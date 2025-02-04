In response to President Donald Trump’s 10% tariffs levied against Chinese imports, China responded with their own 15% tariffs on U.S. goods, particularly energy.

According to a press release by the Chinese Finance Ministry, the order states that they will impose an additional 15% tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from the U.S. and a 10% tariff on American crude oil, “agricultural machinery, large-volume vehicles, and pickup trucks,” the press release says.

The Ministry said in its opening statement:

On February 1, 2025, the US government announced that it would impose a 10% tariff on all Chinese goods exported to the United States on the grounds of Fentanyl and other issues. The unilateral imposition of tariffs by the United States seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization, which not only does not help solve its own problems, but also causes damage to normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States.

In addition, the Chinese Commerce Ministry and customs officials also announced export controls on an array of items and technologies that utilize critical rare earth minerals, such as tungsten, ammonium, tellurium, ruthenium, molybdenum and ruthenium.

According to OEC, “The top imports of China are Crude Petroleum ($287B), Integrated Circuits ($232B), Iron Ore ($103B), Petroleum Gas ($72.7B), and Gold ($67.6B), importing mostly from United States ($151B), South Korea ($150B), Japan ($135B), Australia ($123B), and China ($123B).”

In 2024, during the Biden administration, China began to retaliate against some of the sanctions levied against them by the previous administration by restricting key minerals to the U.S. such as antimony, which is heavily used in weapons and military production, along with tungsten and others.

In December, as Trump began to make threats against the BRICS nations for circumventing the dollar, China increased their restrictions of gallium, germanium, antimony and graphite, which are used in the production of semiconductors, bullets, nuclear weaponry, batteries, advanced electronics, and solar panels - minerals the U.S. is heavily dependent on.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said a meeting with China “is being scheduled and will happen very soon.”

Mexico and Canada were able to reach an interim deal with the United States after Trump slapped them with 25% tariffs, but delayed them for a month. Read more about it here:

The WinePress detailed on Sunday what goods would be affected by these tariffs and which states would be impacted the most:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

These tariff wars are more theater as usual, as the MAGA continues to gobble this up as if Trump is inking deals and exacting American leverage over other countries, even the agreement with Mexico, for example, was not much of one as Sheinbaum had already pledged to put troops at the border before the tariffs were enforced. And even then, that deal only last for 30 days, assuming it does not get ripped up before then. But presuming they still remains in place, the importer (the U.S.) pays the tax, and then those costs are then passed onto us; and don’t think that those prices will go back down, as corporations take advantage as they always do, while the middle class and small business gets eroded away even further.

China, however, is a different animal, and you are not going to see them capitulate so easily, I believe. When so many of our imports come from them alone, it’s pretty hard to have the advantage.

Proverbs 24:6 For by wise counsel thou shalt make thy war: and in multitude of counsellers there is safety.

-Problem is there is no wise counsel here, as there never seems to be in Washington.

