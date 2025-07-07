The WinePress News

Andrew Guerra
5h

Those pictures of Trump with that little girl are so unsettling, but they must be exposed, because people need to be shocked with the Truth!

Donald J. Trump is one of the biggest perverts since Hugh Hefner, he’d make Ron Jeremy look subtle! I’m going to bet he did some horrible things to that child - and Lord only knows, that is not his only victim!

And don’t forget: Donald J. Trump is a Jesuit! Whether he’s a 1st class professed S.J., a 2nd class temporal coadjutor (as opposed to a spiritual coadjutor), a 3rd class approved scholastic, or a 4th class undecided on the fence - a Jesuit is a Jesuit is a Jesuit.

Trump just signed his “big, beautiful bill” and that is going to be a Trojan Horse. How exactly, I’m not sure I’m still learning about it. But it’s going to be just. While the phony fake christians are taken up in distress and terror foolishly thinking Trump was “God’s man”, Trump is going to be laughing at them and saying “bunch of foolish plebs” while he scarfs down his Big Macs and polishes his golf clubs for a round at the country club.

Anthony Tuminello
3h

Lol, it went from being on Pam Bondi's desk ready for review, to not existing at all. Yeah, no surprise there. And people buy this crap? Bunch of die-hard Trump loyalists whose only justification is "Well at least we don't have Kamala!!"

Psalms 116:11 (KJV) I said in my haste, All men are liars.

Also, those comments Trump made about his daughter are downright vile. Yeah, like God is going to bless America under this man... 🤮

