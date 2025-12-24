The following report was first published on March 29th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

I’ve already published a detailed article highlighting a number of the off-the-wall statements, heresies, blasphemies, outright lies, and false gospel and salvation he teaches; and this more recent blunder only adds to the mounds of evidence that Robert Breaker is unequivocally a false teacher and false prophet.

Published on August 31st, 2023, the video titled “The Revelation 12 Sign Reborn: Don’t Look Up!” The description reads: “Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the Revelation 12 sign in the Bible, and talks about how it just might be in the heavens now!”

For some context, every year there are a number of stargazers and monthly prognosticators (Isaiah 47:13), professing to be Christian and that God has uniquely shown them something special, and many of them in particular make a huge spectacle of trying to guess the time and date when the Lord will call up his church/bride from the earth in mid to late-September.

Breaker, as he admits in the prelude of his spiel, made two videos that hyped up the chance the rapture could be on September 23rd, in 2015 and in 2017; in which in 2017 in particular his video garnered him over 9.7 million views to date, making a big stink about this so-called “Revelation 12 Sign.” Basically a number of these people (as Breaker was not the originator, just the purloiner of it who by chance got the greatest notoriety for it) looked into an astronomy app and noticed that the constellations, sun, moon, stars, and comets were all aligned in such a way that, apparently, inferred that was happening in space was being described in Revelation 12.

Spoiler Alert: it wasn’t, and it’s not now. I’ll delve more into what Revelation 12 says a little later, with proper scriptural references to confirm the word.

You can read about some of it here on an astronomer’s blog that dissected what was happening, which, ironically, was debunked by a Roman Catholic; who points out that this alignment all these guys were (and still are) braying about had happened FOUR times already in recorded history (1827, 1483, 1293, and 1056)! Little inconvenient “oversight” there, wouldn’t you say?

Well, many of these people, Breaker being one of them, cashed in on the tremendous hype around it, eagerly awaiting the rapture to occur, and that it was a sign of judgment to come. Well, we’re still here now less than 7 years later and nothing has happened.

And lest anyone claim that I am slandering Breaker (because he repeatedly says, as he has claimed for years, that he was not prophesying a date for the rapture), he explicitly says that he was in a video titled “Rapture Theories” published in 2018. “But a lot of people were saying, ‘and that’s when the rapture is going to be.’ So we all with our fingers crossed waiting, ‘Rapture, September 23rd, yes, come on Jesus!,” Breaker said.

Proceeding with this admission that he and others were in fact attempting to prophesy the date of the rapture, Breaker then tried to tweak the evidence to say that it perhaps was a sign of impending judgment to come. Thus, Breaker created for himself an exit and justification to then keep rehyping September 23rd nearly every year since; and even going so far as to create a list of backups just in case his new rapture prognostications fail, as far out as 2026; in which he explicitly claims that he believes the rapture must occur before 2026.

“What’s the latest the rapture can come, if the Tribulation is a 7-year tribulation? Like the latest would be 2026. So I don’t see how it could go past 2026, […] it just doesn’t make sense that it could go much farther. So, anywhere between now and 2026 that means the next 4 years – the rapture.” -He said in 2022.

So, before anyone accuses me of slander, that Breaker is not guilty of date-setting, those two clips clearly prove otherwise.

Before getting into Breaker’s more recent false prophecy, let’s look at what this alleged text is describing, this “sign” these guys are making a big deal out of.

Revelation 12:1 And there appeared a great wonder in heaven; a woman clothed with the sun, and the moon under her feet, and upon her head a crown of twelve stars: [2] And she being with child cried, travailing in birth, and pained to be delivered. [3] And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great red dragon, having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads. [4] And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born. [5] And she brought forth a man child, who was to rule all nations with a rod of iron: and her child was caught up unto God, and to his throne. [6] And the woman fled into the wilderness, where she hath a place prepared of God, that they should feed her there a thousand two hundred and threescore days. [13] And when the dragon saw that he was cast unto the earth, he persecuted the woman which brought forth the man child. [14] And to the woman were given two wings of a great eagle, that she might fly into the wilderness, into her place, where she is nourished for a time, and times, and half a time, from the face of the serpent. [17] And the dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make war with the remnant of her seed, which keep the commandments of God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ.

Apparently, according to Breaker and friends, this was/is describing a sign in the heavens manifested by a particular alignment of the constellations, stars, sun, moon, planets, and asteroids; and it looked like this, per the free astronomy program called Stellarium:

The constellation Virgo on September 23, 2017, according to the Stellarium sky software. The moon’s size is exaggerated for visibility. See the annotated image below. Image via Christopher M. Graney.

Green arrows show the “9” stars of Leo. Blue arrows show the planets Mercury, Venus, and Mars. Red arrow is Jupiter. Violet arrow is the moon (shown enlarged). The sun is at Virgo’s shoulder. Image via Christopher M. Graney.

Spoiler Alert: Revelation 12 is describing nothing of the kind. As we covered a minute ago, these alignments have already been documented at least four other times. Of course, none of these guys would dare to read the whole chapter because if they did it would show that they are lying by omission. Second of all, doctrinally speaking, this chapter takes place during the time of Jacob’s trouble, the day of the Lord (Revelation 1:10). But more importantly, the interpretation is not at all confusing and is very clearly laid out in scripture.

For starters, the “woman clothed with the sun, and the moon under her feet, and upon her head a crown of twelve stars,” is plainly defined in this passage:

Genesis 37:9 And he dreamed yet another dream, and told it his brethren, and said, Behold, I have dreamed a dream more; and, behold, the sun and the moon and the eleven stars made obeisance to me. [10] And he told it to his father, and to his brethren: and his father rebuked him, and said unto him, What is this dream that thou hast dreamed? Shall I and thy mother and thy brethren indeed come to bow down ourselves to thee to the earth? [11] And his brethren envied him; but his father observed the saying.

Clearly this is ISRAEL being spoken of: the sun and the moon are referring to Jacob (Israel) and Rachel (Joseph’s mother), and the eleven stars are Jacob’s children, Joseph being the twelfth.

Furthermore, this “man child” that the woman (Israel) gives birth to is Jesus Christ, who is of the lion of the tribe of Judah (Genesis 49:8-12; Revelation 5:5), and will rule all nations with a rod of iron (Psalm 2:9; Revelation 2:29, 19:5). Israel’s persecutor, the dragon, is the devil (Revelation 12:9). On top of this, other Old Testament passages prophesized of what God would do for Israel during this time, as described in Revelation 12:

Hosea 2:13 And I will visit upon her the days of Baalim, wherein she burned incense to them, and she decked herself with her earrings and her jewels, and she went after her lovers, and forgat me, saith the LORD. [14] Therefore, behold, I will allure her, and bring her into the wilderness, and speak comfortably unto her. [15] And I will give her her vineyards from thence, and the valley of Achor for a door of hope: and she shall sing there, as in the days of her youth, and as in the day when she came up out of the land of Egypt. Deuteronomy 32:8 When the most High divided to the nations their inheritance, when he separated the sons of Adam, he set the bounds of the people according to the number of the children of Israel. [9] For the LORD’S portion is his people; Jacob is the lot of his inheritance. [10] He found him in a desert land, and in the waste howling wilderness; he led him about, he instructed him, he kept him as the apple of his eye. [11] As an eagle stirreth up her nest, fluttereth over her young, spreadeth abroad her wings, taketh them, beareth them on her wings: [12] So the LORD alone did lead him, and there was no strange god with him.

It could not be any plainer the interpretation of Revelation 12; but what I just quickly showed you is something Breaker and all the rest of these stargazers wouldn’t dare to show you this, assuming they even know these passages (and I’d wager they don’t). But if their prophecies were true and from God then they should align with scripture, not contradict and wrest it.

This brings us to a fairly more recent blunder. After years of being dead wrong and there being no rapture, Breaker decided to salvage his failed prophecy and spin it with a new twist, trying to downplay his failed predictions as just blind stabs in the dark, but this time it being a definite sign from God; and Breaker makes it very clear in no uncertain terms that he claims to be prophesying in the name of the Lord.

This is probably one of the most important videos I will ever make. This is a must see video and a must share video. So please watch this and share this. Get this out. This is the proverbial handwriting on the wall, if you will, from God to man; and it is important to note when God is trying to speak to us. […] This is more than just a coincidence: this has to be God. I think oughta know what’s happening in the world in the sky. […] Now some people will say, ‘oh not this again.’ Oh for you, don’t look up, don’t even go there, just don’t even think about it, just forget it. But for you that are interested in prophecy and end times in the Bible, look up and look into this and see what you think. Breaker said in the intro of his video – referencing the story in Daniel 5. He also wrote in a pinned comment, “PLEASE SHARE WITH OTHERS! PEOPLE NEED TO SEE WHAT GOD IS DOING!!! : )”

Clearly Breaker has set himself up as one giving or conveying a prophecy from God, by his own words. Matthew 12:37 says, “For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned.”

And during his video(s) about Revelation 12, Breaker claimed that because the planet Jupiter happened to be fixed in the “womb” of the Virgo constellation, Breaker and others interpreted this as being the “child” spoke on in Revelation 12; and Breaker once again very clearly articulated that he believed this to be a sign from God on September 23rd.

But Breaker then indirectly admits that he was wrong and that what was occurring in September of 2023 blew his previous [false] prophecy out the window.

This latest one, apparently, an asteroid called “Child” was passing through the “womb” of Virgo; and, thus, according to Breaker, this surely must be what Revelation 12 is referring to.

Proceeding this, Breaker then out-and-out lies. He then claims a comet by the name of “Yeshua” was also passing by at Virgo’s feet, for which Breaker said giggling this is “Jesus.” Only probably is this: the comet was not called Yeshua! Its real name is “Yeshuhua.” But Breaker said it “sounds like Jesus,” he claimed. He even put a picture of it on screen and still had the audacity to say it was “Yeshua.”

The picture Breaker showed.

According to Universe Guide, “the asteroid “Yeshuhua” is named after Ye Shuhua, a Chinese astronomer. The asteroid was discovered by the Purple Mountain Observatory and dedicated it to her.” The South China Morning Post did a short bio on her and her dedication to astronomy. And yet Breaker – who claims this is the “proverbial handwriting on the wall, from God” – outright lies to make his whiteboard chart look spectacular.

And, of course, Breaker asserts that this is a fulfillment of Revelation 12 and signifies that the rapture must therefore “take place.”

There are a ton of things I could highlight and correct in Breaker’s video, but what I have presented is more than sufficient enough. However, he did conclude his video by reaffirming that what he described must be some sort of sign and possibly the rapture. “The more I look into the more I go, ‘wow, that just looks like the fingerprints of God, telling us, hey, I’m coming soon.’ Keep looking up.”

Needless to say, Breaker has proven himself, once again, to be a false prophet and false teacher. He outright lied in his video, changed the scripture and lied about the facts, and yet claimed that it was God who was doing this and revealing this to Breaker.

2 Corinthians 5:7 says, “(For we walk by faith, not by sight:).” Breaker must have “missed” that one… And yet Breaker keeps gaslighting us by saying that we need to keep looking up, and if we don’t it’s because we don’t to see God “speaking” to us with the starts. Jesus spoke of these liars and hypocrites well:

Matthew 16:1 The Pharisees also with the Sadducees came, and tempting desired him that he would shew them a sign from heaven. [2] He answered and said unto them, When it is evening, ye say, It will be fair weather: for the sky is red. [3] And in the morning, It will be foul weather to day: for the sky is red and lowring. O ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky; but can ye not discern the signs of the times? [4] A wicked and adulterous generation seeketh after a sign; and there shall no sign be given unto it, but the sign of the prophet Jonas. And he left them, and departed.

You see that? The sky is red both in the morning and at night, and these hypocrites such as Breaker will conjure up some random explanation for it, claiming it is some sign, when it’s just them making it up as they go; and it is an “adulterous generation [that] seeketh after a sign.” Breaker and others fit the bill. Again, “For we walk by faith, not by sight.” God in this dispensation of grace communicates via his written word, taught by the Holy Spirit in the believer (1 Corinthians 2:10-16)

But this type of lying is par for the course for Breaker. I have documented just a small sampling of some of the most off-the-wall, crazy statements he has made in times past regarding his false rapture date-setting; such as claiming that Paul the apostle was the first date-setter, and that it’s okay to “guess” the timing of the rapture; saying he does “not concur” when Jesus said “no man knoweth the day or the hour” of his coming, and stating that we can know; quotes gnostic books as authority to make his astrological timelines work, and on and on.

Exodus 20:7 says, “Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain; for the LORD will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain.” It’s VERY serious thing for your to take the Lord’s name in vain, especially over and over when tossing around his holy name for clout and quick cash, perverting his name and causing his word to be blasphemed.

Deuteronomy 18:20 But the prophet, which shall presume to speak a word in my name, which I have not commanded him to speak, or that shall speak in the name of other gods, even that prophet shall die. [21] And if thou say in thine heart, How shall we know the word which the LORD hath not spoken? [22] When a prophet speaketh in the name of the LORD, if the thing follow not, nor come to pass, that is the thing which the LORD hath not spoken, but the prophet hath spoken it presumptuously: thou shalt not be afraid of him.

In the Old Testament, prophets who falsely prophesied in the name of the Lord were to be put to death; and Breaker has more than racked up a large mound of false prophecies that would warrant his death.

Isaiah 47:10 For thou hast trusted in thy wickedness: thou hast said, None seeth me. Thy wisdom and thy knowledge, it hath perverted thee; and thou hast said in thine heart, I am, and none else beside me. [11] Therefore shall evil come upon thee; thou shalt not know from whence it riseth: and mischief shall fall upon thee; thou shalt not be able to put it off: and desolation shall come upon thee suddenly, which thou shalt not know. [12] Stand now with thine enchantments, and with the multitude of thy sorceries, wherein thou hast laboured from thy youth; if so be thou shalt be able to profit, if so be thou mayest prevail. [13] Thou art wearied in the multitude of thy counsels. Let now the astrologers, the stargazers, the monthly prognosticators, stand up, and save thee from these things that shall come upon thee. [14] Behold, they shall be as stubble; the fire shall burn them; they shall not deliver themselves from the power of the flame: there shall not be a coal to warm at, nor fire to sit before it.

That passage sums up what is going here. All this is by Breaker is astrology, stargazing, and monthly prognostication; and these liars such as Breaker and more have trusted in their wickedness; and besides quick cash and internet clicks, this habitual game of shooting craps is a vain hope that they won’t have to face judgment in this life for their evil and lies.

That being said, with Breaker, it’s definitely all about money. He basically admitted to that and having his audience artificially pump-up his videos to increase his ad revenue. “For the love of money is the root of all evil:” (1 Timothy 6:10). After all, peruse his channel and you will see that every time he makes a video about the rapture his view count spikes.

Breaker each time he makes a rapture hype video

In closing, Robert Breaker is a false prophet, a false teacher who preaches a false gospel, and is under the Lord’s condemnation.

Jeremiah 23:25 I have heard what the prophets said, that prophesy lies in my name, saying, I have dreamed, I have dreamed. [26] How long shall this be in the heart of the prophets that prophesy lies? yea, they are prophets of the deceit of their own heart; [27] Which think to cause my people to forget my name by their dreams which they tell every man to his neighbour, as their fathers have forgotten my name for Baal. [28] The prophet that hath a dream, let him tell a dream; and he that hath my word, let him speak my word faithfully. What is the chaff to the wheat? saith the LORD. [29] Is not my word like as a fire? saith the LORD; and like a hammer that breaketh the rock in pieces? [30] Therefore, behold, I am against the prophets, saith the LORD, that steal my words every one from his neighbour. [31] Behold, I am against the prophets, saith the LORD, that use their tongues, and say, He saith. [32] Behold, I am against them that prophesy false dreams, saith the LORD, and do tell them, and cause my people to err by their lies, and by their lightness; yet I sent them not, nor commanded them: therefore they shall not profit this people at all, saith the LORD.

