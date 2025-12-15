The following report was first published on August 13th, 2023, on winepressnews.com. New information has been added.

Geoffrey Grider of prophecy website Now The End Begins (NTEB) professes that the Lord has had direct, personal conversations with him, of which includes Grider claiming that God clearly and explicitly told him to vote for President Donald Trump in 2016 and that he would win by a landslide.

In a post titled, “NTEB PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: Donald Trump Just Launched Clown Show NFT Trading Cards And Imploded The Entire MAGA Movement, Now What?,” published on December 16th, 2022, Grider wrote the following:

“On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Donald Trump has dramatically imploded by his own hand, so don’t you dare get mad at me for talking about it. We told you this was coming, we take no pleasure in reporting on it, but we told you it was coming. “Back in 2016, we made tons of people mad because the Lord told me to support Donald Trump, and because of that we did. The Lord told me Trump would win in a landslide, so we wrote about that and it happened. “As near as I can figure it, God placed Trump in power in order to create the Abraham Accords, something no other president would ever have done. Those Accords were created by Mohamed bin Zayed, and they lead directly to the Daniel 9:27 covenant confirmation by Antichrist in the time of Jacob’s trouble. Does God ever use unsaved, lost people to accomplish His will? He sure does.”

But this is not the only time Grider has had these types of conversations with God. In an article published November 5th, 2020, discussing the launch of his new radio show in his new studio, Grider claimed this:

“After our Wednesday night bible study wrapped up last night, I was shutting things down in the studio and praising God for everything He has been doing in my life and in the ministry He’s given me, when He quietly spoke to me something that truly amazed me. “I was thanking Him for the great bible study, the hymns and praise music, all the prayer requests we lifted up to Him, and for the great truths He showed us from His word, when He said to me “these people are your congregation, and you’re their pastor.””

Moreover, Grider claims he had a more lengthier discourse with Jesus many years back, in a post describing his testimony of salvation. Here again is what he said:

So I prayed to the Lord constantly and asked Him to show me where my brother was. Day after day, weeks turned into months and for almost 3 years I prayed and received no answer. Then one day the Lord spoke to me in my prayers. The exchange, as best as I can recall, went like this: Jesus: “Let me ask you a question, what do you do every Tuesday night with your church”? Me: “We go and minister at the nursing home, Lord. You know that” Jesus: “Have you ever shared the gospel with someone?” Me: “Yes, Lord, I have”. Jesus: “What was the result?” Me: “My friend Dean, who was a quadriplegic after an accident, prayed to receive you.” Jesus: “Did he tell anyone that he got saved?” Me: “No, Lord, after his accident he could not move any part of his body and neither could he speak. He could only blink twice for yes after I shared the gospel with him and asked him if he wanted to get saved. And he did it with a tear in his eye as he blinked. So yes, I truly believe he asked You, in his mind, to save him, and I believe you did just that.” Jesus: “Now, when your brother died, you were live in California and he was alone in his hospital bed. Do you not think it possible that just as I sent you in to share the gospel with Dean, that I could also have sent in some other Christian to do the same for your brother?” Me: *speechless* Jesus: “Shall not the Judge of all the earth do right?” Me: *crying* “Thank you, Lord!”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 27:1 Boast not thyself of to morrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth.

No, Grider, the Lord did not tell you this stuff. You made it up. This is the mark of most false prophets, especially those that really go down the rabbit hole of these “prophecy” circles; that never get it right, have made a fat living off of fear, speculation, anxiety, guessing, and more; and when you try to pander to Laodiceans and charismatics who require signs and not scripture (Mark 8:11-12).

Observe:

Jeremiah 23:21 I have not sent these prophets, yet they ran: I have not spoken to them, yet they prophesied. [22] But if they had stood in my counsel, and had caused my people to hear my words, then they should have turned them from their evil way, and from the evil of their doings. [25] I have heard what the prophets said, that prophesy lies in my name, saying, I have dreamed, I have dreamed. [26] How long shall this be in the heart of the prophets that prophesy lies? yea, they are prophets of the deceit of their own heart; [27] Which think to cause my people to forget my name by their dreams which they tell every man to his neighbour, as their fathers have forgotten my name for Baal. [28] The prophet that hath a dream, let him tell a dream; and he that hath my word, let him speak my word faithfully. What is the chaff to the wheat? saith the LORD. [29] Is not my word like as a fire? saith the LORD; and like a hammer that breaketh the rock in pieces? [30] Therefore, behold, I am against the prophets, saith the LORD, that steal my words every one from his neighbour. [31] Behold, I am against the prophets, saith the LORD, that use their tongues, and say, He saith. [32] Behold, I am against them that prophesy false dreams, saith the LORD, and do tell them, and cause my people to err by their lies, and by their lightness; yet I sent them not, nor commanded them: therefore they shall not profit this people at all, saith the LORD.

Grider, like all the fakers who shilled Trump for years, where he could do no wrong and was this Godsend to America, is now being dumped and ridiculed, now that it’s popular to “Dump Trump.” Grider just goes where the wind blows, and the money…

Go look at his posts nowadays: he’s out there saying that Trump is an antichrist and follows the mold of the eventual antichrist.

Just look at some of the statements he has made in the last month about Trump:

“Trump has become an irrational madman, and he is on the verge of doing some real and lasting damage to this country.” “I am not saying Donald Trump is the Antichrist. But I am absolutely saying this, that the world is learning to desire exactly the kind of leader the Antichrist will be. A strong man. A fighter. A champion against corruption. A man who promises justice. A man who stands alone against a global cabal. That is the Antichrist template, that is the prophetic silhouette.” “Is Donald Trump the Antichrist? Well, is he? That’s the memo. […] I do not think that Donald Trump is the biblical Antichrist – BUT – he is absolutely walking the same prophetic pattern that the Bible says the Antichrist will display in the time of Jacob’s trouble.”

Well, that’s a far cry from what he was once saying. For years, like all of these other false prophets, who propped up and idolized Trump at every avenue, looking past and ignoring every abominable thing he and his administration did, yet “God” told Grider and all these other “Christians” to laud Trump as an end times hero. Now he isn’t, now he’s antichrist; and we’re supposed to believe that God told Grider to vote for an evil, antichrist??

Romans 3:8 And not rather, (as we be slanderously reported, and as some affirm that we say,) Let us do evil, that good may come? whose damnation is just.

