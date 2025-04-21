Tech Crunch reported:

Reviews are mixed. One user, software developer and AI enthusiast Simon Willison, called the feature “creepy and unnecessary.” Another developer, Nick Dobos, said he “hated it.” A cursory search of X turns up scores of users confused by — and wary of — ChatGPT’s first-name basis behavior.

“It’s like a teacher keeps calling my name, LOL,” wrote one user. “Yeah, I don’t like it.”

It’s not clear when, exactly, the change happened, or whether it’s related to ChatGPT’s upgraded “memory” feature that lets the chatbot draw on past chats to personalize its responses. Some users on X say ChatGPT began calling them by their names even though they’d disabled memory and related personalization settings.

In any event, the blowback illustrates the uncanny valley OpenAI might struggle to overcome in its efforts to make ChatGPT more “personal” for the people who use it. Last week, the company’s CEO, Sam Altman, hinted at AI systems that “get to know you over your life” to become “extremely useful and personalized.” But judging by this latest wave of reactions, not everyone’s sold on the idea.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It is no secret that the bigshots from Silicon Valley and big-tech have openly said that with AI they are creating “God.”

Sam Altman, co-founder of OpenAI has expressed a similar viewpoint. From that report:

Howbeit the geeks working on this are relentless in creating their new God that will bring prosperity to all. Sam Altman, the co-founder of Open-AI and founder of Worldcoin, is, according to Bilton, “a god. An AI messiah. He’s fawned over in news articles. Doted on in interviews.”

“Altman believes, as he told the Times, that AGI will bring the world prosperity and wealth like no one has ever seen. And Altman seems unstoppable in his quest to be the first to do so. Right now the company is definitely toeing the line of being liked and being up-front. When Altman went before Congress earlier this year to talk about the potentials of AI, some in the industry felt he was being disingenuous with his calls to regulate,” Vanity Fair added.

So now we see his AI chatbot using people’s names without asking; implying that ChatGPT and other AI algorithms are harvesting your data and using it. This is not a surprise as world governments and third-party corporations have legally granted these tech firms to have our data as companies sell customer data for additional profit and think-tanks, and vice-versa.

Indeed, AI will act as the omnipotent savior of the masses, providing enlightenment and giving answers to all that seek it; knowing all and everywhere - or at least that’s how it will be sold…

John 1:47 Jesus saw Nathanael coming to him, and saith of him, Behold an Israelite indeed, in whom is no guile! [48] Nathanael saith unto him, Whence knowest thou me? Jesus answered and said unto him, Before that Philip called thee, when thou wast under the fig tree, I saw thee. [49] Nathanael answered and saith unto him, Rabbi, thou art the Son of God; thou art the King of Israel. [50] Jesus answered and said unto him, Because I said unto thee, I saw thee under the fig tree, believest thou? thou shalt see greater things than these.

