of the missiles, though some slipped through and damaged some infrastructure. Israel retaliated later that month with missile strikes of its own, but Iran said the damage was minimal, and escalatory strikes halted for the time being.

AUHTOR COMMENTARY

This time, I believe it is serious and we are now watching the start of the next phase of World War III. Notice how, once again, everything was televised and everyone was prepared to play their part in the script? No surprises there. Gerald Celente of the Trends Journal says it best: “When all else fails they take you to war.” Gregory Mannarino, a contributor for The TJ wrote in a post commenting on this latest pattern: “First, financial cracks (stock volatility, debt stress). Then, propaganda surge (media beating war drums). Then, a shock event (false flag or real provoked war). Finally, tighten the control grid (financial lock-up, digital fiat rollout, censorship, martial measures).”

Normally this stuff happens on a weekend, so I guess the money changers needed the markets to fall. At the time of writing this, market futures are sinking and crude oil is rising quickly - which spiked moments before the attack was announced (looks like the insiders knew when to buy).

*IF* Iran retaliates by going after American embassies and bases in the region, you can definitely rest assured the United States will fully involve itself in this. More deployments, more weapons, and more draconian spending packages rushed through the Congress and Senate immediately. This will be the new Ukraine and more.

Nate Cornacchia, a retired Green Beret, who I have been watching here and there, was warning that this new war was a guarantee and predicted it would happen exactly the way that it would. He makes it clear that he is not in favor of this at all, derides Trump’s petty claim of ‘no new wars,’ the military industrial complex is salivating, and warns that the U.S. will affirmatively get drawn into this. He points out that the rhetoric being used by Netanyahu and others echoes the same nonsense spiel used before we invaded Iraq. Here we go again…

But this has been the goal for a long while. In a long-forgotten interview, retired Four-Star General Wesley Clark revealed to Democracy Now! that after 9/11 there was a plan dispatched by the Pentagon called the Project for the New American Century, which detailed how the U.S. was going to topple seven countries in the Middle East in five years.

According to him, this plan involved lighting the Middle East on fire by “taking out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and then finishing off Iran.”

While it is evident that the U.S. is 'off schedule,’ all of the countries listed are now in complete disarray, save for Iran, who the United States under the last and current administration has dramatically increased its rhetoric against, with constant threats to not “escalate” tensions by engaging with Israel. But now Netanyahu is repeating the same speeches that were used each and every time the U.S. got involved in bombing and toppling one of these Middle Eastern nations.

But as Nate put it bluntly: “America does whatever Israel tells it to.” Accurate, but this is not even a revelation at this point.

Rtr. Col. Douglas MacGregor also issued a clarion call last month urging a draw down with Iran. He lamented how he witnessed so many of his comrades he fought die, not because of the battles, but because of the PTSD and drug abuse that came after due to another useless war that screwed up his men in the head.

But besides that, he warns that Iran could simply close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical trade junction where 1/5th of the world’s oil supply travels through. If this happens, gas prices will skyrocket. He mocked Trump and said that this policy is “America last” as the country rots and collapses, as more Americans are sent to die in a war that is not ours.

As more Americans die, Trump’s approval will tank even further as Americans grow quite restless - but this is by design. America will die in World War III as it tries to fight Russia, China and Iran all at once, while the country is invaded by illegals deliberately and the economy collapses. This is the last grenade for America.

Prepare and be ready for a false flag operation, a BIG one, something like a “cyberattack,” to get Americans restless and patriotic in fighting these wars.

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

“Be not terrified” is the message. It will get worse in the long run but we know who holds tomorrow and keeps us in his hand. Pray for the best, prepare for the worst.

