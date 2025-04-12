Chabad rabbis meet with President Trump as he proclaims Education and Sharing Day on the anniversary of the birth of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. Image by White House. 2018

President Donald Trump has taken swift and heavy action to stomp-out alleged “antisemitism” in the United States by creating a new taskforce under the Department of Justice to prohibit the speech of anything that is deemed antisemitic or pro-Hamas/Palestinian, online, on college campuses or migrants seeking asylum.

On January 29th, President Trump signed an executive order that declares the national policy “shall be the policy of the United States to combat anti-Semitism vigorously, using all available and appropriate legal tools, to prosecute, remove, or otherwise hold to account the perpetrators of unlawful anti-Semitic harassment and violence.”

Moreover, it orders “the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Education, and the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with each other, shall include in their reports recommendations for familiarizing institutions of higher education with the grounds for inadmissibility under 8 U.S.C. 1182(a)(3) so that such institutions may monitor for and report activities by alien students and staff relevant to those grounds and for ensuring that such reports about aliens lead, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, to investigations and, if warranted, actions to remove such aliens.”

Per the factsheet, “Trump’s new Order takes forceful and unprecedented steps to marshal all Federal resources to combat the explosion of anti-Semitism on our campuses and in our streets since October 7, 2023.”

President Trump made this a campaign promise last year and would be one of the first things he would do in office, threatening punishment and defunding of universities if there is antisemitism present.

Defining Antisemitism

Trump’s January executive order also notes that it builds off a 2019 executive order, 13899, Trump signed during his first administration to combat and punish antisemitism. As for defining what the administration then and now is defining as antisemitism, the White House acknowledges “the non-legally binding working definition of anti Semitism adopted on May 26, 2016, by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).”

How this Jewish institution defines antisemitism, however, has caused a lot of controversy as it is very broad and very specific, to the point where even the Christian gospel message would be seen as “antisemitic.”

The group provides a definition and examples of it on their website. They state: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The group goes on to provide a list of examples that would qualify as antisemitism:

Contemporary examples of antisemitism in public life, the media, schools, the workplace, and in the religious sphere could, taking into account the overall context, include, but are not limited to:

Calling for, aiding, or justifying the killing or harming of Jews in the name of a radical ideology or an extremist view of religion. Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions. Accusing Jews as a people of being responsible for real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Jewish person or group, or even for acts committed by non-Jews. Denying the fact, scope, mechanisms (e.g. gas chambers) or intentionality of the genocide of the Jewish people at the hands of National Socialist Germany and its supporters and accomplices during World War II (the Holocaust). Accusing the Jews as a people, or Israel as a state, of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust. Accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interests of their own nations. Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor. Applying double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation. Using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis. Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis. Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel.

This definition came to the fore last year after Congress passed a very controversial bill - H. R. 6090, better known as the Antisemitism Awareness Act - was accepted in a bipartisan vote of 320-91, 18 did not vote, with more Republicans voting in favor compared to Democrats. The legislation was introduced by Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY), and 15 other Democratic co-sponsors, aided by House Speaker Mike Johnson in getting the bill through. Those who voted against the act from both sides cited infringement against free speech.

Among many others, political commentator Glenn Greenwald, who is an ethnic Jew, called the bill “terrifying,” calling out the double standards by many of those on the so-called ‘Right’ who constantly say they are pro-freedom of speech but backed the bill. Greenwald provided a breakdown of the newly passed legislation on his show.

Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie was one of the dissenting voices, and in February of this year rebuked the bill again for being a blatant abridgement of free speech and the First Amendment, when asked during an interview to discuss the power of Jewish lobbying groups in the U.S.

In 2022, Congress passed an online antisemitism speech bill, which passed in a vote of 420-1, that allows social media and platforms to bar speech that is viewed as antisemitic. The lone vote against it was Rep. Massie. Per the wording of that bill, the legislature would also now further increase the state and federal government’s reach into churches and places of worship, though some have argued that the bill was just virtual signaling and did not have much teeth to it.

Massie said at the time: “I don’t hate anyone based on his or her ethnicity or religion. Legitimate government exists, in part, to punish those who commit unprovoked violence against others, but government can’t legislate thought. This bill promotes internet censorship and violations of the 1st amendment.”

Jewish groups condemned Massie’s actions.

Establishing A New Envoy

After Trump signed his January executive order, on February 3rd the Department of Justice under Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the creation of a new taskforce to stop antisemitism on college campuses. The press release noted:

“Pursuant to President Trump’s Executive Order on Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism, the Justice Department announced today the formation of a multi-agency Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism. The Task Force’s first priority will be to root out anti-Semitic harassment in schools and on college campuses.

“In addition to the Department of Justice, the Task Force will include representatives from the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and other agencies as it develops. The Task Force will be coordinated through the Department’s Civil Rights Division.”

Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Leo Terrell, who will be heading the Task Force, stated:

“Anti-Semitism in any environment is repugnant to this Nation’s ideals. The Department takes seriously our responsibility to eradicate this hatred wherever it is found. The Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism is the first step in giving life to President Trump’s renewed commitment to ending anti-Semitism in our schools.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., head of HHS, has made a number of posts about stomping out antisemitism and equating it as a health issue:

The new Task Force has already been put to work. On March 13th, for example, the Task Force contacted leaders in New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago “to discuss their responses to incidents of antisemitism at schools and on college campuses in their cities over the last two years.” Pam Bondi said in a statement, “Too many elected officials chose not to stand up to a rising tide of antisemitism in our cities and campuses following the horrific events of October 7, 2023. Actions have consequences – inaction does, too.”

There have been a number of instances so far this year of alleged protestors and “antisemites” being detained on college campuses. Last month, a 30-year-old Turkish student at Tufts University was grabbed by unidentified men wearing facemasks and shoved into a van, and was eventually transported to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Basile, Louisiana, simply on the basis that she attended a so-called pro-Hamas rally.

The Associated Press reported today:

Ozturk is among several people with ties to American universities whose visas were revoked or have been stopped from entering the U.S. after they were accused of attending demonstrations or publicly expressed support for Palestinians. On Friday, a Louisiana immigration judge ruled that the U.S. can deport Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil based on the federal government’s argument that he poses a national security risk.

Another example is Mahmoud Khalil, who is being deported for also reportedly participating in antisemitic and pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University, which has garnered plenty of controversy as well.

DHS Now Screens Social Media

Secretary Kristi Noem’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced this week that it will begin screening aliens’ social media accounts for examples of antisemitism before they are admitted into the country.

According to an April 9th press release, the directive builds off of Trump’s previous executive orders pledging to fight antisemitism. The DHS says:

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will begin considering aliens’ antisemitic activity on social media and the physical harassment of Jewish individuals as grounds for denying immigration benefit requests. This will immediately affect aliens applying for lawful permanent resident status, foreign students and aliens affiliated with educational institutions linked to antisemitic activity.

DHS will enforce all relevant immigration laws to the maximum degree, to protect the homeland from extremists and terrorist aliens, including those who support antisemitic terrorism, violent antisemitic ideologies and antisemitic terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, or Ansar Allah aka: “the Houthis.”

Under this guidance, USCIS will consider social media content that indicates an alien endorsing, espousing, promoting, or supporting antisemitic terrorism, antisemitic terrorist organizations, or other antisemitic activity as a negative factor in any USCIS discretionary analysis when adjudicating immigration benefit requests. This guidance is effective immediately.

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a comment that those coming here will not be able to hide behind the First Amendment to say what they want.

“There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here. Sec. Noem has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here.”

Last year, Meta announced they would begin scrubbing posts containing antisemitism. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sat front row at President Trump’s inauguration.

Trump Appoints Noahide Rabbi

On April 10th, Trump announced on Truth Social he was appointing Chabad Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun as the United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Ambassador-at-Large. “With Anti-Semitism dangerously on the rise, Yehuda will be the strongest Representative for Americans and Jews across the Globe, and promote PEACE,” Trump wrote.

According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Trump’s announcement elicited backlash and a number of “antisemitic” remarks. Describing Kaploun, the paper went on to add:

Kaploun is affiliated with Chabad, the Hasidic Orthodox movement, and was a fundraiser and surrogate for Trump during last year’s campaign. He appeared with Trump at a ceremony in Florida to mark the one year anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Donald Trump and Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun light a candle during an Oct. 7 remembrance event at the Trump National Doral Golf Club, in Doral, Florida, Oct. 7, 2024. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The role, which requires Senate confirmation and was elevated in recent years to the ambassador level, is the United States’ top position related to fighting antisemitism and has responsibility primarily for what happens overseas. Kaploun, who initially got connected to Trump through Miriam and Sheldon Adelson, the Jewish Republican megadonors, offered a clear sense in the Mishpacha interview of where he believes the greatest threat to Jews lies.

“Kaploun’s relationship with Trump began decades ago in New York, facilitated by his business partner, Ed Russo, who served as Trump’s environmental adviser for over 20 years,” The Jerusalem Post added.

“Our situation is similar to that of Jews in 1930s Germany, on the eve of Kristallnacht,” Kaploun remarked. “They, too, lived in peace and quiet until the ground shook under their feet. And in the United States, the ground is already shaking.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement, “At a time when Israel is fighting enemies seeking its destruction, it's more important than ever to have a moral voice like Yehuda’s standing with us.”

The Jewish Chronicle also noted that “should the Senate confirm his nomination, Kaploun would take over from Deborah Lipstadt, a renowned scholar of antisemitism appointed by former President Joe Biden.”

Being that Kaploun is a Chabad Rabbi, followers of this sect of Judaism believe ascribe to what they call the seven Noahide Laws. Those who practice Chabad believe that “without these seven things, it would be impossible for humanity to live together in harmony,” per Chabad.org. The laws are:

Do not profane G‑d’s Oneness in any way.

Acknowledge that there is a single G‑d who cares about what we are doing and desires that we take care of His world. Do not curse your Creator.

No matter how angry you may be, do not take it out verbally against your Creator. Do not murder.

The value of human life cannot be measured. To destroy a single human life is to destroy the entire world—because, for that person, the world has ceased to exist. It follows that by sustaining a single human life, you are sustaining an entire universe. Do not eat a limb of a still-living animal.

Respect the life of all G‑d’s creatures. As intelligent beings, we have a duty not to cause undue pain to other creatures. Do not steal.

Whatever benefits you receive in this world, make sure that none of them are at the unfair expense of someone else. Harness and channel the human libido.

Incest, adultery, and homosexual relations are forbidden.

The family unit is the foundation of human society. Sexuality is the fountain of life and so nothing is more holy than the sexual act. So, too, when abused, nothing can be more debasing and destructive to the human being. Establish courts of law and ensure justice in our world.

With every small act of justice, we are restoring harmony to our world, synchronizing it with a supernal order. That is why we must keep the laws established by our government for the country’s stability and harmony.

According to the website, one does not need to convert to this sect of Judaism to practice these laws to be “considered a righteous person and granted eternal life upon leaving this world,” regardless of race, nationality or culture.

“Today, we are on the verge of a new era for humankind, a time when we will finally live together in peace and the world will be filled with divine wisdom. Those who keep these basic rules will have a share in that world, since, after all, they took part in making it possible,” Chabad.org notes.

Before Kaploun was selected by Trump to head this envoy combating antisemitism, he and Jewish megadonor Miriam Adelson worked with the Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, to help promote these values in the education sector in the U.S. During a March trip to the Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami, Florida (where Kaploun resides), McMahon told the Jewish students:

“Every student in our country should have access to excellent education, and in order to do that, there has to be freedom of choice. Children should not be imprisoned in failing schools. “The president is absolutely and abundantly clear that [antisemitism on campus] will not be tolerated, that no one should have to face fear of being hurt on campus.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Well, I think it is safe to say that free speech is completely and utterly dead in this country. What good does your vote matter when Congress and the administration are so heavily in favor of such draconian laws, and are threatening to use the full force of the government to shut you up, lock you up and deport you? America first or Israel first?

Bibi and his golden doodle. Trump pushing Benjamin Netanyahu’s chair during his visit in February

Whatever the sick, vile, radical Zionist insurgency in Israel wants, they are going to get.

Here’s a novel concept: if you don’t want so-called “antisemitism” to rise, then don’t pass and enforce laws such as these and take all that lobbyist money, and don’t show blatant partiality and preferential treatment while threatening to censor and jail your own citizens, while claiming to be the party and President of free speech!

And let’s not forget that Trump has suggested that antisemitism deserves the death penalty. Trump’s remarks were made on October 27th, 2018, at a rally in Illinois. For context, Trump began referencing a deadly synagogue attack that occurred that same day in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He described it as an “evil antisemitic attack” that he called “an assault on all of us.”

“It will require all of us working together to extract the hateful poison of antisemitism from our world,” he said. “This was an antisemitic attack at its worst. The scourge of antisemitism cannot be ignored, cannot be tolerated, and it cannot be allowed to continue – we cannot allow it to continue.”

Trump said that these attacks and antisemitism must be “condemned” asking Americans to “stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters to defeat antisemitism and vanquish the forces of hate – that’s what it is.” Trump followed by saying the death penalty should be enacted for any form of antisemitism.

“Through the centuries, the Jews have endured terrible persecution, and you know that – we’ve all read it, we’ve studied it, (and) they’ve gone through a lot. And those seeking their destruction, we will seek their destruction. “Now when you have crimes like this, whether it’s this one or another one or another group, we have to bring back the death penalty. They have to pay the ultimate price. They can’t do this. They can’t do this to our country. We must draw a line in the sand and say very strongly: never again.”

I’ve talked about this before, but these insane laws basically seek to prohibit the gospel from being preached. But it’s happened before and it is happening again.

1 Thessalonians 2:14 For ye, brethren, became followers of the churches of God which in Judaea are in Christ Jesus: for ye also have suffered like things of your own countrymen, even as they have of the Jews: [15] Who both killed the Lord Jesus, and their own prophets, and have persecuted us; and they please not God, and are contrary to all men: [16] Forbidding us to speak to the Gentiles that they might be saved, to fill up their sins alway: for the wrath is come upon them to the uttermost.

But I suppose if I preach this and many other passages like it, including the actual gospel verses themselves and the story of our Lord’s crucifixion

Let me also be clear in saying: not all Jews are Zionists and not all Zionists are Jews…

“There is no new thing under the sun;” and just as it was then so it is now:

Acts 14:1 And it came to pass in Iconium, that they went both together into the synagogue of the Jews, and so spake, that a great multitude both of the Jews and also of the Greeks believed. [2] But the unbelieving Jews stirred up the Gentiles, and made their minds evil affected against the brethren. [3] Long time therefore abode they speaking boldly in the Lord, which gave testimony unto the word of his grace, and granted signs and wonders to be done by their hands. [4] But the multitude of the city was divided: and part held with the Jews, and part with the apostles. [5] And when there was an assault made both of the Gentiles, and also of the Jews with their rulers, to use them despitefully, and to stone them, [6] They were ware of it, and fled unto Lystra and Derbe, cities of Lycaonia, and unto the region that lieth round about: [7] And there they preached the gospel.

Similar to that story, influential and wealthy Jewish proxies now are (and have) been forcing the government to effectively hinder the word of God from being preached, and prohibit the freedom of speech in general. Just go lookup how the Jewish lobby APAC pays out to the politicians in this country and you’ll see what I mean. Ultimately, combined with the mess that’s happening in Gaza, among other things, it’s causing great hatred and bitterness to be brewed against the Jews and Israel, and anyone who proudly boasts of being a “zionist.”

And that’s another thing I need to say: just because Israel is still God’s elect nation and that a small remnant will be saved, as prophesized in scripture, does not mean that you have to support everything Israel does unconditionally. There is this weird thing that has been browbeat into so many professing Christians that if you dare to criticize Israel over the tiniest thing, then you must be antisemitic, replacement theology heretic, and the whole nine yards. And while I wholly and unequivocally reject replacement theology, the Bible nowhere states that I am told to condone wickedness, lies, and evil for anyone. Be careful what you support and condone. Proverbs 18:5 “It is not good to accept the person of the wicked, to overthrow the righteous in judgment.” And also, 1 Timothy 5:22 “Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure.”

Furthermore, as the King James Bible states:

Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision: [11] Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre's sake. [12] One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, The Cretians are alway liars, evil beasts, slow bellies. [13] This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith; [14] Not giving heed to Jewish fables, and commandments of men, that turn from the truth. [15] Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled. [16] They profess that they know God; but in works they deny him, being abominable, and disobedient, and unto every good work reprobate.

“Jewish fables” - The Talmud, Kabbalah (Black Magic witchcraft), radical Zionism, Noahide Laws, etc.

In particular, the Noahide Laws are indeed “Jewish fables” in the truest sense and are a rejection of Jesus Christ’s righteousness. As Paul said,

Romans 10:1 Brethren, my heart's desire and prayer to God for Israel is, that they might be saved. [2] For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. [3] For they being ignorant of God's righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God. [4] For Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth.

On top of this, you can see how detrimental these Noahide Laws are, as one of them basically grants the convenient ability to takeover foreign courts of justice and skew judgment in their favor (an identical theme seen throughout the book of Acts), and a command to not eat meat - oh, wait, what: I thought it was ‘Leftist globalists’ like Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, etc., that were going to enforce eating bugs and faux meat? Oh, but you didn’t get the memo that the new “Right” is on board with that idea, too? After all, Israel opened the world’s largest artificial meat facility in 2021.

Pay attention:

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. [4] For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: [5] For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer. [6] If thou put the brethren in remembrance of these things, thou shalt be a good minister of Jesus Christ, nourished up in the words of faith and of good doctrine, whereunto thou hast attained.

Well, would you look at that… So take your pick: do you want Meatless Mondays, Worm Wednesdays, Faux meat Fridays with a progressive nutcase Gretta Thunberg-style, or do you want it mandated and served-up to you under the guise of a return to “Christian-Judeo values??”

Trump’s radicalization of all these laws is going to get turned up to 11 in short order, especially as we imminently wait to launch a new war with Iran.

