Andrew Guerra
1h

Our time to go home is getting so close, I’m excited!

God has been so merciful to me, I first discovered brother Bryan when he was husky394xp on YouTube back in 2012 - and the seeds have been planted and then November 28th, 2022 I finally got saved a little over 10 years later.

I want to know and feel what it’s like to be caught up off the earth, I’d rather have that than death.

We are all going to watch the Time Of Jacob’s Trouble unfold on the earth, front row seats for all of us.

Jacob, please pray that my mom gets saved, and if it means being left behind on earth and getting saved through the guillotine then so be it. My mom is in the Pentecostal Catholic cult and a “pastor” to boot, my mom needs to be shaken and shocked awake to righteousness.

