I don’t plan to keep talking about this, it is what it is: I’ve already said several times now at this point that people were never going to get the truth and earthly justice would not be served, nor releasing all the files, the client list, and the real footage of his jail cell.

Read my brief post on it from yesterday:

But this is not going to go away and a LOT of people are very upset, as it is so stupidly obvious everyone involved is lying and trying to bury all the evidence (and they will).

So today a reporter asked Attorney General Pam Bondi - the same lady who told the nation months ago that she had the list on her desk, but could not release it without redacting a lot of names and info in it - more about the FBI’s recent statements and a missing minute from the supposed prison footage (which was not even of Epstein’s prison cell).

As she was about to answer, President Donald Trump stepped in and rebuked the reporter for inquiring about Epstein, in probably what is perhaps some of the worst lying we have seen Trump do.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? We have Texas, we have this all of the things. Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable. “I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this where we're having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas — it just seems like a desecration."

Creep? You mean the guy, your brother in arms, that YOU, President blumpf, hung out with and dragged your kids to his parties?

Just in case you didn’t see yesterday’s report, or you just need to be reminded again, here you go:

Observe:

Interestingly enough, yesterday when Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave her prepared remarks about the FBI’s remarks about Epstein, Leavitt noticeably was not wearing her cross pendant that she typically wears out in public.

Guess she couldn’t wear it with a clean conscience this time because the lying is so bad? Or maybe that was our Lord’s little sense of humor showing what he thinks of this godless abomination? Of course, wearing a cross necklace means nothing, but you get my point.

Philippians 3:18 (For many walk, of whom I have told you often, and now tell you even weeping, that they are the enemies of the cross of Christ: [19] Whose end is destruction, whose God is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame, who mind earthly things.)

‘Don’t ask questions, everyone, okay? Don’t be a “conspiracy theorist,” you narrow-minded bigot! Buy my perfume!’

Trump is constantly putting on his narcissistic lying and acting job, but this was such a pitiful job of lying that I don’t think anyone believes him; even the diehard MAGA crowd has got to be rolling their eyes (you would think anyways, or perhaps many of them are still locked into the cult of personality). It’s also funny to consider - Oh, so now THIS is the final straw that broke the camel’s back, not the list of hypocritical and abominable things Trump has committed? This is the one that is pushing you overboard? My goodness.

But they will create a new distraction or some false flag to get people to forget. Mark it down.

Proverbs 6:12 A naughty person, a wicked man, walketh with a froward mouth. [13] He winketh with his eyes, he speaketh with his feet, he teacheth with his fingers; [14] Frowardness is in his heart, he deviseth mischief continually; he soweth discord. [15] Therefore shall his calamity come suddenly; suddenly shall he be broken without remedy. [16] These six things doth the LORD hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him: [17] A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, [18] An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, [19] A false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE