Nala Ray (26), otherwise previously known by some as “Nala the Ninja,” formerly one of the highest grossing content creators on pornographic website OnlyFans, is now selling a number of courses marketed towards Christians, roughly a year after professing to be born again and receiving a new life in Christ.

Last year, I first published a piece called, “Young Men Beware: Stay Away From The “Neo-Feminist” That Pretends To Care And Respect Men, But Are Just Another Online Grift” - a report that highlighted this new movement online of women who shill content designed to empower men by telling them things they want to hear, but are really just the same old feminist and social media personas pretending to be more “traditional.” In that report, I highlighted Nala Ray’s supposed conversion at the time.

Ray’s conversion was hyped-up in alternative and conservative media and propped up as a new conservative mascot that could be paraded around. Conservative pundit Benny Johnson used this to claim that there is “revival” going on in the country. Ray also got a full-length interview Michael Knowles from The Daily Wire.

While there were many who celebrated this alleged new found faith in the Almighty, there were just as many who questioned the legitimacy of this wondering if this was just another grift.

Fast forward to now and Ray, who is now married to another professing Christian man, still produces social media content together. Ray has a much smaller YouTube channel now, for example, where she does some cooking videos but still cosplays and models for attention.

But what has garnered more attention as of recent are she and her husband’s online courses they are selling, first reported by Pop Culture Crisis.

According to the website, The Anointed Pathway:

The Anointed Pathway is a movement of transformation, healing, and redemption — a place where freedom is found and purpose is restored.

Founded by Nala Ray & Jordan Giordano, this ministry is dedicated to helping men and women break free from what holds them back—whether it's anxiety, addiction, shame, fear, stress, broken relationships, or a struggle with lust. Through biblical truth, spiritual growth, and practical tools, we guide people toward lasting renewal and a deeper relationship with Christ.

We’ve created powerful, faith-driven courses and resources that speak to real struggles:

Discovering your purpose

Overcoming fear and anxiety

Healing from past wounds

Strengthening your marriage

Building Godly habits

Managing stress and emotions

Cultivating gratitude, identity, and peace

And yes—walking in purity and freedom

Whether you’re in the fight of your life or just hungry for more of God, this is your place to grow, heal, and become who you were created to be.

Freedom is possible. Healing is real. Purpose is waiting.

Let’s walk this path—together.

Ray’s bio page reads:

Welcome to The Anointed Path, a place of transformation, healing, and redemption. My name is Nala Ray and my journey is a testimony to God’s grace. Once deeply immersed in the world of OnlyFans, I was trapped in a cycle of lust, validation-seeking, and spiritual emptiness. But Jesus met me in my darkest place and called me into His light. Now, my mission is to help others break free from the strongholds of pornography, addiction, and sin—just as He set me free. Through my ministry, I provide resources, courses, and speaking engagements to guide men and women toward purity, renewal, and a life fully surrendered to Christ. The Anointed Path isn’t just about leaving behind destructive habits—it’s about stepping into God’s purpose for your life. If you’re struggling, know this: freedom is possible. Healing is real. And God’s love is greater than any past mistake. I invite you to walk this journey with me, as we break chains, restore hearts, and embrace the anointed path God has set before us.

All of the courses sell for $15 a month but the largest course, “From Lust To Life 75 Day Porn Free Course,” costs $50 a month. These courses cover topics such as healing, loneliness, forgiveness, overcoming addiction, prayer life, finances, and more.

The images for each are clearly AI-generated, which has led the hosts of Pop Culture Crisis to wonder if the courses themselves were quickly whipped up by an AI chatbot.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

There are a few random blog posts on the website, one going all the way back to 2019, and I personally think they were written at least in part by AI, because the structure reads too robotic and manufactured.

I said over a year ago that her conversion was fake and I can confidently say once again that she is just another floosy looking for attention. She went from one grift to another. Of course she quit OnlyFans: she was one of the top earners on the site since starting in 2020, so after clocking in a solid four years of “work” she can retire and reinvest and make passive income from porn-addicted men and simps who still continue relieve the fantasy in their minds.

2 Peter 2:18 For when they speak great swelling words of vanity, they allure through the lusts of the flesh, through much wantonness, those that were clean escaped from them who live in error. [19] While they promise them liberty, they themselves are the servants of corruption: for of whom a man is overcome, of the same is he brought in bondage. [20] For if after they have escaped the pollutions of the world through the knowledge of the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, they are again entangled therein, and overcome, the latter end is worse with them than the beginning. [21] For it had been better for them not to have known the way of righteousness, than, after they have known it, to turn from the holy commandment delivered unto them. [22] But it is happened unto them according to the true proverb, The dog is turned to his own vomit again; and the sow that was washed to her wallowing in the mire.

As I said over a year ago,

Friends, the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ can save anyone; he saved a wretched mess like me after all (1 Timothy 1:12-17). But true repentance has seven traits that need to be there; and salvation is faked all the time, especially now by celebrities more and more, in their latest grift to get more money and resurrect their has-been careers. I don’t believe in instantaneous sanctification overnight, but this Nala lady is clearly a fake. You just don’t decide to get saved at the drop of a hat: there has to be repentance, there has to be a true understanding and acceptance of being a sinner, and guilty not just of what you’ve done but what you are. It seems to me she just decided to cash out from the industry and this was her way of doing it while still retaining an audience.

2 Corinthians 7:9 Now I rejoice, not that ye were made sorry, but that ye sorrowed to repentance: for ye were made sorry after a godly manner, that ye might receive damage by us in nothing. [10] For godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation not to be repented of: but the sorrow of the world worketh death. [11] For behold this selfsame thing, that ye sorrowed after a godly sort, what carefulness it wrought in you, yea, what clearing of yourselves, yea, what indignation, yea, what fear, yea, what vehement desire, yea, what zeal, yea, what revenge! In all things ye have approved yourselves to be clear in this matter.

There is more I could critique but why bother? That would be taking this more seriously than we need to and that is not necessary. Even the secular world as shown in the podcast that exposes this understands the obvious nature of there needing to be clear signs of repentance, genuine fruit being produced. But hardly a year later and she is still dressing up and and talking and acting lewdly like she did before, and shilling courses that she probably did not even write - yeah, obvious fake.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE