After Israel attacked Iran on Thursday night, Iran returned fire last night by launching waves of missiles onto Tel Aviv, killing a number of civilians. The country’s Golden Dome was able to shoot down a number of missiles, but many others penetrated Israeli defenses.

Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have long awaited to attack for quite some time. As alluded to in Thursday’s report, Netanyahu has for a solid three decades warned over and over again that Iran was years away from developing a nuclear weapon. X account “The United States of Israel” put together a chart documenting this:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a statement that any talks nuclear arrangement talks with the U.S. are off the table.

According to Iranian state media, the Tasnim News Agency:

Iran launched a massive missile attack on the Israeli regime in an operation dubbed “True Promise III”.

Hundreds of missiles were fired by Iran on Friday evening and successfully breached the Zionists’ much-touted multi-layered air defense system.

Photos coming out of Tel Aviv show the missiles have successfully hit targets in the Zionist regime’s capital.

Israeli bases and the regime’s war ministry and ministry of national security have been hit in the attack, the photos reveal.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has vowed a crushing response to Israel’s acts of aggression.

The Israeli regime attacked a number of residential neighborhoods of Tehran and locations in other parts of Iran in the early hours of Friday.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and at least six Iranian nuclear scientists have been martyred in the strikes.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Zionist regime that it will receive a severe punishment for the strike, saying, “With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared for itself a bitter, painful fate, which it will definitely see.”

Axios recently revealed that, behind closed doors, the State Department is worried Iranian missiles will overwhelm Israeli defenses.

Military analyst channel Weeb Union provided more data on the attack. In conclusion to his report, and has been a repeated statement pointed out by other analysts as well, Iran will be able to out produce Israel and launch more ballistic missiles, while Israel will have to rely on the United States for additional support or overtime they will not be able to adequately defend themselves.

The Times of Israel reports today Iran has launched another missile attack.

Tasnim also reports that Iran has shot down several Israeli F-35 jets. This marks a significant turning point in modern warfare, according to Regtech Times, because it demonstrates that the expensive stealth jets are not impervious and that the muscle of Israel’s Air Force has weakness. The outlet noted:

This successful action by Iran marks a global first — no other country until now has been able to bring down these stealth aircraft in active combat.

The F-35 is not an ordinary warplane. Built by the American aerospace company Lockheed Martin, it is one of the most modern fighter jets in the world. Its main feature is stealth — meaning it is designed to be almost invisible to radar. This allows it to enter enemy territory, carry out missions, and leave without being detected.

That is why the downing of not one, but two of these jets by Iran is a very big deal. It shows that even the most advanced aircraft in the world are not impossible to stop.

On the flipside, the damage inflicted by Israel’s Thursday attacks proved to be damaging. The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said in a statement:

"Since the beginning of the operation, Iran’s nuclear project has suffered heavy blows in two main areas: Damage to the production of the weapon core through strikes on uranium enrichment and conversion sites in Natanz and Isfahan [and] damage to the regime’s weaponization group through the elimination of nine nuclear scientists with unique knowledge and experience in developing the nuclear detonation device. All the scientists eliminated in the opening strike had, over the years, been involved in developing the nuclear detonation device."

Prior to Iran’s latest attacks, Netanyahu issued a statement on the latest, making sure to wish President Donald Trump a happy birthday.

“By defending ourselves, we're also defending others. We're defending our Arab neighbors, our Arab friends in peace, we're defending Europe, we're helping defend also the United States, which helps us all the time in our defense. This is an important mission. “How do we intend to achieve that victory? Well, we've already done great things. We've taken out their senior military leadership. We've taken out their senior technologists who are leading the race to build atomic weapons that would threaten us, but not only us. We've done all that and many other things, but we are also aware of the fact that there's more to be done. “So, we're preparing. We paved the way to Tehran and our pilots over the skies of Tehran will deal blows to the Ayatollah regime that they cannot even imagine. I can tell you this, we have indications that senior leaders in Iran are already packing their bags. They sense what's coming. “I'll tell you what would have come if we hadn't acted. We had information that this unscrupulous regime was planning to give the nuclear weapons that they would develop to their terrorist proxies. That's nuclear terrorism on steroids. That would threaten the entire world. “This is what Israel is doing with the support, the clear support of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the American people and many others in the world.”

Full disclosure: there is NO way I will be able to keep up with all the happenings and goings ons with this war, and I am not even going to try.

But as I covered Thursday night, this is yet another staged war for the whole world to watch. Psychopath Bibi has for years been repeating this tripe about the nuclear threat from Iran: so why now the attacks, why now the insistence to go to war? As the saying goes, “All wars are banking wars.”

What people do not realize here in the United States is that Israel cannot do much without the U.S. backing them. They do not have the manpower or the resources. Even Jewish press admits it.

Of course, the United States is now in a direct war with Iran and everyone knows it. We knew it was coming, but the masses are always slow moving, and MAGA has egg on its face again.

And already the American propagandists have been laying the groundwork for a false flag - which is what I keep warning about: it is going to happen if this war is to advance.

My money is on a debilitating “cyberattack” that shuts down the grid, the internet, and banking, where the money disappears as a pretext for digital IDs, programmable money and tokenization. Public opinion is super negative right now, and that would be big enough to get the masses into a frenzy.

Sorry if this report is not as detailed. A lot is happening all at once.

Keep calm, be of faith; pray and hope for the best, prepare for the worst.

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

