Well, well, well… looks like we have yet another failure to expose and “drain the swamp” by the Trump administration. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now officially stating that no such Epstein client list exists and that Epstein committed suicide in prison.

Unlike so many others who have been panting to get some kind of vindication and justice served against (at least some of) the evildoers in this life, I have not bothered much with this because I frankly thought nothing much of it and never believed earthly justice and punishment and arrests and death sentences would be served.

I said this was going to be the deal in March. I wrote at the time:

But apparently people are surprised by this and those supporting MAGA are feeling gypped? Seriously? You (some of you) thought the government was going to self-police and snitch on itself? No wonder this country continues to get worse by the second: people will quite literally fall for anything - and I mean anything!

If you recall, we had a group of bad actors and MAGA propagandists on the government and big-media dole who waved around binders with supposed new evidence, which was quickly proven to be bad theater; Attorney General Pam Bondi telling everyone that the files and list were “on my desk” but never released them; and then told Americans if released the reports would be heavily redacted.

Fast forward to now and the FBI is claiming no such client list even exists.

This comes after FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Bongino played stupid and were sworn to lie by claiming there was no list and claiming Epstein offed himself - after claiming for years that they had hard evidence of such heinous acts, Bogino claiming on his Rumble show that he knew people who were on the “Lolita Express.”

According to a newly released FBI memo (excerpts):

“Through this review, we found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials and will not permit the release of child pornography.” “This systematic review revealed no incriminating “client list.” There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.” “One of our highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims. Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends.” “[…] it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.” “After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019. […] The conclusion that Epstein died by suicide is further supported by video footage from the common area of the Special Housing Unit (SHU) where Epstein was housed at the time of his death.”

*Let me see your shocked face*

Again, are people this gullible to believe that the behemoth government, big brother, the deep state, the swamp, etc. is going to snitch and tattle on itself? Well, apparently they are because they are surprised, sad and depressed - believing that one of Trump’s best friends was going to out him?!

It’s a gong show!

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

It’s an axiom of life and no one should “marvel,” but when your faith in man and the government is that deep you’ll get beguiled regularly.

If that list was released then sooo many people in power would be indicted and that cannot be allowed to come out; and people would be forced to concede that Donny is one of them.

Observe:

Oh, wait, I forgot, silly me: Trump was playing 4-D chess all along, getting in on the inside to perform espionage so he and the white hats could expose the deep state cabal in one fell swoop, and the angels will sing, and there will be peace on earth, and it will rain puppies and kittens, and we’ll all break out in song like a Disney princess!

Ezekiel 12:2 Son of man, thou dwellest in the midst of a rebellious house, which have eyes to see, and see not; they have ears to hear, and hear not: for they are a rebellious house.

